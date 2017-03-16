« previous next »
swoopy

  not a mod. At All. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:47:51 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
You'll be disappointed this year, I'm leaving mine in the hands of someone who's never purchased a ticket themselves in our group and won't have a clue what they're doing because someone's always done it for them

I'm going to need an account name change on here for next season

Row90U1er ;D
RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:51:14 am
YNWA.

30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 12:48:03 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:47:51 am
Row90U1er ;D

 :lmao

90 would be kind

Done 93 in U9 before  :puke2
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:06:35 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 17, 2024, 09:08:03 pm
The ticket office criticism bat signal sent you here? Amazing!

They have proven time and time again how incompetent they are. There are thousands of people who think the same. They are incompetent. The site this morning was a horrendous experience and I went on an hour after the sale started. I had to give up and go back several hours later to do it.

Ha ha ha!! it was shit yesterday morning, totally unacceptable again actually.

Doesn't change the fact your post was idiotic. The system did exactly what is was supposed to do in that situation. but lets not let that get in the way of idiotic comments.
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:09:16 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:06:35 pm
Ha ha ha!! it was shit yesterday morning, totally unacceptable again actually.

Doesn't change the fact your post was idiotic. The system did exactly what is was supposed to do in that situation. but lets not let that get in the way of idiotic comments.

No need for the personal abuse is there? You've said it was totally unacceptable again yet said the system did what it was supposed to do so which is it? Its either unacceptable or its doing what it should do. IT happens consistently, time and time again the ticket office make simple rudimentary mistakes and every single time the system has a little bit of stress on it the user experience is horrendous. So either the ticket office is doing what it does purposefully and showing disdain to those trying to purchase or they think its working well and are therefore highly incompetent for the roles they are doing, which is it?
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:09:16 pm
No need for the personal abuse is there? You've said it was totally unacceptable again yet said the system did what it was supposed to do so which is it? Its either unacceptable or its doing what it should do. IT happens consistently, time and time again the ticket office make simple rudimentary mistakes and every single time the system has a little bit of stress on it the user experience is horrendous. So either the ticket office is doing what it does purposefully and showing disdain to those trying to purchase or they think its working well and are therefore highly incompetent for the roles they are doing, which is it?

Well, it is quite simple. getting into the system was totally shit BUT the bit you commented on was actually the system doing the right thing. so THAT bit wasn't really incompetent was it? that was the bit you were commenting on and it was a stupid way of saying it. Does that make sense now?!?

And i very clearly said "that bit" of the process was right.
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:21:54 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm
Well, it is quite simple. getting into the system was totally shit BUT the bit you commented on was actually the system doing the right thing. so THAT bit wasn't really incompetent was it? that was the bit you were commenting on and it was a stupid way of saying it. Does that make sense now?!?

And i very clearly said "that bit" of the process was right.

Good way of not answering my question so I'll attempt to give it a go myself

Right. So just so I'm correct with this the system that the ticket office use, which has been horrendous for years with nothing being changed to help the user experience, was doing what it was supposed to be doing and what the ticket office are happy with it doing? So, in your fine and expert opinion, the ticket office aren't incompetent they just have very little respect for the people who actually have to use the site. Got it, thanks for the explanation.
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:30:34 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:21:54 pm
Good way of not answering my question so I'll attempt to give it a go myself

Right. So just so I'm correct with this the system that the ticket office use, which has been horrendous for years with nothing being changed to help the user experience, was doing what it was supposed to be doing and what the ticket office are happy with it doing? So, in your fine and expert opinion, the ticket office aren't incompetent they just have very little respect for the people who actually have to use the site. Got it, thanks for the explanation.

Do you want me to answer this in french or something?!?!  ha ha!

Here we go again, the system was shit yesterday morning getting in, not acceptable.

However, Hij asked "Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?"  to which you said because they are incompetent.  Well clearly on that particular point they are not are they, because that is exactly what the system is supposed to do.

So your post ON THAT POINT was at best lazy and worst idiotic.

It is possible to to have opinions on different aspects of the system by the way, there are examples on this thread of people saying elements of the system are good but overall the journey is shit, which is probably a fair assessment.

We then have lazy people who just bracket everything as shit and incompetent without actually understanding or more to the point wanting to understand what is going on.

Anyway, we get told off for this type of conversation so i will stop now.
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:30:34 pm
Do you want me to answer this in french or something?!?!  ha ha!

No I'd like you to actually answer the question but you seem incapable of that and become weirdly defensive of the ticket office despite their incompetence being shown time and time again. Nevermind, we'll go through it again in a few weeks when they do something incompetent once more.
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:01:22 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:49:23 pm
No I'd like you to actually answer the question but you seem incapable of that and become weirdly defensive of the ticket office despite their incompetence being shown time and time again. Nevermind, we'll go through it again in a few weeks when they do something incompetent once more.

