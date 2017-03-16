Was it guaranteed? Be sound with 2 credits still for a ticket though , Ill be back on next year 😂
Wouldn't bank on that, shed loads more will miss out on full credits next year
For europe? Noone missed out on full credits this year so why next year?
Because it's CL this year not Europa and far more will get full credits this year than last as Anny Road wasn't open
Any idea when they will announce pricing for the cup comps for 24/25 - as they've only confirmed Prem prices so far
Guide prices are listed here -https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/lfc-ticket-prices
Still showing 23/24 for now...
2 credits were balloted, 3 and above were guaranteed. So 2+ credits will probably be the selling criteria for the late sales.
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me
