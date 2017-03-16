« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 587205 times)

Offline Bonzai25

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7880 on: July 13, 2024, 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 11, 2024, 09:39:15 am
2 credits were balloted, 3 and above were guaranteed. So 2+ credits will probably be the selling criteria for the late sales.
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7881 on: July 13, 2024, 05:51:09 am »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on July 13, 2024, 12:22:13 am
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me

There definitely will be initially because theyll prioritise those who were unlucky in the ACS ballot, but it could go to all members like a few years ago in the group stages. For ACS to even get down to people on 2 was surprising so you never know for definite whats gonna happen.
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7882 on: July 13, 2024, 09:36:29 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 13, 2024, 05:51:09 am
There definitely will be initially because theyll prioritise those who were unlucky in the ACS ballot, but it could go to all members like a few years ago in the group stages. For ACS to even get down to people on 2 was surprising so you never know for definite whats gonna happen.
Cheers mate
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7883 on: July 13, 2024, 10:21:53 am »
When did the Auto Cup enrollment stop? I never got an email saying when the registration period started.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7884 on: July 13, 2024, 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on July 13, 2024, 10:21:53 am
When did the Auto Cup enrollment stop? I never got an email saying when the registration period started.

The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7885 on: July 13, 2024, 10:54:50 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 13, 2024, 10:46:55 am
The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games

Do the credits count from league games you go to? I was on 4 plus but then they introduced the ballott system and I only got 3 Category A games the first season. Got nothing last year, the games I went to weren't on my card. Got none for the first half of this season either. I moved to Liverpool in February and was hoping to avail of the Auto Cup Scheme as I had been offered enrollment in the past. How do the local Members' sales work? I really hate the Ballott system. I knew the first year when I was only getting 4+ eligible games I'd be fucked when I lost eligibility for those games.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7886 on: July 13, 2024, 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on July 13, 2024, 10:54:50 am
Do the credits count from league games you go to? I was on 4 plus but then they introduced the ballott system and I only got 3 Category A games the first season. Got nothing last year, the games I went to weren't on my card. Got none for the first half of this season either. I moved to Liverpool in February and was hoping to avail of the Auto Cup Scheme as I had been offered enrollment in the past. How do the local Members' sales work? I really hate the Ballott system. I knew the first year when I was only getting 4+ eligible games I'd be fucked when I lost eligibility for those games.

You have to have been to games the previous season in the same competition for them to count towards sales eg to get an FA cup game youll probably need some FA cup attendance last year. Not sure how local sales work as never used them myself. Premier League is a separate competition and doesnt mean anything for the loyalty for the cup competitions (you can go to all UCL, league cup and FA cup games without needing any PL games). You dont always need credits, sometimes remaining tickets go to all members sale

All selling details are here https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability
Offline Denim

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7887 on: July 23, 2024, 10:12:09 am »
Can anyone say from the past if Paypal was enough as a payment method.
Im the first time in the AuC an they have problems with my credit card.
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7888 on: July 23, 2024, 10:47:07 am »
Quote from: Denim on July 23, 2024, 10:12:09 am
Can anyone say from the past if Paypal was enough as a payment method.
Im the first time in the AuC an they have problems with my credit card.

Not sure Ive never used it but worse case scenario just open a Monzo/starling account and use it just for that, add money into it as and when and upload the card details to the system.

Ive used Monzo for mine and its always been fine.
Offline anitrella

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7889 on: July 23, 2024, 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on July 23, 2024, 10:47:07 am
Not sure Ive never used it but worse case scenario just open a Monzo/starling account and use it just for that, add money into it as and when and upload the card details to the system.

Ive used Monzo for mine and its always been fine.
same, Im Monzo and my lot just send me the money few days before payments are being taken. Never been an issue and get instant notification from Monzo app when its taken
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7890 on: July 26, 2024, 09:47:40 am »
Email just sent confirming autocup status
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7891 on: July 26, 2024, 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 26, 2024, 09:47:40 am
Email just sent confirming autocup status

Yeah, do you reckon some people ACS have been pulled then following internal investigation. The club dont usually do that as weve already had confirmation emails following purchase
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7892 on: July 26, 2024, 10:00:48 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 26, 2024, 09:58:26 am
Yeah, do you reckon some people ACS have been pulled then following internal investigation. The club dont usually do that as weve already had confirmation emails following purchase

To be fair they dont normally accidentally tell several hundred people theyre on the FA Cup ACS and then withdraw it and have to offer free friendly tickets as an apology so it may have something to do with that. ;D
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7893 on: July 26, 2024, 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 26, 2024, 09:58:26 am
Yeah, do you reckon some people ACS have been pulled then following internal investigation. The club dont usually do that as weve already had confirmation emails following purchase

What do you mean? As Jm55 said I think its just a final confirmation to get rid of any possible doubt as to whos actually enrolled into what
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7894 on: July 26, 2024, 10:32:52 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on July 26, 2024, 10:00:48 am
To be fair they dont normally accidentally tell several hundred people theyre on the FA Cup ACS and then withdraw it and have to offer free friendly tickets as an apology so it may have something to do with that. ;D

Haha thats very true
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7895 on: July 26, 2024, 10:33:48 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 26, 2024, 10:20:09 am
What do you mean? As Jm55 said I think its just a final confirmation to get rid of any possible doubt as to whos actually enrolled into what

With the 13+ sale, they wouldve identified a number of accounts that are accessing the account via inappropriate means (bots). Thinking they mightve thrown a couple of users with tickets off the ACS.