Ha ha!!  I rest my case.

The logging in was "incompetent" the bit we are discussing makes you look stupid not them. is that better, mate?

Or to satisfy your obvious issue.  The system as a whole makes them look incompetent, yes, but the very small, teeny weeny bit you mentioned, actually worked. so on that tiny point, they are not incompetent.  That is literally all i was pointing out

Hope that placates your rage! :D
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:41:50 pm
Nope it doesn't because it seems that you work for the ticket office in some capacity or whatsoever and you're basically saying that they are treating every single one of us with contempt because they simply won't change how it works to make the user experience better. So I'll assume they are happy with how it works, which is utterly horrendous, and compounds just how fucking incompetent the whole ticket office is. So no, I'm not stupid but it seems the ticket office staff are.
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 05:01:42 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:41:50 pm
Nope it doesn't because it seems that you work for the ticket office in some capacity or whatsoever and you're basically saying that they are treating every single one of us with contempt because they simply won't change how it works to make the user experience better. So I'll assume they are happy with how it works, which is utterly horrendous, and compounds just how fucking incompetent the whole ticket office is. So no, I'm not stupid but it seems the ticket office staff are.


Wow! That is not what I am saying at all mate, and I most certainly dont work there.

Not arguing with you on this mate, chill out and take a step back.

Peace and love 🥰
rogerwilco

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 05:40:42 pm
Trying to get 3 adults and 1 junior on the autocup scheme but they won't let this go through on the one order. Was the same last year and makes it so we can't sit together. Anyone else find this ridiculous? Lfchelp just say it is policy.
ABJ

  Internet terrorist
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:41:50 pm
Nope it doesn't because it seems that you work for the ticket office in some capacity or whatsoever and you're basically saying that they are treating every single one of us with contempt because they simply won't change how it works to make the user experience better. So I'll assume they are happy with how it works, which is utterly horrendous, and compounds just how fucking incompetent the whole ticket office is. So no, I'm not stupid but it seems the ticket office staff are.
Well said. You are fighting a losing battle though as sonofkenny is one of a very small few on here that will back the TO to the hilt 99% of the time despite the countless examples of the total contempt that the powers that be within the TO clearly have for us 'customers'. I could write a book on their numerous failings over the last 20+ years although its got far worse post Covid (ever since the start of the 21/22 season). As I've also said before, I don't even blame the vast majority of the staff as the training that they receive is clearly totally inadequate. Yes the buck stops with Phil Dutton but I feel that even he is banging his head against a brick wall at times due to 'outside influences'.
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm
Well said. You are fighting a losing battle though as sonofkenny is one of a very small few on here that will back the TO to the hilt 99% of the time despite the countless examples of the total contempt that the powers that be within the TO clearly have for us 'customers'. I could write a book on their numerous failings over the last 20+ years although its got far worse post Covid (ever since the start of the 21/22 season). As I've also said before, I don't even blame the vast majority of the staff as the training that they receive is clearly totally inadequate. Yes the buck stops with Phil Dutton but I feel that even he is banging his head against a brick wall at times due to 'outside influences'.

As ever mate, hits the nail on the head

Eventually the grind and the attrition will pick more and more people off one by one.

The sheer hassle eventually gets to people that they just can't be bothered. There's so many little things that could be done, but because of the demand they'll never get done

The refreshing of a page every time you change a name for the tickets is the simplest thing, and would ease the stress on the servers and also the time on the site

10 tickets for 4 people is 30 refreshes of the same page, and there must be tonnes of people buying 4 at once, a single change to update the page after you'd made the changes would save loads of time and stress

But as ever even the simplest of changes is not even thought of by the club

Tickets sell out so why should they care
sonofkenny

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
I didnt back them this last 24 hours, yesterday was unacceptable, again.
bignred84

  We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm
Quote from: rogerwilco on Yesterday at 05:40:42 pm
Trying to get 3 adults and 1 junior on the autocup scheme but they won't let this go through on the one order. Was the same last year and makes it so we can't sit together. Anyone else find this ridiculous? Lfchelp just say it is policy.

Think its only 2 (Adults) + 1 (Child) ratio, always has been
Annie Road 64

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 06:55:23 pm
I have all 5 Europa League games, I take it, I should be ok for the Champions League.
DanK1456

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 06:55:23 pm
I have all 5 Europa League games, I take it, I should be ok for the Champions League.

Yep, if by some miracle you dont get ACS then late sales will be easy
claresy2005

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 07:20:31 am
So today at 10 is the STH window to move with a guaranteed seat for all three cups (If you have the credits)
You dont need to have registered or anything just login and fight for seats from 10am?

Correct?
sambhi92

  Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Autocup
Today at 10:52:10 am
How on earth is the register for Auto cups if you have all the games not a guarantee?

