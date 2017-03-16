And now European....



Register your Interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the Non-Guaranteed Additional Enrolment Period



The non-guaranteed additional enrolment period gives Season Ticket holders and Official Members an opportunity to register their interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme for any remaining seats within the competition.



Eligibility for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2024/25 is based on the below Europa League home cup games recorded during season 2023/24*:



Union SG (05.10.23)

Toulouse (26.10.23)

LASK (30.11.23)

Sparta Prague (14.03.24)

Atalanta (11.04.23)



*Please note that as the Season Ticket renewal period was open prior to the Atalanta game being played, Atalanta was not used as eligibility criteria during the renewal period. Following the conclusion of season 2023/24, as with previous seasons, all games played in the competition are used as eligibility criteria during the additional enrolment periods.



Season Ticket Holders and Official Members** who recorded at least one Europa League home game from season 2023/24 can register their interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme ONLINE from 10am on Monday 17 June until 8am Thursday 20 June only.



Please note, we cannot guarantee seats for all supporters who register their interest to enrol into the Auto Cup Scheme.



We reserve the right to run a ballot if demand exceeds the number of seats available.



**Official Membership for season 2024/25 must be purchased before registering.



Whats the benefit of this option to me?



You can register your interest to enrol into the European Auto Cup scheme, together with any eligible Season Ticket holders or Official Members you would like to attend the match with.



What happens after the registration period?



Enrolment into the European Auto Cup Scheme will be based on the number of registrations. If the number of registrations exceeds the available capacity in the European Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and priority will be given to those supporters who have recorded the most number of Europa League home games during season 2023/24.



If capacity for the European Auto Cup Scheme is not reached, a ballot will not be required, meaning all supporters who have registered will be able to enrol into the European Auto Cup Scheme.



All supporters who register will be emailed with further details on Thursday 27 June.



For full details on the Auto Cup Scheme, including FAQs and Terms & Conditions, please click here.



Thank you for your continued support.



