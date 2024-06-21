« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 553949 times)

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7160 on: June 21, 2024, 11:53:56 am »
Missed the cut-off by a for both as on holidayhad all credits for both. No joy on live chat .Anyone think therell be another enrollment opportunity? thanks


Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7161 on: June 21, 2024, 11:55:34 am »
Quote from: samifan on June 21, 2024, 11:53:56 am
Missed the cut-off by a for both as on holidayhad all credits for both. No joy on live chat .Anyone think therell be another enrollment opportunity? thanks
Sadly not.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7162 on: June 21, 2024, 11:58:39 am »
Cheers,tried on Monday before I left but wouldnt let me register until Wednesday even though I had all FA cup & League cup credits????
Logged

Offline MightyRed42

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7163 on: June 22, 2024, 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: samifan on June 21, 2024, 11:53:56 am
Missed the cut-off by a for both as on holidayhad all credits for both. No joy on live chat .Anyone think therell be another enrollment opportunity? thanks

I know its a pain in the arse, but if you have full credits from all the cup competitions you should be pretty much guaranteed in the late sales. Pretty sure for CL in 22/23 those with full credits were guaranteed (if they hadnt enrolled in ACS)
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7164 on: June 24, 2024, 10:29:07 am »
When do you think we'll get to select our seats? Early next week?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7165 on: June 24, 2024, 11:15:41 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on June 24, 2024, 10:29:07 am
When do you think we'll get to select our seats? Early next week?

Am I right in saying that theyre telling us more details on Thursday?
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7166 on: June 24, 2024, 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on June 24, 2024, 11:15:41 am
Am I right in saying that theyre telling us more details on Thursday?

I believe so. If those without full credits get their ballot outcome on Thursday, you'd assume we'd be picking our seats early the following week
Logged

Online tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 10:51:56 am »
Am I right in thinking we should be receiving an e-mail today on auto-cup updates?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 