Its just not been produced yet.
Usually about a week before the game.
Assuming youve got a membership you can still download the members pass by clicking Memberships then click on the membership youve got and Download red button which will let you download the NFC pass. That pass will then automatically update closer to the match.
Thanks, I remember last season getting tickets on the day of the match , Just clicked on download nfc pass, and it use to update pass, Just been doing the same for my West ham ticket, but nothing there, But like you said , Normally a week before .