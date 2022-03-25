There will be a batch released closer to the game after ACS manual payments end. Anyone who doesnt buy theirs will go on sale + any returns I believe.
Do you know when the ACS payments window ends? I seem to recall if your direct debit fails you have until X days before the game or a certain date to make a payment and if not you lose your seats.
Sorry if this has been mentioned previously, but are the homes from this season counting towards next seasons credits? I know aways have been discounted, and home league games arent, but I havent seen anything specific to European Homes.
Much easier than in recent years. The addition of the 1+ game from 19/20 makes a helluva difference.
And long overdue. I never get the closed shop argument when people are happy for it to be a closed shop in other areas
The closed shop argument is hard and starting to become apparent in all comps home and away. There must be a way onto the ladder for a few people but at the same time it wasnt hard to get on the home ladder in all comps 6 or 7 years ago.
Exactly go the match when we're shit under Hodgson not just when we're winning everything
So is the Benfica home selling done now til after the local sale next week?
Seen a couple pop up this morning F5'ing but nothing since
Its a fucking joke, my lad has all 4 homes but couldnt get one even though Inter taking their full allocation should have meant he was guaranteed one, yet in the local sale you can register the night before with no credits at all and get a ticket, its fucking wrong- oh before anyone shouts up we live in an L postcode and its the only chance he looks like he will get albeit very slim even though his 4 credits should put him at the front of the queue
I had a refresh a few times but still managed one in the same circumstances. From what I remember Inter had a few dropping the Thursday and Friday the week before the game. Keep an eye out towards the end of next week. Uefa taking more tickets each round is the reason we arent guaranteed.
Cheers for that, hes keeping an eye out but the frustration is that his 4 credits wont guarantee him a ticket over someone who could literally live in the same street as us and thats not been a game all season having not even been arsed but suddenly decides he fancies the Inter game and then gets lucky in the queues on the local sale, just no reward for loyalty at this club
