Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 541302 times)

Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6920 on: March 4, 2024, 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 11:45:04 am
Of course its true

Those hospo seats and unused uefa seats they have sold you, are needed the next season for those allocations so cant be given as auto cup

Its effectivly selling the same seat twice. Its not harsh, its just maths

You qualify for it.... but its a ballot

Might be different for 1 season with the expansion being done but after that back to how it was before

But even then, we are going from the EL to the CL, so I'd guess they'll be a bigger appetite.

I don't know how far down the ladder the ballot for the EL went this season as my mate and I have all homes going back to before Hodgson if memory serves, but it's the age old argument.

Why should I be in a ballot with someone who "jumped" on getting EL games.
FWIW I think that's fair otherwise the European games end up like the league credits whereby it's the same people getting the same access and anyone who's not in my position is continuously scrambling for tickets.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6921 on: March 4, 2024, 01:08:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  4, 2024, 12:14:12 pm
But even then, we are going from the EL to the CL, so I'd guess they'll be a bigger appetite.

I don't know how far down the ladder the ballot for the EL went this season as my mate and I have all homes going back to before Hodgson if memory serves, but it's the age old argument.

Why should I be in a ballot with someone who "jumped" on getting EL games.
FWIW I think that's fair otherwise the European games end up like the league credits whereby it's the same people getting the same access and anyone who's not in my position is continuously scrambling for tickets.

Been asked why there isnt a guaranteed ACS scheme even if it had to go back 5 years or whatever and as much as I disagree with the answer its just that they dont want to create a closed shop for it in the long run

However they have introduced guaranteed sales for every home cup game going back over a couple years etc so whislt they might not be in ACS they'll still get A seat somewhere
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6922 on: March 4, 2024, 01:14:28 pm »
Interesting. Cheers for the info lads
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6923 on: March 4, 2024, 01:18:56 pm »
3rd payment attempt for ACS today.... now have -£315 pending  :butt

One payment for a single ticket went through fine, took once
Offline Craig S

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6924 on: March 4, 2024, 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 01:08:44 pm
However they have introduced guaranteed sales for every home cup game going back over a couple years etc so whislt they might not be in ACS they'll still get A seat somewhere

You only have to go back to the very last home cup we had for this to be incorrect. Southampton did not have a guaranteed sale based on previous credits - it was non guaranteed.
And they completely fucked up this sale, not allowing eligible people to buy and allegedly* allowing people not eligible to buy. * - from anecdotal messages on here.

You could have had years of fa cup homes, opted to not do acs for some reason and ended up without a southampton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-southampton-emirates-fa-cup-ticket-details

First sale: Priority Rights Holders - guaranteed
Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded Norwich -  Not guaranteed sale - one ticket per eligible supporter up to a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction.
Offline Red and White Klopp

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6925 on: March 4, 2024, 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 01:18:56 pm
3rd payment attempt for ACS today.... now have -£315 pending  :butt

One payment for a single ticket went through fine, took once

4 x £90 pending from 29th and another added today so £460 in total.

Asked on chat this morning what was happening but they just took the details to refer on and that they would be in touch.

Hoping when one processes the rest will be cancelled...
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6926 on: March 4, 2024, 01:32:35 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on March  4, 2024, 09:50:17 am
You won't. Confirmation emails will go out in next couple of days and if you don't get one your ticket will still be reserved to check out

And if that's the case it means that all of the pending payments will disappear.

But that is highly unlikely since the fact that you have pending payments means the club have successfully requested the money so one of them will clear probably today



Just got my confirmation email

Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6927 on: March 4, 2024, 02:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on March  4, 2024, 01:23:04 pm
You only have to go back to the very last home cup we had for this to be incorrect. Southampton did not have a guaranteed sale based on previous credits - it was non guaranteed.
And they completely fucked up this sale, not allowing eligible people to buy and allegedly* allowing people not eligible to buy. * - from anecdotal messages on here.

You could have had years of fa cup homes, opted to not do acs for some reason and ended up without a southampton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-southampton-emirates-fa-cup-ticket-details

First sale: Priority Rights Holders - guaranteed
Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded Norwich -  Not guaranteed sale - one ticket per eligible supporter up to a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction.

All the European ones have been okay including 1 from the year before all of last season with the CL

FA cup probably knew everyone would get sorted - what was the norwich criteria?
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6928 on: March 4, 2024, 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 02:21:15 pm
All the European ones have been okay including 1 from the year before all of last season with the CL

what was the norwich criteria?

It was Wolves 2023, then all members.

Realistically anyone who put the effort in got one, they were popping up a good half an hour to an hour after the queue for the all members sale ended.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6929 on: March 4, 2024, 02:28:14 pm »
I've got my confirmation email for me and my mate so 90 quid obviously successfully taken.

