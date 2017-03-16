« previous next »
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Reply #6960 on: June 3, 2024, 11:56:58 am
Quote from: RedJosh90 on June  3, 2024, 08:18:07 am
Youre right I forgot they didnt include Atalanta for ACS, just completely ignore the nonsense Ive just spouted and hopefully someone with half a brain can give you a better idea 😂

Confused on this, Atalanta wasn't incuded for ACS? I was on ACS and have my Auto Cup mail for it
Offline jwilstroplfc

Re: Autocup
Reply #6961 on: June 3, 2024, 01:06:09 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June  3, 2024, 11:56:58 am
Confused on this, Atalanta wasn't incuded for ACS? I was on ACS and have my Auto Cup mail for it
They mean eligibility for next seasons ACS .in the criteria for next season it doesnt include the Atalanta game as being on the list of games needed to qualify.
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
Reply #6962 on: June 3, 2024, 01:16:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June  3, 2024, 11:45:11 am
How did you manage to get a USG ticket without any other credits? It didnt go to all members did it (if someone forwarded you the ticket it wont count as a credit).

I got Sparta and Atalanta, so 2 credits but only one for the purpose of ACS.

Im fairly confident Ill be fine for group stage tickets but doubtful Ill get on the ACS, assuming you have 2 credits Id think youd probably be okay but pure guesswork.

If you dont get on the ACS, as I said Im sure 3 credits (as I guess theyll use Atalanta for normal sales) will get you group stage tickets no problem but it will probably be a bit of a shit fight for any later round glamour ties when UEFA decide they want a bigger cut.

Yeah I think late sales will be the way to go but ACS would be nice, we sat in ARL on late sales and were guaranteed a seat for Sparta and Atalanta. We got USG through hospitality, and it definitely gave us a credit cause it got us into the guaranteed Sparta sale with 1+.
Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
Reply #6963 on: June 3, 2024, 04:07:50 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  3, 2024, 01:16:08 pm
Yeah I think late sales will be the way to go but ACS would be nice, we sat in ARL on late sales and were guaranteed a seat for Sparta and Atalanta. We got USG through hospitality, and it definitely gave us a credit cause it got us into the guaranteed Sparta sale with 1+.

Ah yeah if its a hospo ticket youll deffo get the credit for it.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Reply #6964 on: June 3, 2024, 04:09:24 pm
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on June  3, 2024, 01:06:09 pm
They mean eligibility for next seasons ACS .in the criteria for next season it doesnt include the Atalanta game as being on the list of games needed to qualify.

So assume this is from ST ACS notice, so they're not using all 5 games as part of the criteria?
Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
Reply #6965 on: June 3, 2024, 04:13:11 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June  3, 2024, 04:09:24 pm
So assume this is from ST ACS notice, so they're not using all 5 games as part of the criteria?

No just 4 of them (all barr Atalanta) something to do with the ACS being announced prior to the sale for that match or something I think.
Offline rewood

Re: Autocup
Reply #6966 on: June 4, 2024, 05:53:06 pm
I have just checked my account and it has 3 alerts asking me to enrol into the auto cups for all three comps.  I have full credits for all comps but I didn't go for the auto cup when renewing my season ticket in the Kop as I want to sit with mates in the Upper Annie.  I have just looked at alerts and it will only let me enrol in my own seat.  I'm guessing therefore this is not the guaranteed additional enrolment period? Anyone else got same alerts.  I just panic with this, I know I should be ok, but you never know with our lot.
Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
Reply #6967 on: June 4, 2024, 08:31:58 pm
If anyone wants to avoid cardiac arrest Id recommend not looking at the history section of your account on an iPhone without turning it round so the screens horizontal - all the history section was totally blank, thought theyd deleted my credits etc somehow!
Offline Philipm20

Re: Autocup
Reply #6968 on: June 4, 2024, 09:33:31 pm
Quote from: rewood on June  4, 2024, 05:53:06 pm
I have just checked my account and it has 3 alerts asking me to enrol into the auto cups for all three comps.  I have full credits for all comps but I didn't go for the auto cup when renewing my season ticket in the Kop as I want to sit with mates in the Upper Annie.  I have just looked at alerts and it will only let me enrol in my own seat.  I'm guessing therefore this is not the guaranteed additional enrolment period? Anyone else got same alerts.  I just panic with this, I know I should be ok, but you never know with our lot.

Same for me and same situation as you. This wont be the additional enrolment period probably just a chance to pick it if you had forgotten or changed your mind during renewal period.
Online bignred84

Re: Autocup
Reply #6969 on: June 4, 2024, 09:42:15 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June  4, 2024, 08:31:58 pm
If anyone wants to avoid cardiac arrest Id recommend not looking at the history section of your account on an iPhone without turning it round so the screens horizontal - all the history section was totally blank, thought theyd deleted my credits etc somehow!

