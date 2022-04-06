« previous next »
European homes

Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 07:29:15 am
If we get to the semi, were at home first leg on either 26/27 April, correct ?
Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 07:43:58 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on April  6, 2022, 07:29:15 am
If we get to the semi, were at home first leg on either 26/27 April, correct ?
Yeah
Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 10:40:08 am
Just bagged a Benfica ticket, looks like a couple more there now
Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 11:01:37 am
Sound - just nabbed 3 in the Lower Kenny
Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 01:31:58 pm
As we are playing Everton on the 24th April, then the semi-final first leg would have to be on the 27th April. Or could the Everton match still be moved to the Saturday?
Re: European homes
April 6, 2022, 01:53:02 pm
Quote from: kopitenkw on April  6, 2022, 01:31:58 pm
As we are playing Everton on the 24th April, then the semi-final first leg would have to be on the 27th April. Or could the Everton match still be moved to the Saturday?

This. Only if we get through and are scheduled to play on the Tuesday. UEFA don't take into account PL games when doing their scheduling.
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 07:23:16 am
So if uefa dont take PL games into account when determining scheduling is there a 50/50 chance we play on the Tuesday and the derby gets moved ?

If we get through , Bayern are playing on the Saturday 5.30 (v Dortmund) villa real have no game scheduled

In the other semi, real and atleti have no game (this seems very generous / sensible of the Spanish Fa Chelsea are playing Sunday, city are playing Saturday.

Hence it seems unless Chelsea get through , it feels obvious to make us the Wednesday CL game (and keep the derby Sunday)

I need the derby moved to a Saturday so I can go 😆
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 07:26:32 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on April  7, 2022, 07:23:16 am
So if uefa dont take PL games into account when determining scheduling is there a 50/50 chance we play on the Tuesday and the derby gets moved ?

If we get through , Bayern are playing on the Saturday 5.30 (v Dortmund) villa real have no game scheduled

In the other semi, real and atleti have no game (this seems very generous / sensible of the Spanish Fa Chelsea are playing Sunday, city are playing Saturday.

Hence it seems unless Chelsea get through , it feels obvious to make us the Wednesday CL game (and keep the derby Sunday)

I need the derby moved to a Saturday so I can go 😆

I could just do with knowing. It's frankly ridiculous they continue to do this sort of stuff.

I'd be in favour of cutting the league down to a sensible size like Germany. 

Not sure how the Spanish can give the Madrid teams a week off. Do they only have one cup competition?
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 09:53:24 am
huge amount of Benfica tickets just dropped, including seats in the Kop
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 12:12:57 pm
Quote from: Redking83 on April  7, 2022, 09:53:24 am
huge amount of Benfica tickets just dropped, including seats in the Kop

Fucks sake I check this every few hours and cant find them
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 02:32:52 pm
Was tempted to basket and try and swap using the ticket office but at this stage I really dont want to risk losing out
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 02:38:32 pm
Quote from: Redking83 on April  7, 2022, 09:53:24 am
huge amount of Benfica tickets just dropped, including seats in the Kop

I tried by chance this morning at 10:20am and a few were popping up and disappearing. Managed to basket one in the Upper main and then one in the Lower Kenny. F5 was then my friend and jo of joys another seat appeared next to the one I'd already snagged in the Lower Kenny. Messaged my lad and he's the happiest boy alive today!
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 02:39:17 pm
Im going to release one here in KL. Hopefully someone here gets it
Re: European homes
April 7, 2022, 02:41:29 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  7, 2022, 02:39:17 pm
Im going to release one here in KL. Hopefully someone here gets it

Probably end up in a basket on Twitter
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 08:14:51 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  7, 2022, 02:39:17 pm
Im going to release one here in KL. Hopefully someone here gets it

So if you release it, does that mean you wouldnt qualify for the semi final?
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 08:22:36 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April  8, 2022, 08:14:51 am
So if you release it, does that mean you wouldnt qualify for the semi final?
No I have a ticket in u1. I basketed KL and was going to go on live chat to see if they would let me switch but then thought its not worth the risk losing out of something went wrong
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 08:24:58 am
Can I please ask how you have found these tickets ?
I have checked hourly and its never let me get past the sold out bit
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 08:59:09 am
Quote from: leonmc0708 on April  8, 2022, 08:24:58 am
Can I please ask how you have found these tickets ?
I have checked hourly and its never let me get past the sold out bit
You need to check every 3 seconds for an hour. Not every hour
Re: European homes
some on there now if people need them in the anny Road
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 11:10:21 am
Quote from: leonmc0708 on April  8, 2022, 09:50:24 am
some on there now if people need them in the anny Road

Theyll be returned hospitality
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 12:54:16 pm
loads on now
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 01:42:29 pm
Got swapped to 126 row 6 from U1. Class
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 03:00:33 pm
Still loads of tickets available, and there was me worried I wouldn't get one despite having attended all the Euro homes games so far this season
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 05:46:26 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  8, 2022, 01:42:29 pm
Got swapped to 126 row 6 from U1. Class
How did ye change your seat? Me mate is tryna do the same
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 06:28:00 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on April  8, 2022, 05:46:26 pm
How did ye change your seat? Me mate is tryna do the same

I've done it before on live chat where you basket the seat you want and cancel the other one. Bit risky as you can't checkout with the other one till your old one is cancelled.
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 06:32:11 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on April  8, 2022, 05:46:26 pm
How did ye change your seat? Me mate is tryna do the same
Live chat. Literally told them I had a better seat basketed and wanted to cancel what I already had. He said that if he refunds and I have an issue getting another seat then they arent liable. I said fair enough. And checked out my new seat
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 06:49:17 pm
Thought that was the case, nice one lads!
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 07:51:02 pm
Theres a couple of hundred on there. This will drop to those who missed a game i think
Re: European homes
April 8, 2022, 09:06:57 pm
Still lots on there- some really good seats.
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:21:24 am
Presumably this is corporate/UEFA returns from businesses thinking the tie is over?
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 09:44:36 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  8, 2022, 07:51:02 pm
Theres a couple of hundred on there. This will drop to those who missed a game i think

You got a link, I cant view it as Im not eligible being in the ACS?
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:02:09 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:44:36 am
You got a link, I cant view it as Im not eligible being in the ACS?
You wont be able to view the link anyway as only those elegible can see it. But basically most of the main and the kenny have seats including loads at the front of U2 and u8
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:08:23 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:02:09 am
You wont be able to view the link anyway as only those elegible can see it. But basically most of the main and the kenny have seats including loads at the front of U2 and u8

You can mate. I was keeping an eye on the fa cup tickets before I was eligible
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:14:57 am
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:28:00 am
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:37:47 am
If I could post pics I would but I really cant get them the right size 😂
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 01:04:08 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:28:00 am
Youre right, Im wrong. Doesnt make sense why you can for some. Thanks though

Yeah. Why was that?
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:11:49 pm
If anyone knows of any spares, mate who nurse doesn't get chance to go much looking for one.
Re: European homes
Today at 07:09:17 am
I have two tickets in U6 which I can't use.
