« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 292542 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,157
  • J.F.T.97
Re: European homes
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 07:50:50 am
The number of first-timers in the Kop, evident because they go to the row behind their allocated one, is crazy.  Touts must be having a field day.

I'm amazed that people don't know there's a second chrous of "Walk On" at the end
Logged

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: European homes
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm »
Someone was in my seat last night. Their actual seats were 15 (FIFTEEN) rows further back!
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 02:23:49 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 07:50:50 am
The number of first-timers in the Kop, evident because they go to the row behind their allocated one, is crazy.  Touts must be having a field day.
I still get confused with rows to be honest dont get into the kop that much
Logged
YNWA

Offline James_1906

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:23:49 pm
I still get confused with rows to be honest dont get into the kop that much
I dont get it myself and im in the KOP every game, its clear as day which row is which. There is a metal engraving on the first seat of each row you dont even have to bother looking at the floor rows, its really not that hard.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
Re: European homes
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 10:43:52 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:35:25 am
I'm amazed that people don't know there's a second chrous of "Walk On" at the end

Didn't think that was too bad the other night. Against Norwich the second chorus was literally missed entirely as half the ground started clapping, absolutely bizarre

And the "shoot" shout every 10 minutes is absolutely driving me mad, what the fuck is that all about
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: European homes
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:35:25 am
I'm amazed that people don't know there's a second chrous of "Walk On" at the end

This makes me laugh. You can always tell whether its all regulars at the game based on how many people clap before it finishes  ;D

Also, why do people clap after the starting XI is announced. Wait until the subs have been named and then clap
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,944
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 01:19:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:43:52 am
Didn't think that was too bad the other night. Against Norwich the second chorus was literally missed entirely as half the ground started clapping, absolutely bizarre

And the "shoot" shout every 10 minutes is absolutely driving me mad, what the fuck is that all about

It's like the break for Covid meant everyone forgot how to act in the ground! Same with away fans and their shite chants, they've really gone up a notch since fans came back, like they were sat at home practising.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: European homes
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 07:50:50 am
The number of first-timers in the Kop, evident because they go to the row behind their allocated one, is crazy.  Touts must be having a field day.

Won't lie, with the number now on the new rail seating at the back of the Kop I got confused. Wasn't sure on Tuesday whether the number referred to the row behind or in front - had to ask someone. I've been up there for all CL homes this season so must have forgotten - it's been a few months since Porto ;D
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 02:48:41 pm
Won't lie, with the number now on the new rail seating at the back of the Kop I got confused. Wasn't sure on Tuesday whether the number referred to the row behind or in front - had to ask someone. I've been up there for all CL homes this season so must have forgotten - it's been a few months since Porto ;D

the Rail seating in the Annie road is the same, i asked a steward a few games back is the number for the row in front or behind and told me its the one behind....Guess what happened just before kick off, more fans turned up and was in the wrong row. So even the stewards didnt have a clue [LFC not G4S]

But over the weeks i have certainly seen more newbies, im totally not against them as i was a newbie once but some just dont have a clue about football / crowd etiquette.
But still surprises me how many are on the KOP as thats the first tickets to go in the sales.

There was rumours that going forward that distrabuting tickets you would loose the credit for the next game after the NFC came in, but that went to pot with Covid. But if that comes in be interesting to see what happenens.

Logged

Online BigRed07

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 03:40:46 pm
the Rail seating in the Annie road is the same, i asked a steward a few games back is the number for the row in front or behind and told me its the one behind....Guess what happened just before kick off, more fans turned up and was in the wrong row. So even the stewards didnt have a clue [LFC not G4S]

But over the weeks i have certainly seen more newbies, im totally not against them as i was a newbie once but some just dont have a clue about football / crowd etiquette.
But still surprises me how many are on the KOP as thats the first tickets to go in the sales.

There was rumours that going forward that distrabuting tickets you would loose the credit for the next game after the NFC came in, but that went to pot with Covid. But if that comes in be interesting to see what happenens.
I would imagine those that pass tickets on would get a burner phone and pass that on to whoever needs it like they did with the cards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 