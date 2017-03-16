« previous next »
Quote from: AR48 on August 30, 2023, 11:13:31 pm
Any guess what will happen with those with autocup for Leicester in the league cup if they chose upper Anny?

I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on August 30, 2023, 11:44:11 pm
I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.

We have to give Leicester 5.1k if they request it (6.1k for lge cup once upper done - 10%). They had split the away allocation for lge cup over lower and upper tier.

They will have to relocate the ACs in the lower tier as well as the upper to accommodate the away section - if they take full allocation. It's a competition rule, although LFC may well try and argue a case of lower allocation due to works - they would be wrong to do so in my opinion, same as Madrid were wrong to do so for us lst season.
I'm in the Lower Annie as well for the League Cup -totally forgot they'll give the full lower tier for some sides

Never normally go there but wanted to check out the 'new' stand

Wonder where they'll stick us
I am in Upper Annie fo Europar League and fa cup , and Lower Annie for the League cup .  So whats the chances of us still going to the game but in a different area ?
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on August 30, 2023, 11:44:11 pm
I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.

I've been banging on about this before but I'm not 100% sure we can make those assumptions.  I keep going back to mate with hospo in upper Annie who SHOULD, be guaranteed a ticket for every game. He's just phoned up today again about Villa, and club says no ticket for you. This, despite sales for tickets going on for last couple of days.
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years
Quote from: tgi91 on September  2, 2023, 09:50:41 am
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years

If they were going to remove credits for missing cup games I think it would have been discussed in here so you're 99% gonna be sound as it'd have been a massive talking point. Plus if they were ever going to introduce that, I'd imagine they'd do it in a season where we were in the Champions League rather than a Europa season where the issue you suggest will crop up a lot over the season.
Quote from: tgi91 on September  2, 2023, 09:50:41 am
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years

I think you'll retain the credit even if the ticket isn't scanned. Correct me if I'm wrong but for cup games the credit stays as it was at purchase, whether it's forwarded or not even used at all.
Quote from: SnowGoon on September  2, 2023, 09:54:00 am
I think you'll retain the credit even if the ticket isn't scanned. Correct me if I'm wrong but for cup games the credit stays as it was at purchase, whether it's forwarded or not even used at all.

It absolutely did last season in the FA cup..I couldn't go and was scrambling around to see if anyone wanted it
Quote from: SnowGoon on September  2, 2023, 09:54:00 am
I think you'll retain the credit even if the ticket isn't scanned. Correct me if I'm wrong but for cup games the credit stays as it was at purchase, whether it's forwarded or not even used at all.

Yeah last season I distributed some cup tickets to mates as I just couldnt go and credit still counted.

As an aside, can I still distribute League Cup tickets this season to a non-member with a supporter ID? Will have three for Leicester game coming up and a mate and his kids want to go over in my place as I have work commitments.
When do they take the ACS payment for Leicester game in the Carabao?
I took a chance in hoping the 5th would be an away tie! Im in Japan for the first Europa League game at home, I want to give give my ticket to someone for free. How do i do it so i keep the credit?
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September  4, 2023, 09:39:54 am
I took a chance in hoping the 5th would be an away tie! Im in Japan for the first Europa League game at home, I want to give give my ticket to someone for free. How do i do it so i keep the credit?
You will retain the credit for the game as it's only the League where credits transfer so you can send via FnF to somebody on your list
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September  4, 2023, 09:48:15 am
You will retain the credit for the game as it's only the League where credits transfer so you can send via FnF to somebody on your list

Is there a way to pass onto someone who isnt F&F?
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September  4, 2023, 09:57:12 am
Is there a way to pass onto someone who isnt F&F?
I think you can distribute for cup games too but somebody who used it last season will be able to confirm that
Quote from: MacKon on September  4, 2023, 06:37:08 am
When do they take the ACS payment for Leicester game in the Carabao?

There's never any set time, but it's usually pretty quick after the draw was made. They take it when they take it, and sometimes take it before they have actually made the announcement.

I'd expect it to come out of your account in the next couple of days.
Did they offer Upper Anny seats for the league cup? Suppose theyll need to sort out what theyre doing with that first if so
Quote from: stoz on September  4, 2023, 12:17:43 pm
There's never any set time, but it's usually pretty quick after the draw was made. They take it when they take it, and sometimes take it before they have actually made the announcement.

I'd expect it to come out of your account in the next couple of days.