Took a screenshot of mine covering the whole season.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Autocup
Reply #6970 on: June 6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
Reply #6971 on: June 6, 2024, 05:25:59 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June  6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks
Potentially.. in previous years, ACS for League Cup has sometimes been down to 0
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
Reply #6972 on: June 7, 2024, 01:41:54 am
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June  6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks

I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
Reply #6973 on: June 7, 2024, 09:08:51 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  7, 2024, 01:41:54 am
I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.

It always goes on previous loyalty first but unlike the FA Cup and European competitions the League Cup almost always drops to All Members to sign up for the ACS so there is a chance.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Autocup
Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 04:29:36 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  7, 2024, 01:41:54 am
I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.

Thanks. I might message them .
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #6975 on: Today at 07:11:45 am
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 04:29:36 pm
Thanks. I might message them .

It's not opened yet for members. What are they going to be able to say to you?
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
Reply #6976 on: Today at 03:32:57 pm
Just had the first register interest email for the League Cup....

Register your Interest for League Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the Non-Guaranteed Additional Enrolment Period.

The non-guaranteed additional enrolment period gives Season Ticket holders and Official Members an opportunity to register their interest to enrol into the League Cup Auto Cup scheme for any remaining seats within the competition.

Season Ticket Holders and Official Members* can register their interest to enrol into the League Cup Auto Cup scheme ONLINE from 10am on Monday 17 June until 8am Thursday 20 June only.

Please note, we cannot guarantee seats for all supporters who register their interest to enrol into the Auto Cup Scheme.

We reserve the right to run a ballot if demand exceeds the number of seats available.

*Official Membership for season 2024/25 must be purchased before registering.

Whats the benefit of this option to me?

You can register your interest to enrol into the League Cup Auto Cup scheme, together with any eligible Season Ticket holders or Official Members you would like to attend the match with.

What happens after the registration period?

Enrolment into the League Cup Auto Cup Scheme will be based on the number of registrations. If the number of registrations exceeds the available capacity in the League Cup Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and priority will be given to those supporters who have recorded the most number of League Cup home games during season 2023/24.

If capacity for the League Cup Auto Cup Scheme is not reached, a ballot will not be required, meaning all supporters who have registered will be able to enrol into the League Cup Auto Cup Scheme.

All supporters who register will be emailed with further details on Thursday 27 June.

For full details on the Auto Cup Scheme, including FAQs and Terms & Conditions, please click here.

Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Logged
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Autocup
Reply #6977 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 03:32:57 pm
Just had the first register interest email for the League Cup

Have I missed something it says additional non-guaranteed enrollment?
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
Reply #6978 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 03:35:12 pm
Have I missed something it says additional non-guaranteed enrollment?

Not a clue what that means

Edit: Unless it means another chance for ST holders maybe
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
Reply #6979 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm
And now European....

Register your Interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the Non-Guaranteed Additional Enrolment Period

The non-guaranteed additional enrolment period gives Season Ticket holders and Official Members an opportunity to register their interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme for any remaining seats within the competition.

Eligibility for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2024/25 is based on the below Europa League home cup games recorded during season 2023/24*:

Union SG (05.10.23)
Toulouse (26.10.23)
LASK (30.11.23)
Sparta Prague (14.03.24)
Atalanta (11.04.23)

*Please note that as the Season Ticket renewal period was open prior to the Atalanta game being played, Atalanta was not used as eligibility criteria during the renewal period. Following the conclusion of season 2023/24, as with previous seasons, all games played in the competition are used as eligibility criteria during the additional enrolment periods.

Season Ticket Holders and Official Members** who recorded at least one Europa League home game from season 2023/24 can register their interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme ONLINE from 10am on Monday 17 June until 8am Thursday 20 June only.

Please note, we cannot guarantee seats for all supporters who register their interest to enrol into the Auto Cup Scheme.

We reserve the right to run a ballot if demand exceeds the number of seats available.

**Official Membership for season 2024/25 must be purchased before registering.

Whats the benefit of this option to me?

You can register your interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme, together with any eligible Season Ticket holders or Official Members you would like to attend the match with.

What happens after the registration period?

Enrolment into the European Auto Cup Scheme will be based on the number of registrations. If the number of registrations exceeds the available capacity in the European Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and priority will be given to those supporters who have recorded the most number of Europa League home games during season 2023/24.

If capacity for the European Auto Cup Scheme is not reached, a ballot will not be required, meaning all supporters who have registered will be able to enrol into the European Auto Cup Scheme.

All supporters who register will be emailed with further details on Thursday 27 June.

For full details on the Auto Cup Scheme, including FAQs and Terms & Conditions, please click here.

Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
Reply #6980 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 03:35:12 pm
Have I missed something it says additional non-guaranteed enrollment?

The additional is for members and season ticket holders who didn't renew when it was opened up to them for their ST renewals. It's been worded this way for years.

Waiting for the usual outrage over the non-guafanteed aspect of it and people saying "why am I being lumped into a ballot with everyone else" when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Autocup
Reply #6981 on: Today at 03:44:31 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:41:47 pm
The additional is for members and season ticket holders who didn't renew when it was opened up to them for their ST renewals. It's been worded this way for years.

Waiting for the usual outrage over the non-guafanteed aspect of it and people saying "why am I being lumped into a ballot with everyone else" when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.

when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.:

Did not realise thats how it worked. So more of a chance better your cred history even in a ballot?
Offline Claire.

Re: Autocup
Reply #6982 on: Today at 03:44:46 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:41:47 pm
The additional is for members and season ticket holders who didn't renew when it was opened up to them for their ST renewals. It's been worded this way for years.

Waiting for the usual outrage over the non-guafanteed aspect of it and people saying "why am I being lumped into a ballot with everyone else" when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.

and then no-one will listen or read anything so the next few pages will just be the same whinge over and over again.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
Reply #6983 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm
Good to see them getting the information out earlier than in previous years
Logged
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
Reply #6984 on: Today at 03:48:07 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:44:31 pm
when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.:

Did not realise thats how it worked. So more of a chance better your cred history even in a ballot?

For ACS yes

they'll guarantee those on 4 or whatever they can, then everyone on 3 gets balloted, 1 and 2 get nothing will just get an unsuccessful email and how they priortised it on credits

league games are different

nothing new to see here
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
Reply #6985 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:44:31 pm
when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.:

Did not realise thats how it worked. So more of a chance better your cred history even in a ballot?

Yes. For the European ACS. If all those with 5 credits apply and there aren't enough tickets available in the ground then only those with 5 credits will be put in the ballot. If the ACS is under subscribed for those with 5 credits they will be guaranteed and everyone else will be put in the ballot.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
Reply #6986 on: Today at 03:48:43 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:48:07 pm
For ACS yes

they'll guarantee those on 4 or whatever they can, then everyone on 3 gets balloted, 1 and 2 get nothing will just get an unsuccessful email and how they priortised it on credits

league games are different

nothing new to see here

This explains it better
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
Reply #6987 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm
FA Cup.....

Register your Interest for FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the Non-Guaranteed Additional Enrolment Period.

The non-guaranteed additional enrolment period gives Season Ticket holders and Official Members an opportunity to register their interest to enrol into the FA Cup Auto Cup scheme for any remaining seats within the competition.

Season Ticket Holders and Official Members* can register their interest to enrol into the FA Cup Auto Cup scheme ONLINE from 10am on Monday 17 June until 8am Thursday 20 June only.

Please note, we cannot guarantee seats for all supporters who register their interest to enrol into the Auto Cup Scheme.

We reserve the right to run a ballot if demand exceeds the number of seats available.

*Official Membership for season 2024/25 must be purchased before registering.

Whats the benefit of this option to me?

You can register your interest to enrol into the FA Cup Auto Cup scheme, together with any eligible Season Ticket holders or Official Members you would like to attend the match with.

What happens after the registration period?

Enrolment into the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme will be based on the number of registrations. If the number of registrations exceeds the available capacity in the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and priority will be given to those supporters who have recorded the most number of FA Cup home games during season 2023/24.

If capacity for the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme is not reached, a ballot will not be required, meaning all supporters who have registered will be able to enrol into the into the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme.

All supporters who register will be emailed with further details on Thursday 27 June.

For full details on the Auto Cup Scheme, including FAQs and Terms & Conditions, please click here.

Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Offline Folkestonebaddie

Re: Autocup
Reply #6988 on: Today at 03:51:02 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:44:31 pm
when the club will do it in priority order of those who have the highest credits.:

Did not realise thats how it worked. So more of a chance better your cred history even in a ballot?

Thats how I read it, assume if everyone on 5 applies and its higher than available its ballot for all on 5.  Same applies as they work down the credit table?  I've been on ACS since 2015 dunno why I always get nervous!
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #6989 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:44:46 pm
and then no-one will listen or read anything so the next few pages will just be the same whinge over and over again.

Yeah but what about us who went to all the games in a ballot with some who just went to one  ;)

I am a bit perplexed why they let STH on before the completion of the competition though.
Online VVM

Re: Autocup
Reply #6990 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm
Everyone on 5 Europe credits is likely to be sound right?
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
Reply #6991 on: Today at 04:21:02 pm
So they are using Atalanta now, because the games been played.
