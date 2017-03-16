« previous next »
Offline ScubaSteve

Reply #6840 on: December 31, 2023, 02:27:11 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 30, 2023, 01:13:15 pm
Fulham using AL1-5 then AL6

https://www.fulhamfc.com/tickets-and-hospitality/match-tickets/liverpool-v-fulham-efl-cup-tickets/

Bad news for those people who need to get moved but good news when it comes to better odds of a final ticket.

Wish they went back more than the current season. Im up for a points systems like other clubs
Online Jm55

Reply #6841 on: December 31, 2023, 04:17:29 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 31, 2023, 02:27:11 pm
Bad news for those people who need to get moved but good news when it comes to better odds of a final ticket.

Wish they went back more than the current season. Im up for a points systems like other clubs

How does it improve the odds for a final ticket?

Surely Fulham are bringing less fans than either Leicester or Burnley so everyone who has credits from both of those matches will qualify for Fulham, youll need 3 credits to stand a chance of a ticket anyway so it shouldnt impact anything unless Im missing something?
Offline ScubaSteve

Reply #6842 on: December 31, 2023, 04:27:22 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 31, 2023, 04:17:29 pm
How does it improve the odds for a final ticket?

Surely Fulham are bringing less fans than either Leicester or Burnley so everyone who has credits from both of those matches will qualify for Fulham, youll need 3 credits to stand a chance of a ticket anyway so it shouldnt impact anything unless Im missing something?

Oh yeah, weve had Leicester and West Ham at home. I doubt theyre bringing more fans than them so youre right.

No doubt well get the same old rubbish allocations too. Missed out on the last League Cup final in the ballot
Online Jm55

Reply #6843 on: December 31, 2023, 04:52:32 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 31, 2023, 04:27:22 pm
Oh yeah, weve had Leicester and West Ham at home. I doubt theyre bringing more fans than them so youre right.

No doubt well get the same old rubbish allocations too. Missed out on the last League Cup final in the ballot

No idea why I said Burnley, meant West Ham!
Offline rustynut9

Reply #6844 on: December 31, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
Anyone got an idea on getting around the error on payment? Changed cards so payment bounced for Fulham trying to buy it online now. Tried 4 different cards and 3 different devices all coming up with an error?
Offline Schmarn

Reply #6845 on: December 31, 2023, 06:18:40 pm
Quote from: rustynut9 on December 31, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
Anyone got an idea on getting around the error on payment? Changed cards so payment bounced for Fulham trying to buy it online now. Tried 4 different cards and 3 different devices all coming up with an error?


I got it to work by using data instead of WiFi
Online John C

Reply #6846 on: December 31, 2023, 07:03:22 pm
Quote from: rustynut9 on December 31, 2023, 05:45:01 pm
Anyone got an idea on getting around the error on payment? Changed cards so payment bounced for Fulham trying to buy it online now. Tried 4 different cards and 3 different devices all coming up with an error?
Can you use a Visa instead of a Mastercard or the other way round depending what you're using.
Offline rustynut9

Reply #6847 on: January 1, 2024, 10:53:24 am
Its worked now using the original card I was using 🤣
Online anfieldpurch

Reply #6848 on: January 8, 2024, 08:56:52 pm
FA Cup replay is next Tuesday so would expect prices announced on the Wednesday and ACS payment run to be on the Thursday
Online Danny Boy

Reply #6849 on: January 22, 2024, 10:45:36 am
Anyone still waiting on ACS payment to be taken for Norwich game?
Online upthereds1993

Reply #6850 on: January 22, 2024, 10:51:47 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 22, 2024, 10:45:36 am
Anyone still waiting on ACS payment to be taken for Norwich game?

Payment run is scheduled to end today, so should be able to purchase via the reservations section of your profile from this afternoon / tomorrow morning if it hasn't been taken out for whatever reason.
Offline Sut3557

Reply #6851 on: January 22, 2024, 11:38:20 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 22, 2024, 10:45:36 am
Anyone still waiting on ACS payment to be taken for Norwich game?

