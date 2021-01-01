« previous next »
mrcraigbutler

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
30fiver:
Anywhere in the ground on any transaction you must have a ratio of 1 to 1 or 2 to 1

Your ratio (as clearly advertised in the sale info and in FaQs) is not allowed

What sense does it make though , why can't 3 adults bring a kid to a game ? Why is the limit 2 adults to 1 kid ?

I understand the reasoning if its in the family section of the upper Annie to limit the amount of adults , but it shouldn't be applicable anywhere else in the ground.
swoopy

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm
mrcraigbutler:
What sense does it make though , why can't 3 adults bring a kid to a game ? Why is the limit 2 adults to 1 kid ?

I understand the reasoning if its in the family section of the upper Annie to limit the amount of adults , but it shouldn't be applicable anywhere else in the ground.


I agree with this. Adult / child section only I'd understand, but elsewhere it shouldn't matter.
Levitz

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm
swoopy:
I agree with this. Adult / child section only I'd understand, but elsewhere it shouldn't matter.

Seems like an anomaly
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm
mrcraigbutler:
What sense does it make though , why can't 3 adults bring a kid to a game ? Why is the limit 2 adults to 1 kid ?

I understand the reasoning if its in the family section of the upper Annie to limit the amount of adults , but it shouldn't be applicable anywhere else in the ground.

Probably a limitation within the software
willss

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm
Ive been affected by three curious ones this week.
1) the same group that have been going together for years now cant as my lad has turned 22 and is now adult so breaks the ratio
2) lad who turned 22 and registered as adult couldnt get any tickets today. Later sorted but now have singles for cup games
3) when trying to rescue the above, I bagged an adult and child for one cup but then couldnt get single adults for the others as it broke the ratio

The new changes have clearly been tested by someone on work experience!!
77kop05

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:52:44 am
Selected Kop for all 3 competitions. Got my email and for the league cup it decided to give me U2 row 66. :butt
