Ive been affected by three curious ones this week.

1) the same group that have been going together for years now cant as my lad has turned 22 and is now adult so breaks the ratio

2) lad who turned 22 and registered as adult couldnt get any tickets today. Later sorted but now have singles for cup games

3) when trying to rescue the above, I bagged an adult and child for one cup but then couldnt get single adults for the others as it broke the ratio



The new changes have clearly been tested by someone on work experience!!