Maybe its just what Jm55 said
Offline Denim

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7896 on: September 3, 2024, 09:53:31 pm »
Does anyone know how many days before the payment request takes place?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7897 on: September 5, 2024, 03:22:10 pm »
West Ham

Auto Cup Scheme payments will be taken from Friday September 6 until Tuesday September 10

Max Price - £35

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7898 on: September 5, 2024, 03:28:43 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September  5, 2024, 03:22:10 pm
West Ham

Auto Cup Scheme payments will be taken from Friday September 6 until Tuesday September 10

Max Price - £35

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update

The amount of complaining and the abuse the club have had on social media over the last few days because people couldn't wait for them to announce these prices and took the ones on the website literally is amazing. Didn't help that a certain match day vlogger put an all capitals post up on Twitter about it either.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7899 on: September 5, 2024, 04:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September  5, 2024, 03:28:43 pm
The amount of complaining and the abuse the club have had on social media over the last few days because people couldn't wait for them to announce these prices and took the ones on the website literally is amazing. Didn't help that a certain match day vlogger put an all capitals post up on Twitter about it either.
Yeah, the amount of social media cries from people who are actually long-term matchgoers too who know this is the process.. seems it's all about drama/clicks
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7900 on: September 5, 2024, 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September  5, 2024, 03:28:43 pm
The amount of complaining and the abuse the club have had on social media over the last few days because people couldn't wait for them to announce these prices and took the ones on the website literally is amazing. Didn't help that a certain match day vlogger put an all capitals post up on Twitter about it either.

A certain journo/media content creator springs to mind, or should I say SPRINGS TO MIND

Tbf the club should have kept the note on saying those are max prices like they use to, they removed that and replaced with something along the lines of we'll try not to exceed these...
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7901 on: September 5, 2024, 08:11:56 pm »
Fucking hell imagine if they charged £67 for West Ham at home in the 3rd round of the League Cup :lmao

John Henry would be recording the apology video as we speak.
Offline pistol

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7902 on: September 7, 2024, 10:20:45 am »
If my ticket is showing up in reservations does that mean payment has failed or theyve not tried to process yet?  Havent noticed it there before!
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7903 on: September 7, 2024, 10:32:13 am »
Mine is in reservations too so I'm guessing they haven't processed it yet
Offline Alf

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7904 on: September 7, 2024, 10:41:53 am »
Mine showed in order history yesterday, pending on my bank balance.
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7905 on: September 7, 2024, 12:14:37 pm »
Mine is in reservations and in my history but nothing out my bank yet
Offline MacKon

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7906 on: September 9, 2024, 05:15:21 pm »
Can't confirm and buy the reservation at the moment. Should we wait until Tuesday or Wednesday and then buy if nothing goes from my bank account or it's time to worry now?
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7907 on: September 9, 2024, 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on September  9, 2024, 05:15:21 pm
Can't confirm and buy the reservation at the moment. Should we wait until Tuesday or Wednesday and then buy if nothing goes from my bank account or it's time to worry now?

Wait until you get an email about whether its gone through or not Id say. Given most people are seeing the same thing
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7908 on: September 10, 2024, 09:59:31 am »
Says I've got a ticket now, no longer in reservations
Offline anfieldash

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7909 on: September 10, 2024, 12:28:40 pm »
Auto cup ticket payment successful emails for West Ham have arrived.
Offline AR48

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7910 on: September 14, 2024, 07:35:50 am »
When is Bologna likely to come out?
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7911 on: September 14, 2024, 07:59:11 am »
Quote from: AR48 on September 14, 2024, 07:35:50 am
When is Bologna likely to come out?

Any day now. Selling details Monday/Tuesday with payments taken Thursday/Friday - Tuesday/Wednesday would be my guess.
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7912 on: Yesterday at 12:39:33 pm »
Just clicked on Download NFC Pass for my West ham ticket, (Acs) Still not showing ticket , Any help guys ?
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7913 on: Yesterday at 01:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 12:39:33 pm
Just clicked on Download NFC Pass for my West ham ticket, (Acs) Still not showing ticket , Any help guys ?

Its just not been produced yet.

Usually about a week before the game.

Assuming youve got a membership you can still download the members pass by clicking Memberships then click on the membership youve got and Download red button which will let you download the NFC pass. That pass will then automatically update closer to the match.
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7914 on: Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:23:57 pm
Its just not been produced yet.

Usually about a week before the game.

Assuming youve got a membership you can still download the members pass by clicking Memberships then click on the membership youve got and Download red button which will let you download the NFC pass. That pass will then automatically update closer to the match.
Thanks, I remember last season getting tickets on the day of the match , Just clicked on download nfc pass, and it use to update pass, Just been doing the same for my West ham ticket, but nothing there, But like you said , Normally a week before .
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7915 on: Yesterday at 01:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm
Thanks, I remember last season getting tickets on the day of the match , Just clicked on download nfc pass, and it use to update pass, Just been doing the same for my West ham ticket, but nothing there, But like you said , Normally a week before .

If its an iPhone and youve already got the pass downloaded you can update it without needing to do that, just click on the three little dots top right of the pass in your wallet, click pass details then pull it down so it updates.
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7916 on: Yesterday at 04:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:32:11 pm
If its an iPhone and youve already got the pass downloaded you can update it without needing to do that, just click on the three little dots top right of the pass in your wallet, click pass details then pull it down so it updates.
Its an Android pal
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7917 on: Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm »
We doing this again?

The game doesn't need to show on your NFC pass. As long as you have the ticket it it will work
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7918 on: Today at 07:17:40 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm
We doing this again?

The game doesn't need to show on your NFC pass. As long as you have the ticket it it will work

Every year, it's like Christmas but in September
Offline alx

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7919 on: Today at 08:08:11 am »
the gift that keeps on giving  ;D
