The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games



Do the credits count from league games you go to? I was on 4 plus but then they introduced the ballott system and I only got 3 Category A games the first season. Got nothing last year, the games I went to weren't on my card. Got none for the first half of this season either. I moved to Liverpool in February and was hoping to avail of the Auto Cup Scheme as I had been offered enrollment in the past. How do the local Members' sales work? I really hate the Ballott system. I knew the first year when I was only getting 4+ eligible games I'd be fucked when I lost eligibility for those games.