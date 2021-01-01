Won't lie, with the number now on the new rail seating at the back of the Kop I got confused. Wasn't sure on Tuesday whether the number referred to the row behind or in front - had to ask someone. I've been up there for all CL homes this season so must have forgotten - it's been a few months since Porto



the Rail seating in the Annie road is the same, i asked a steward a few games back is the number for the row in front or behind and told me its the one behind....Guess what happened just before kick off, more fans turned up and was in the wrong row. So even the stewards didnt have a clue [LFC not G4S]But over the weeks i have certainly seen more newbies, im totally not against them as i was a newbie once but some just dont have a clue about football / crowd etiquette.But still surprises me how many are on the KOP as thats the first tickets to go in the sales.There was rumours that going forward that distrabuting tickets you would loose the credit for the next game after the NFC came in, but that went to pot with Covid. But if that comes in be interesting to see what happenens.