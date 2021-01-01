Ive been affected by three curious ones this week.
1) the same group that have been going together for years now cant as my lad has turned 22 and is now adult so breaks the ratio
2) lad who turned 22 and registered as adult couldnt get any tickets today. Later sorted but now have singles for cup games
3) when trying to rescue the above, I bagged an adult and child for one cup but then couldnt get single adults for the others as it broke the ratio
The new changes have clearly been tested by someone on work experience!!