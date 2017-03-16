« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup

Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6960 on: June 3, 2024, 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on June  3, 2024, 08:18:07 am
Youre right I forgot they didnt include Atalanta for ACS, just completely ignore the nonsense Ive just spouted and hopefully someone with half a brain can give you a better idea 😂

Confused on this, Atalanta wasn't incuded for ACS? I was on ACS and have my Auto Cup mail for it
Offline jwilstroplfc

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6961 on: June 3, 2024, 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June  3, 2024, 11:56:58 am
Confused on this, Atalanta wasn't incuded for ACS? I was on ACS and have my Auto Cup mail for it
They mean eligibility for next seasons ACS .in the criteria for next season it doesnt include the Atalanta game as being on the list of games needed to qualify.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6962 on: June 3, 2024, 01:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on June  3, 2024, 11:45:11 am
How did you manage to get a USG ticket without any other credits? It didnt go to all members did it (if someone forwarded you the ticket it wont count as a credit).

I got Sparta and Atalanta, so 2 credits but only one for the purpose of ACS.

Im fairly confident Ill be fine for group stage tickets but doubtful Ill get on the ACS, assuming you have 2 credits Id think youd probably be okay but pure guesswork.

If you dont get on the ACS, as I said Im sure 3 credits (as I guess theyll use Atalanta for normal sales) will get you group stage tickets no problem but it will probably be a bit of a shit fight for any later round glamour ties when UEFA decide they want a bigger cut.

Yeah I think late sales will be the way to go but ACS would be nice, we sat in ARL on late sales and were guaranteed a seat for Sparta and Atalanta. We got USG through hospitality, and it definitely gave us a credit cause it got us into the guaranteed Sparta sale with 1+.
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6963 on: June 3, 2024, 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  3, 2024, 01:16:08 pm
Yeah I think late sales will be the way to go but ACS would be nice, we sat in ARL on late sales and were guaranteed a seat for Sparta and Atalanta. We got USG through hospitality, and it definitely gave us a credit cause it got us into the guaranteed Sparta sale with 1+.

Ah yeah if its a hospo ticket youll deffo get the credit for it.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6964 on: June 3, 2024, 04:09:24 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on June  3, 2024, 01:06:09 pm
They mean eligibility for next seasons ACS .in the criteria for next season it doesnt include the Atalanta game as being on the list of games needed to qualify.

So assume this is from ST ACS notice, so they're not using all 5 games as part of the criteria?
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6965 on: June 3, 2024, 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June  3, 2024, 04:09:24 pm
So assume this is from ST ACS notice, so they're not using all 5 games as part of the criteria?

No just 4 of them (all barr Atalanta) something to do with the ACS being announced prior to the sale for that match or something I think.
Offline rewood

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6966 on: June 4, 2024, 05:53:06 pm »
I have just checked my account and it has 3 alerts asking me to enrol into the auto cups for all three comps.  I have full credits for all comps but I didn't go for the auto cup when renewing my season ticket in the Kop as I want to sit with mates in the Upper Annie.  I have just looked at alerts and it will only let me enrol in my own seat.  I'm guessing therefore this is not the guaranteed additional enrolment period? Anyone else got same alerts.  I just panic with this, I know I should be ok, but you never know with our lot.
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6967 on: June 4, 2024, 08:31:58 pm »
If anyone wants to avoid cardiac arrest Id recommend not looking at the history section of your account on an iPhone without turning it round so the screens horizontal - all the history section was totally blank, thought theyd deleted my credits etc somehow!
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 816
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6968 on: June 4, 2024, 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: rewood on June  4, 2024, 05:53:06 pm
I have just checked my account and it has 3 alerts asking me to enrol into the auto cups for all three comps.  I have full credits for all comps but I didn't go for the auto cup when renewing my season ticket in the Kop as I want to sit with mates in the Upper Annie.  I have just looked at alerts and it will only let me enrol in my own seat.  I'm guessing therefore this is not the guaranteed additional enrolment period? Anyone else got same alerts.  I just panic with this, I know I should be ok, but you never know with our lot.

Same for me and same situation as you. This wont be the additional enrolment period probably just a chance to pick it if you had forgotten or changed your mind during renewal period.
Offline bignred84

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6969 on: June 4, 2024, 09:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on June  4, 2024, 08:31:58 pm
If anyone wants to avoid cardiac arrest Id recommend not looking at the history section of your account on an iPhone without turning it round so the screens horizontal - all the history section was totally blank, thought theyd deleted my credits etc somehow!

Took a screenshot of mine covering the whole season.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6970 on: June 6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm »
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6971 on: June 6, 2024, 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June  6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks
Potentially.. in previous years, ACS for League Cup has sometimes been down to 0
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6972 on: June 7, 2024, 01:41:54 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June  6, 2024, 04:46:15 pm
Does anyone know if Ill be able to get back on the ACS league cup with 2 from last season . Obviously wont get my own seat back yet .
Thanks

I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6973 on: June 7, 2024, 09:08:51 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  7, 2024, 01:41:54 am
I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.

It always goes on previous loyalty first but unlike the FA Cup and European competitions the League Cup almost always drops to All Members to sign up for the ACS so there is a chance.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 04:29:36 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on June  7, 2024, 01:41:54 am
I think youve got a chance. I believe any member can apply, dont know if thats any indication as to your odds.

Thanks. I might message them .
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 07:11:45 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 04:29:36 pm
Thanks. I might message them .

It's not opened yet for members. What are they going to be able to say to you?
