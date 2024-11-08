« previous next »
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8000 on: November 8, 2024, 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on November  8, 2024, 01:47:20 pm
Any idea when Madrid will be taken?

Very soon, next midweek probs
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8001 on: November 13, 2024, 04:45:41 pm »
Payments will be processed from Thursday 14 November until Monday 18 November.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8002 on: November 15, 2024, 10:21:31 am »
Our 2 Madrid came out this AM
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8003 on: November 15, 2024, 11:42:44 am »
My ACS failed yesterday but when I go into my account to confirm my reservations it says I already have a ticket allocated and says reservations cannot be confirmed at this point.

Anyone ever had this problem?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8004 on: November 15, 2024, 01:45:53 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on November 15, 2024, 11:42:44 am
My ACS failed yesterday but when I go into my account to confirm my reservations it says I already have a ticket allocated and says reservations cannot be confirmed at this point.

Anyone ever had this problem?

Think they keep retrying for a few days, you'll get an email on Monday saying it failed and that you can go manually buy
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8005 on: November 16, 2024, 02:12:14 pm »
ACS payment taken on 14th November for the Madrid game. Ticket on phone showing as Man City even after manual refresh. Anybody had this issue before?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8006 on: November 16, 2024, 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: daveyg on November 16, 2024, 02:12:14 pm
ACS payment taken on 14th November for the Madrid game. Ticket on phone showing as Man City even after manual refresh. Anybody had this issue before?

Same here but they will upload the tickets sometime over next few days and will then show.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8007 on: November 16, 2024, 03:44:17 pm »
Quote from: daveyg on November 16, 2024, 02:12:14 pm
ACS payment taken on 14th November for the Madrid game. Ticket on phone showing as Man City even after manual refresh. Anybody had this issue before?

Same expecting an update on Monday
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8008 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 am »
Quote from: marios_moustache on November 15, 2024, 11:42:44 am
My ACS failed yesterday but when I go into my account to confirm my reservations it says I already have a ticket allocated and says reservations cannot be confirmed at this point.

Anyone ever had this problem?

same, hope i don't miss the reminder as i'm away  :butt
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8009 on: Yesterday at 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: marios_moustache on November 15, 2024, 11:42:44 am
My ACS failed yesterday but when I go into my account to confirm my reservations it says I already have a ticket allocated and says reservations cannot be confirmed at this point.

Anyone ever had this problem?

How do you know it failed, mate? I have the same issue but I don't see anything in my bank saying a charge was attempted and blocked.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8010 on: Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:26:08 am
How do you know it failed, mate? I have the same issue but I don't see anything in my bank saying a charge was attempted and blocked.

From previous experience, if there isn't funds in the account, it keeps trying until a set date then you get that email giving you a few days to sort it. 

My bank has never had any notifications that they have tried to take it.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 04:33:42 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm
From previous experience, if there isn't funds in the account, it keeps trying until a set date then you get that email giving you a few days to sort it. 

My bank has never had any notifications that they have tried to take it.

i think you only really get notifications if its a problem was on your side/your banks side, eg going over your limits

most the time its a payment processor issue, imo, so you wont hear anything

i think technically today is also a payment processing date so maybe itll come out today