Nothing come out for mine yet
Offline scouser102002

Reply #6852 on: January 22, 2024, 04:23:42 pm
Quote from: Sut3557 on January 22, 2024, 11:38:20 am
Nothing come out for mine yet


Confirmation emails have been sent today so that's the end of them trying to take it, I assume you will have had an email to say payment has failed.

So you need to check your card isn't expired etc, check in 'reservations' to see if the ticket is there to manually check out.

Offline A_Stenson

Reply #6853 on: January 31, 2024, 01:27:56 pm
Me and my son have FA Cup ACS tickets. Unfortunately it looks likely that my son will not be able to go to the next round as its midweek. Is there a way for his grandad to use the ticket (maybe by upgrading it from junior to senior)? I can't seem to find the answer on the club website. Thanks.
Offline jwilstroplfc

Reply #6854 on: January 31, 2024, 01:32:54 pm
Quote from: A_Stenson on January 31, 2024, 01:27:56 pm
Me and my son have FA Cup ACS tickets. Unfortunately it looks likely that my son will not be able to go to the next round as its midweek. Is there a way for his grandad to use the ticket (maybe by upgrading it from junior to senior)? I can't seem to find the answer on the club website. Thanks.

You will be able to create a general pass for Grandad and be able to add your son to his friends and family list and transfer the ticket that way.there wont be a charge or difference in any cash amounts.
Offline DIOJIM

Reply #6855 on: January 31, 2024, 03:09:24 pm
Quote from: A_Stenson on January 31, 2024, 01:27:56 pm
Me and my son have FA Cup ACS tickets. Unfortunately it looks likely that my son will not be able to go to the next round as its midweek. Is there a way for his grandad to use the ticket (maybe by upgrading it from junior to senior)? I can't seem to find the answer on the club website. Thanks.

Sign grandad up for an account on the LFC ticketing site. You don't have to sign him up for a membership, he just needs an account and a supporter number. Whilst signed in as grandad, go over to the Family & Friends tab in the ticketing site and link yours and your sons account to grandad's using your supporter ID numbers and postcodes. Grandad needs to do this with his new account and has 14 days to do so, your son won't be able to do it from his account.

Once linked, go over to 'General NFC Pass' (still signed in as grandad) and follow the instructions to add one to his account and download it to his phone. Make sure he already has Google Wallet or Apple Wallet downloaded onto his phone so the pass shows up there. Once downloaded, it will show up in his wallet but it'll all be greyed out, won't have any game details on there.

Instructions here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/nfc-guide

Once your son gets his ticket purchased via ACS. Sign in as your son, head over to Tickets and FORWARD the ticket to grandad. Grandad's account should be there if he's added him to F&F correctly. You can only forward a ticket as a General NFC pass if the system can see that this is downloaded on grandad's account, so it's paramount you follow the above instructions first.

Once forwarded successfully, refresh grandad's NFC pass and hey presto, doesn't have to do anything else. Doesn't have to pay the difference either - the club said they'd offer the option to do this but have never acted on it so you can successfully forward from Junior to Adult, Adult to Concession and vice versa without being penalised.

Hope that makes sense, let me know if you need any help.
Offline A_Stenson

Reply #6856 on: January 31, 2024, 06:43:26 pm
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on January 31, 2024, 01:32:54 pm
You will be able to create a general pass for Grandad and be able to add your son to his friends and family list and transfer the ticket that way.there wont be a charge or difference in any cash amounts.

Thank-you.
Offline A_Stenson

Reply #6857 on: January 31, 2024, 06:43:51 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on January 31, 2024, 03:09:24 pm
Sign grandad up for an account on the LFC ticketing site. You don't have to sign him up for a membership, he just needs an account and a supporter number. Whilst signed in as grandad, go over to the Family & Friends tab in the ticketing site and link yours and your sons account to grandad's using your supporter ID numbers and postcodes. Grandad needs to do this with his new account and has 14 days to do so, your son won't be able to do it from his account.

Once linked, go over to 'General NFC Pass' (still signed in as grandad) and follow the instructions to add one to his account and download it to his phone. Make sure he already has Google Wallet or Apple Wallet downloaded onto his phone so the pass shows up there. Once downloaded, it will show up in his wallet but it'll all be greyed out, won't have any game details on there.