Still seeing 3 pending payments that have been there since Friday though.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6930 on: March 4, 2024, 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  4, 2024, 02:28:14 pm
I've got my confirmation email for me and my mate so 90 quid obviously successfully taken.

Still seeing 3 pending payments that have been there since Friday though.

All my friday ones failed, 8am this morning was successful
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6931 on: March 4, 2024, 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 02:30:53 pm
All my friday ones failed, 8am this morning was successful

My bank (HSBC) isn't showing a successful payment yet but had the email from lfc saying it's been successful.

Then have 3 lots of 'pending' 90 quid from Friday.

Might get lucky and actually get charged nothing by the club and still get the ticket!
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6932 on: March 4, 2024, 02:49:29 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  4, 2024, 02:38:38 pm
My bank (HSBC) isn't showing a successful payment yet but had the email from lfc saying it's been successful.

Then have 3 lots of 'pending' 90 quid from Friday.

Might get lucky and actually get charged nothing by the club and still get the ticket!

One of the pending will be successful, just wont clear for a few days

other ones will be removed from pending after 5 days usually

Whenever i pay on my bank card its pending for a few days till its taken
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6933 on: March 4, 2024, 02:55:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  4, 2024, 02:49:29 pm
One of the pending will be successful, just wont clear for a few days

other ones will be removed from pending after 5 days usually

Whenever i pay on my bank card its pending for a few days till its taken

Yeah hoping this is the case.

They've obviously got trigger happy when applying for payments, if the technology malfunctioned they've pressed to apply for it multiple times for many people.

I am really surprised the club hasn't acknowledged it via email or on Twitter etc. They seem to be responding to fans individually, pretending like that fan is the only one affected. I guess it would hurt them to admit a fuck up like this.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6934 on: March 4, 2024, 03:04:44 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  4, 2024, 02:55:32 pm
Yeah hoping this is the case.

They've obviously got trigger happy when applying for payments, if the technology malfunctioned they've pressed to apply for it multiple times for many people.

I am really surprised the club hasn't acknowledged it via email or on Twitter etc. They seem to be responding to fans individually, pretending like that fan is the only one affected. I guess it would hurt them to admit a fuck up like this.

I dont know enough about payment technology, wont be the banks issue, just a question of whether its the club or the payment merchant used
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6935 on: March 4, 2024, 03:38:47 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  4, 2024, 02:55:32 pm
Yeah hoping this is the case.

They've obviously got trigger happy when applying for payments, if the technology malfunctioned they've pressed to apply for it multiple times for many people.

I am really surprised the club hasn't acknowledged it via email or on Twitter etc. They seem to be responding to fans individually, pretending like that fan is the only one affected. I guess it would hurt them to admit a fuck up like this.

They'll not know the size of the issue.

I don't actually purchase my ticket but I know the one I purchase for my other mate has only been called once.

In all honesty this thing can and does happen. It could be the club, but it's more likely something away from them, the payment looks like it's failed so the club tries again.
Offline keano7

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6936 on: March 20, 2024, 02:43:50 pm »
Payments being taken from tomorrow for the 1/4 final.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6937 on: March 20, 2024, 05:42:01 pm »
Fucking hell. Keen bastards
Offline Danyaals Kop

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6938 on: March 21, 2024, 09:44:47 pm »
My payment failed today as I got the notification from my NatWest but I cant see the tickets in reservations in my account, does it come there a day or two after?
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,470
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6939 on: March 21, 2024, 11:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on March 21, 2024, 09:44:47 pm
My payment failed today as I got the notification from my NatWest but I cant see the tickets in reservations in my account, does it come there a day or two after?

yeah
Offline andy7616

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6940 on: May 2, 2024, 04:43:12 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme - this seems like it will be the criteria for all members next season?

I only have one of those 4 Euro match credits, what do we reckon the odds that will be enough to enrol?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6941 on: May 2, 2024, 04:45:10 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on May  2, 2024, 04:43:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme - this seems like it will be the criteria for all members next season?

I only have one of those 4 Euro match credits, what do we reckon the odds that will be enough to enrol?
Slim to None... Depends how much UEFA want for a potential semi final.. I'd hope that those of us with all 4 would be sorted but 1 should get you the group games in the normal sale
Offline bignred84

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6942 on: May 2, 2024, 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on May  2, 2024, 04:43:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme - this seems like it will be the criteria for all members next season?

I only have one of those 4 Euro match credits, what do we reckon the odds that will be enough to enrol?

I noticed that prior to Atalanta, surprised there's not a typo in it.

Usually its all homes games to qualify for Euro ACS
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6943 on: May 2, 2024, 09:43:07 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on May  2, 2024, 04:43:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme - this seems like it will be the criteria for all members next season?

I only have one of those 4 Euro match credits, what do we reckon the odds that will be enough to enrol?

