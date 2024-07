Another great system mess up... My lad was in the Fa Cup and Champions League sales this morning (requiring a WC Bay)



Got in after about 30 minutes queue... wouldn't let me select junior disabled.. or even junior on the disabled seats... tried the phone line.. not taking calls, went on live chat (claimed 15 minutes wait... I still have the tab open now...) and LFCHelp didn't even respond



Finally sorted after about 2 and a half hours..



You have prob seen my posts mate, I was 1.5 hours in there clicked every ticket in the house and could not select jnr disabled and pa. These two particular tickets, after ages, randomly let me select them and I was done. I then seen loads of ppl saying could not check out disability tickets. I've since been on and the options are now there. Mum have been an error