« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 299410 times)

Offline Joff123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • They say our days our numbered
    • Twitter
Re: European homes
« Reply #3440 on: March 25, 2022, 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 25, 2022, 04:06:19 pm
There will be a batch released closer to the game after ACS manual payments end. Anyone who doesnt buy theirs will go on sale + any returns I believe.

Do you know when the ACS payments window ends? I seem to recall if your direct debit fails you have until X days before the game or a certain date to make a payment and if not you lose your seats.
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3441 on: March 25, 2022, 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on March 25, 2022, 04:38:37 pm
Do you know when the ACS payments window ends? I seem to recall if your direct debit fails you have until X days before the game or a certain date to make a payment and if not you lose your seats.
Up until 7:30am Monday 28th. So best bet is being on the site on Monday.
Logged

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3442 on: March 25, 2022, 06:00:12 pm »
Sorry if this has been mentioned previously, but are the homes from this season counting towards next seasons credits? I know aways have been discounted, and home league games arent, but I havent seen anything specific to European Homes.
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #3443 on: March 25, 2022, 06:18:43 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on March 25, 2022, 06:00:12 pm
Sorry if this has been mentioned previously, but are the homes from this season counting towards next seasons credits? I know aways have been discounted, and home league games arent, but I havent seen anything specific to European Homes.
no
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: European homes
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 am »
Quote from: keano7 on March 24, 2022, 02:42:27 pm
Much easier than in recent years. The addition of the 1+ game from 19/20 makes a helluva difference.

And long overdue. I never get the closed shop argument when people are happy for it to be a closed shop in other areas  :butt
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 09:03:41 am
And long overdue. I never get the closed shop argument when people are happy for it to be a closed shop in other areas  :butt
The closed shop argument is hard and starting to become apparent in all comps home and away. There must be a way onto the ladder for a few people but at the same time it wasnt hard to get on the home ladder in all comps 6 or 7 years ago.

Logged

Offline leonmc0708

  • Still not in the clique.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: European homes
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 am »
That turnaround window was a fuckin joke for the Benfica tickets.

announced 23rd they would be on sale the next day and sold out the day after.

If you arent on the internet al the time or have a job or a family you are fucked.

They should be able to alert people who are eligible in this day and age.
Logged
"I think he scored 23 goals when I played him at right wing no ? So if he scores 24 this season then we will see
" - Rafael Benitez

Online Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 09:03:41 am
And long overdue. I never get the closed shop argument when people are happy for it to be a closed shop in other areas  :butt

Me neither, everyone knows the away's is a total piss take.
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: European homes
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:42:06 am
The closed shop argument is hard and starting to become apparent in all comps home and away. There must be a way onto the ladder for a few people but at the same time it wasnt hard to get on the home ladder in all comps 6 or 7 years ago.

Exactly go the match when we're shit under Hodgson not just when we're winning everything
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
Re: European homes
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:42:06 am
The closed shop argument is hard and starting to become apparent in all comps home and away. There must be a way onto the ladder for a few people but at the same time it wasnt hard to get on the home ladder in all comps 6 or 7 years ago.

Exactly

Who else remembers Roy's last game mid week at Blackburn, when we didn't sell our away end out and you could buy a ticket on the night  :)
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm
Exactly go the match when we're shit under Hodgson not just when we're winning everything
Great for those of you old enough. I was just coming out of my teens by then and didn't have the money. Will take us to be shit again to get anywhere near season ticket lists or aways.
Logged
YNWA

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European homes
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 02:25:56 pm »
So is the Benfica home selling done now til after the local sale next week?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:25:56 pm
So is the Benfica home selling done now til after the local sale next week?

Seen a couple pop up this morning F5'ing but nothing since
Logged

Offline leonmc0708

  • Still not in the clique.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: European homes
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm
Seen a couple pop up this morning F5'ing but nothing since

What does this mean - how can I find these ?
Logged
"I think he scored 23 goals when I played him at right wing no ? So if he scores 24 this season then we will see
" - Rafael Benitez

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European homes
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 02:31:34 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm
Seen a couple pop up this morning F5'ing but nothing since
So its still on sale, the website said it was available until 7:30 am this morning. Just wondered if the criteria would drop further but that sounds like its sold out?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Redking83

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 02:40:52 pm »
saw a few sections flash orange for a split second at 2pm, but didn't manage to get one
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: European homes
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:25:56 pm
So is the Benfica home selling done now til after the local sale next week?

Its a fucking joke, my lad has all 4 homes but couldnt get one even though Inter taking their full allocation should have meant he was guaranteed one, yet in the local sale you can register the night before with no credits at all and get a ticket, its fucking wrong- oh before anyone shouts up we live in an L postcode and its the only chance he looks like he will get albeit very slim even though his 4 credits should put him at the front of the queue
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
Its a fucking joke, my lad has all 4 homes but couldnt get one even though Inter taking their full allocation should have meant he was guaranteed one, yet in the local sale you can register the night before with no credits at all and get a ticket, its fucking wrong- oh before anyone shouts up we live in an L postcode and its the only chance he looks like he will get albeit very slim even though his 4 credits should put him at the front of the queue
I had a refresh a few times but still managed one in the same circumstances. From what I remember Inter had a few dropping the Thursday and Friday the week before the game. Keep an eye out towards the end of next week. Uefa taking more tickets each round is the reason we arent guaranteed.
Logged
YNWA

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
Re: European homes
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 06:56:39 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm
I had a refresh a few times but still managed one in the same circumstances. From what I remember Inter had a few dropping the Thursday and Friday the week before the game. Keep an eye out towards the end of next week. Uefa taking more tickets each round is the reason we arent guaranteed.
Cheers for that, hes keeping an eye out but the frustration is that his 4 credits wont guarantee him a ticket over someone who could literally live in the same street as us and thats not been a game all season having not even been arsed but suddenly decides he fancies the Inter game and then gets lucky in the queues on the local sale, just no reward for loyalty at this club
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 07:30:32 am »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 06:56:39 am
Cheers for that, hes keeping an eye out but the frustration is that his 4 credits wont guarantee him a ticket over someone who could literally live in the same street as us and thats not been a game all season having not even been arsed but suddenly decides he fancies the Inter game and then gets lucky in the queues on the local sale, just no reward for loyalty at this club
local sale was never really meant to do anything other than appease fans who complained there wasn't enough "locals" it's a fine concept in theory but reality it's not very practical or fair
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 