Instructions here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/nfc-guide

Once your son gets his ticket purchased via ACS. Sign in as your son, head over to Tickets and FORWARD the ticket to grandad. Grandad's account should be there if he's added him to F&F correctly. You can only forward a ticket as a General NFC pass if the system can see that this is downloaded on grandad's account, so it's paramount you follow the above instructions first.

Once forwarded successfully, refresh grandad's NFC pass and hey presto, doesn't have to do anything else. Doesn't have to pay the difference either - the club said they'd offer the option to do this but have never acted on it so you can successfully forward from Junior to Adult, Adult to Concession and vice versa without being penalised.

Hope that makes sense, let me know if you need any help.

Thank-you.
Online VVM

Reply #6858 on: February 1, 2024, 10:23:52 am
Quote from: DIOJIM on January 31, 2024, 03:09:24 pm
Sign grandad up for an account on the LFC ticketing site. You don't have to sign him up for a membership, he just needs an account and a supporter number. Whilst signed in as grandad, go over to the Family & Friends tab in the ticketing site and link yours and your sons account to grandad's using your supporter ID numbers and postcodes. Grandad needs to do this with his new account and has 14 days to do so, your son won't be able to do it from his account.

Once linked, go over to 'General NFC Pass' (still signed in as grandad) and follow the instructions to add one to his account and download it to his phone. Make sure he already has Google Wallet or Apple Wallet downloaded onto his phone so the pass shows up there. Once downloaded, it will show up in his wallet but it'll all be greyed out, won't have any game details on there.

Instructions here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/nfc-guide

Once your son gets his ticket purchased via ACS. Sign in as your son, head over to Tickets and FORWARD the ticket to grandad. Grandad's account should be there if he's added him to F&F correctly. You can only forward a ticket as a General NFC pass if the system can see that this is downloaded on grandad's account, so it's paramount you follow the above instructions first.

Once forwarded successfully, refresh grandad's NFC pass and hey presto, doesn't have to do anything else. Doesn't have to pay the difference either - the club said they'd offer the option to do this but have never acted on it so you can successfully forward from Junior to Adult, Adult to Concession and vice versa without being penalised.

Hope that makes sense, let me know if you need any help.

Good clear instructions, well written
Offline DIOJIM

Reply #6859 on: February 1, 2024, 11:30:25 am
Quote from: VVM on February  1, 2024, 10:23:52 am
Good clear instructions, well written

It's only because I had to deal with the exact same thing for my computer illiterate brother in law last weekend  ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
You don't lose your credit or get kicked off the ACS if your ticket is unused do you?

Also, if you distribute does that count as one of your 13+ two?
Online anfieldpurch

Reply #6861 on: Yesterday at 03:56:54 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:26:55 pm
You don't lose your credit or get kicked off the ACS if your ticket is unused do you?

Also, if you distribute does that count as one of your 13+ two?
No, for cup games, you retain the credit whether it's shared or not used

For distribution, some people have had it count as one the 2 as the club themselves say Cup games should only be available to forward not distribute
Offline redgriffin73

Reply #6862 on: Yesterday at 03:57:53 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:56:54 pm
No, for cup games, you retain the credit whether it's shared or not used

For distribution, some people have had it count as one the 2 as the club themselves say Cup games should only be available to forward not distribute

Thanks :thumbup
Online DOG-LFC8

Reply #6863 on: Today at 08:04:16 am
When can we expect Sparta Prague ACS payments to start processing?
Online Biscuitman

Reply #6864 on: Today at 09:31:52 am
Just to clarify for someone who has a genuine reason why he cant make tonight, if theyre in the ACS they can forward a ticket on with no jeopardy to their ACS membership for hopefully the rest of the season?
Online DOG-LFC8

Reply #6865 on: Today at 09:33:22 am
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 09:31:52 am
Just to clarify for someone who has a genuine reason why he cant make tonight, if theyre in the ACS they can forward a ticket on with no jeopardy to their ACS membership for hopefully the rest of the season?
Correct