I expect a delay whilst they figure out what they're doing with the 1000s they sold in ARU
Quote from: mattyyt on September  4, 2023, 01:24:57 pm
Did they offer Upper Anny seats for the league cup? Suppose theyll need to sort out what theyre doing with that first if so

Yes they did and we have received an email today advising our seats are unavailable and they won't be relocated to any other part of the ground. Not going to take our payments which is nice. Hopeful that our seats in MSU for Forest are safe from relocating to another member on this basis.
Had an email to say Leicester are taking full lower annie road

So my ACS seat there will be randomly re-allocated to somewhere else in the stadium... my own stupid fault I suppose
Confirmed

ARU tickets cancelled but credit given.
Late sale is for cancelled ARU people only, not guaranteed

ARL ticket holders all moved, because Leicester would have had some of upper and now aren't, so need to use all of lower.

These will be guaranteed tickets and sat together, club will relocate them..
Anyone know if non-attendance at cup games this season removes the credit?
Quote from: willss on September  8, 2023, 02:38:02 pm
Anyone know if non-attendance at cup games this season removes the credit?

Would also like to know this! Im on holiday for a cup game this year and everyone on my Friends/family will be going with their ACS so im not sure how to distribute!
Quote from: willss on September  8, 2023, 02:38:02 pm
Anyone know if non-attendance at cup games this season removes the credit?

Yeah it will
Quote from: 30fiver on September  8, 2023, 02:45:56 pm
Yeah it will

You and I both know it won't.

Let's not mix the frustration of fans who buy a ticket with no intention of going just to get the credit, with those genuine supporters who may be on the ACS, but because of the date that fixtures fall on, may have a valid reason they can't attend.

I for one agree with you it's a farce how many people buy for the credit and don't attend - but don't give out wrong information...
Quote from: tgi91 on September  8, 2023, 03:09:23 pm
You and I both know it won't.

Let's not mix the frustration of fans who buy a ticket with no intention of going just to get the credit, with those genuine supporters who may be on the ACS, but because of the date that fixtures fall on, may have a valid reason they can't attend.

I for one agree with you it's a farce how many people buy for the credit and don't attend - but don't give out wrong information...

eh? if you don't go and don't pass on via distribute (or burner I guess) you will lose credit unless in ARU
Quote from: tgi91 on September  8, 2023, 03:09:23 pm
You and I both know it won't.

Let's not mix the frustration of fans who buy a ticket with no intention of going just to get the credit, with those genuine supporters who may be on the ACS, but because of the date that fixtures fall on, may have a valid reason they can't attend.

I for one agree with you it's a farce how many people buy for the credit and don't attend - but don't give out wrong information...

My issue, I'm in Japan and on ACS for the first europa league home game (Took a chance wed be in champs league so picked the thursday flight!!) so i want to give it to someone whos not on my friends/family but dont want to lose the credit  :butt
Quote from: tgi91 on September  8, 2023, 03:09:23 pm
You and I both know it won't.

Let's not mix the frustration of fans who buy a ticket with no intention of going just to get the credit, with those genuine supporters who may be on the ACS, but because of the date that fixtures fall on, may have a valid reason they can't attend.

I for one agree with you it's a farce how many people buy for the credit and don't attend - but don't give out wrong information...

Sound, I'll let the lad know who sold his ticket for Derby last year to a guy who didn't attend (and didn't tell him) then wouldn't let him register this year because of it, live chat confirmed lack of scan

I'll let him know they were chatting shit  :thumbup
Quote from: 30fiver on September  8, 2023, 03:32:24 pm
Sound, I'll let the lad know who sold his ticket for Derby last year to a guy who didn't attend (and didn't tell him) then wouldn't let him register this year because of it, live chat confirmed lack of scan

I'll let him know they were chatting shit  :thumbup

Was the lad on ACS or bought a ticket in the late sales?

I have a friend who was in the same situ on ACS, but retained the credit in almost identical circumstances
Quote from: tgi91 on September  8, 2023, 05:17:40 pm
Was the lad on ACS or bought a ticket in the late sales?

I have a friend who was in the same situ on ACS, but retained the credit in almost identical circumstances

Late sale just asked
I have had the payment for the game taken out today...really on it this season.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on September  8, 2023, 08:17:32 pm
I have had the payment for the game taken out today...really on it this season.

Yeah mines a pending transaction.

First game back at anfield, feels like a lifetime
Hopefully the saved cards for auto cup scheme payments will work this season. Had to manually pay for all cup games last year.
Quote from: 30fiver on September  8, 2023, 02:45:56 pm
Yeah it will
I didn't go to Brighton away last season and got the credit
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  8, 2023, 11:38:17 pm
I didn't go to Brighton away last season and got the credit
Was that paper tickets tho? Cant tell if theyre scanned can they!
Think people are wondering if you dont scan your ACS ticket do you lose the credit
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  8, 2023, 11:38:17 pm
I didn't go to Brighton away last season and got the credit

Aways are different..
Quote from: 6 Euros on September  8, 2023, 09:37:09 pm
Hopefully the saved cards for auto cup scheme payments will work this season. Had to manually pay for all cup games last year.
Me too but I did for CL the season b4 too
 
Leicester ticket money just gone out
