The PRH sale email definitely mentions automatic allocation so maybe that's just a copy and paste job.. a bit concerning if they do roll this out as there's an almost £20 difference between getting in the Kop and the Main Stand
These are the instructions in the PRH email. You choose the seat, its not picked for you.
Log in using your supporter ID.
Ensure you are linked via Friends & Family if you wish to enrol more than one Priority Right Holder.
Select the Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.Choose from the available seats
Complete your payment card details please note that this is the card we will use to take automatic Auto Cup Scheme payments from. No payment will be taken during the enrolment process.
Assign your seat(s) to the correct supporter ID.
Confirm your selection.
Repeat the process for each Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.