I've had all the games from all cups for the last 10 years and now somehow its not guaranteed wtf

Unless i have read this wrong then i apologise!
Thomas

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:14:53 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:52:10 am
How on earth is the register for Auto cups if you have all the games not a guarantee?

I've had all the games from all cups for the last 10 years and now somehow its not guaranteed wtf

Unless i have read this wrong then i apologise!


The TO just cover their back with this, I think all of us with the full credits expect to be guaranteed
anfieldpurch

  Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
Today at 11:22:10 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:52:10 am
How on earth is the register for Auto cups if you have all the games not a guarantee?

I've had all the games from all cups for the last 10 years and now somehow its not guaranteed wtf

Unless i have read this wrong then I apologise!
It's never "officially" been guaranteed for members at least, I've been on it since they let members join in 2011

For the Champions League, it is likely that full credits would get you ACS (but the club base it on likely tickets available for a semi final) so  you'd be sorted in the late sales

For the FA Cup/League Cup, as we've had more than 1 game, you'd think having full would guarantee that too but it just covers the club each year in the worse case scenario we only had 1 home game and you had say 50k credits.. the ACS wouldn't allow 50k to enrol
DanK1456

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 11:41:22 am
Were on 3 Europa credits from last season, is it likely well miss ACS but get tickets in late sales?  Whats normally the least credits youd need for getting into the UCL ACS?
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
Today at 11:57:14 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:41:22 am
Were on 3 Europa credits from last season, is it likely well miss ACS but get tickets in late sales?  Whats normally the least credits youd need for getting into the UCL ACS?

Very slim chance I'd say. ACS will sell out on 5 credits and any match tickets will likely sell out on 4 depending on who we get and whether everyone on 5 is guaranteed or not. Maybe a small chance for those on 3 in the late sales.
anfieldpurch

  Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
Today at 11:59:32 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:41:22 am
Were on 3 Europa credits from last season, is it likely well miss ACS but get tickets in late sales?  Whats normally the least credits youd need for getting into the UCL ACS?
Very unlikely to be ACS but I'd be very surprised if you didn't get some of the league stage games as I am sure there'll be more availability for a home game against the POT 4 team we draw than the Pot 1
DanK1456

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 11:59:44 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:57:14 am
Very slim chance I'd say. ACS will sell out on 5 credits and any match tickets will likely sell out on 4 depending on who we get and whether everyone on 5 is guaranteed or not. Maybe a small chance for those on 3 in the late sales.

Cheers mate, Ill keep the faith  :D
DanK1456

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 12:00:33 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:59:32 am
Very unlikely to be ACS but I'd be very surprised if you didn't get some of the league stage games as I am sure there'll be more availability for a home game against the POT 4 team we draw than the Pot 1

We were guaranteed seats for both Sparta and Atalanta, so maybe the new stand has helped availability.
SuperStevieNicol

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 12:11:30 pm
Quote from: John C on June 17, 2024, 09:41:33 pm
Sorry I missed this earlier mate.

Bit mad, the link from the club wasn't to the correct log in.
When I logged in I was expecting to join a queue, I even came out and cleared my caches once. Then having scrolled down I noticed the prompt at the bottom of the page. Probably missed out on better seats because of fucking about, but I'm fairly happy.
No problem at all. Not a first world problem but always pisses me off that we end up with shit seats compared to our normal seats. Not a first world problem I know.
MightyRed42

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:28:51 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:41:22 am
Were on 3 Europa credits from last season, is it likely well miss ACS but get tickets in late sales?  Whats normally the least credits youd need for getting into the UCL ACS?

In 22/23 season we managed to build CL credits starting from zero. Needed to play the refresh game on the website when the Ajax sale went to all members and it took a few days to get 3x for me, my lad and dad but its possible and we managed the whole CL campaign.

So if youre starting with 3 Europa league credits Id say youll be fine for the late sales.
rewood

Re: Autocup
Today at 01:12:34 pm
I've just done additional enrollment for all 3 cups this morning. All went well and I got email through ok with all 3 listed in it. Just checked my account though and only the FA Cup one showing. Anyone else in same boat?  I shouldn't worry. But...
DanK1456

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Today at 01:19:00 pm
Quote from: rewood on Today at 01:12:34 pm
I've just done additional enrollment for all 3 cups this morning. All went well and I got email through ok with all 3 listed in it. Just checked my account though and only the FA Cup one showing. Anyone else in same boat?  I shouldn't worry. But...

Id contact them to make sure its all gone through
MightyRed42

Re: Autocup
Today at 01:37:03 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:41:22 am
Were on 3 Europa credits from last season, is it likely well miss ACS but get tickets in late sales?  Whats normally the least credits youd need for getting into the UCL ACS?

Not sure 3 Europa credits will be enough for the ACS though
