Hi all,



Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.



Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.



My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years