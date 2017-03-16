I have just checked my account and it has 3 alerts asking me to enrol into the auto cups for all three comps. I have full credits for all comps but I didn't go for the auto cup when renewing my season ticket in the Kop as I want to sit with mates in the Upper Annie. I have just looked at alerts and it will only let me enrol in my own seat. I'm guessing therefore this is not the guaranteed additional enrolment period? Anyone else got same alerts. I just panic with this, I know I should be ok, but you never know with our lot.