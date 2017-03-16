« previous next »
HystrixCristata

Re: Autocup
Reply #5720 on: July 5, 2023, 03:51:02 pm
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on June 28, 2023, 08:18:46 pm
Will probably be next week for the ACS announcement. The season started a week earlier last season. And the club have just announced PL registration this week so the club won't want people to mix the two registration announcements up.

Have there been any announcement yet?
anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
Reply #5721 on: July 5, 2023, 04:34:11 pm
Quote from: HystrixCristata on July  5, 2023, 03:51:02 pm
Have there been any announcement yet?
Quote
The Auto Cup Scheme provides qualifying Season Ticket holders and Official Members the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FC's season-wide cup campaigns - the European, FA Cup and League Cup competitions.

Full details for Season 2023/24 will be published in due course.
Still saying that on the holding page... wouldn't surprise me if they announce it tomorrow for registrations next week
The_Rebel

Re: Autocup
Reply #5722 on: July 5, 2023, 05:36:39 pm
yeah getting a bit impaitent now for a date, hoping not getting madrid last season doesnt cost me on the europa ACS, got 3 out of 4 so should be ok but just want it sorted now
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
Reply #5723 on: July 5, 2023, 06:24:40 pm
Quote from: The_Rebel on July  5, 2023, 05:36:39 pm
yeah getting a bit impaitent now for a date, hoping not getting madrid last season doesnt cost me on the europa ACS, got 3 out of 4 so should be ok but just want it sorted now

Youll defo be sorted due to the Annie road expansion but id say not in the first sale

Less seats to UEFA im guessing too?
lfcrule6times

Re: Autocup
Reply #5724 on: July 6, 2023, 10:40:05 am
Hoping all those on 3 get sorted. I'm on 4, dad's on 3. Reckon it's worth waiting till (if) it drops?
Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
Reply #5725 on: Today at 09:43:19 am
Surely we're due some news on ACS soon?
ToneLa

Re: Autocup
Reply #5726 on: Today at 09:45:11 am
I hope so

I always used to go to cup games, can be a better experience than the PL in a lot of ways

'in due course' = how about an ETA there
ripsaw19

Re: Autocup
Reply #5727 on: Today at 09:51:59 am
It's a bit strange that nothing has been released about this yet. They may have decided to wait until after the members sales seeing as the first round for the Europa won't be until mid-September and the League Cup will be about the same time as well.