Id say not. The only saving grace would be for it to drop due to the expansion but they dont usually do it for the ACS

Happy the club are sticking to this criteria for STHs. Potentially a couple without credits who now have a ST due to the Annie road expansion.
Offline Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6944 on: May 2, 2024, 10:05:11 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on May  2, 2024, 04:43:12 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme - this seems like it will be the criteria for all members next season?

I only have one of those 4 Euro match credits, what do we reckon the odds that will be enough to enrol?

Whys Atalanta not included in that list?
Offline Alf

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6945 on: May 2, 2024, 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May  2, 2024, 10:05:11 pm
Whys Atalanta not included in that list?

ST renewals were announced on 5 April, which was the week before.
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6946 on: May 3, 2024, 08:48:36 am »
Ive got 2 credits from the Europa league so will probably miss out out ACS but hoping Ill be able to sort myself in the late sales before the match 🤞
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6947 on: May 3, 2024, 09:15:04 am »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on May  3, 2024, 08:48:36 am
Ive got 2 credits from the Europa league so will probably miss out out ACS but hoping Ill be able to sort myself in the late sales before the match 🤞

I reckon youll be sorted quite easily up until the later stages when the corporates start taking bigger allocations.

Obviously youd want us to win it, but your hope is that we get knocked out in the stage after the groups so youll have attended all games and then guarenteed the following season for ACS
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6948 on: May 6, 2024, 07:49:15 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on May  3, 2024, 08:48:36 am
Ive got 2 credits from the Europa league so will probably miss out out ACS but hoping Ill be able to sort myself in the late sales before the match 🤞

You deffo be sound in the late sales with 2 credits. We managed to build our European credits in 22/23 starting from nothing for the Ajax all members sale. Now that was graft.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6949 on: May 6, 2024, 08:32:23 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on May  6, 2024, 08:26:32 pm
Auto Cup locked behind premium membership without informing those of us who have renewed at light? So I have to pay an extra what £40 if I want to keep using the ACS that Ive enrolled in since they let members join?

What's this? I'm on ACS but have auto renewed my light membership, will my ACS credits be lost?

Is it not on the normal full membership either?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6950 on: May 6, 2024, 08:45:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  6, 2024, 08:32:23 pm
What's this? I'm on ACS but have auto renewed my light membership, will my ACS credits be lost?

Is it not on the normal full membership either?
Thats the way I read it as ACs only mentioned on the Premium but been informed since that its just the website thats not updated.. hence deleting the post
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6951 on: May 6, 2024, 08:48:26 pm »
Cant see them getting away with restricting ACS to only premium members. That said, it wouldnt surprise me if they tried
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6952 on: May 6, 2024, 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on May  6, 2024, 08:45:56 pm
Thats the way I read it as ACs only mentioned on the Premium but been informed since that its just the website thats not updated.. hence deleting the post

Ah OK, hadn't realised you had deleted it, thanks for that though, I will keep an eye on it just in case. Surely it's an error on their part though.  :-\
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6953 on: Today at 07:02:05 am »
My Dad and I went to USG and Sparta (and Atalanta but not relevant to Auto Cup) and we're on full normal membership. Do you reckon we'll get tickets for UCL next year on ACS or other sales? Never been to a European game before the 23/24 season.
Offline claresy2005

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6954 on: Today at 07:26:33 am »
Still cant see any autocup enrolment dates published 
Online RedJosh90

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6955 on: Today at 07:59:20 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:02:05 am
My Dad and I went to USG and Sparta (and Atalanta but not relevant to Auto Cup) and we're on full normal membership. Do you reckon we'll get tickets for UCL next year on ACS or other sales? Never been to a European game before the 23/24 season.

Im in the same boat with two credits but dont think theres any chance of ACS considering Atalanta sold out on one credit, so hypothetically most will be on two credits.

Not entirely sure on general sale tickets but Im holding out hope to at least pick some up in the late sales, especially in the less glamorous games.
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6956 on: Today at 08:10:51 am »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 07:59:20 am
Im in the same boat with two credits but dont think theres any chance of ACS considering Atalanta sold out on one credit, so hypothetically most will be on two credits.

Not entirely sure on general sale tickets but Im holding out hope to at least pick some up in the late sales, especially in the less glamorous games.

The caveat to this is that Atalanta isnt part of the ACS requirements as I can see, so most will only have 1 of the 4 (Sparta cause it went to all members), whereas were on 2 with USG. Not really sure what will happen.
Online RedJosh90

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6957 on: Today at 08:18:07 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:10:51 am
The caveat to this is that Atalanta isnt part of the ACS requirements as I can see, so most will only have 1 of the 4 (Sparta cause it went to all members), whereas were on 2 with USG. Not really sure what will happen.

Youre right I forgot they didnt include Atalanta for ACS, just completely ignore the nonsense Ive just spouted and hopefully someone with half a brain can give you a better idea 😂
