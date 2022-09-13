« previous next »
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5680 on: May 3, 2023, 10:35:24 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2023, 10:30:45 am
As far as next year goes I do suspect anyone who wants to go on the ACS is guaranteed. Imagine we basically can't be bothered with Europe and Klopp is putting a second string out because we are trying to win 25 out of the first 26 league games and don't get out of the group.

All those on the 23/24 ACS aren't guaranteed a place on it in 24/25.

Yeah I know its based season by season. I think go for Europa, no harm in trying to win it!
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5681 on: May 3, 2023, 11:08:26 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May  3, 2023, 10:35:24 am
Yeah I know its based season by season. I think go for Europa, no harm in trying to win it!

Oh I get that. What I mean is I suspect they'll be people shocked come 2024/2025 who were in the ACS for 2023/2024 and think they'll be on it forever
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5682 on: May 3, 2023, 11:16:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2023, 11:08:26 am
Oh I get that. What I mean is I suspect they'll be people shocked come 2024/2025 who were in the ACS for 2023/2024 and think they'll be on it forever

Oh I agree some people think its a season ticket! Obviously you have a greater chance for 24/25 but its still not 100%. Wonder when they announce next years ACS
Offline Charlie Satterthwaite

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5683 on: May 16, 2023, 11:20:11 am »
Apologies if someone else has asked before, but what did the FA Cup drop to for 22-23? I've been on the FA Cup autocup for years - my daughter's just got her own membership but doesn't have any credits. Is it worth waiting to see if it drops to 0 for the 23-24 season? Don't want to lose my place, but we'd love to go for two together, especially if she's got a chance of getting on thanks to the new Annie Road capacity - should I risk it?
Offline Craig S

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5684 on: May 16, 2023, 11:58:57 am »
Quote from: Charlie Satterthwaite on May 16, 2023, 11:20:11 am
Apologies if someone else has asked before, but what did the FA Cup drop to for 22-23? I've been on the FA Cup autocup for years - my daughter's just got her own membership but doesn't have any credits. Is it worth waiting to see if it drops to 0 for the 23-24 season? Don't want to lose my place, but we'd love to go for two together, especially if she's got a chance of getting on thanks to the new Annie Road capacity - should I risk it?

It did drop to zero this year. But sold out very quick I think. It is a gamble as it may sell out before you can get in, or then can only get singles anyway.

Personally, I would renew yours, then try and get a single for her. And put up with that for one season. It may only be one or 2 games.
Offline Charlie Satterthwaite

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5685 on: May 16, 2023, 02:18:33 pm »
Nice one, thanks
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5686 on: May 18, 2023, 07:06:16 am »
Anyone with a good memory know when the ACS opened to us mere mortal members last season? I've got a two week holiday booked and want to know if I'm relying on my mates to box me as I don't imagine the WiFi being fantastic
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5687 on: May 18, 2023, 07:53:28 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 18, 2023, 07:06:16 am
Anyone with a good memory know when the ACS opened to us mere mortal members last season? I've got a two week holiday booked and want to know if I'm relying on my mates to box me as I don't imagine the WiFi being fantastic

"Eligible supporters can register for the ballot online from 10am Monday July 4 until 7.30am Friday July 15."

Hope that helps.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5688 on: May 18, 2023, 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on May 18, 2023, 07:53:28 am

That's great. We'll be back by then so I don't have to rely on anyone.

Thanks
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5689 on: May 18, 2023, 10:53:29 am »
Question for someone who was on the ACS this year, If you where unable to attend a match how did you manage to stay on the ACS? If you distribute to friends or family do you lose the credit??
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5690 on: May 18, 2023, 11:27:38 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 10:53:29 am
Question for someone who was on the ACS this year, If you where unable to attend a match how did you manage to stay on the ACS? If you distribute to friends or family do you lose the credit??
No, for the cups you could transfer or distribute but keep the credit
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5691 on: May 18, 2023, 11:39:46 am »
Quote from: ABJ on May 18, 2023, 11:27:38 am
No, for the cups you could transfer or distribute but keep the credit

Do you think that will be the case moving forward? I'm trying to plan my life around the games for next year but looking at the European games i may be away one game week and if were at home i wouldnt want to lose the credit or the seat go empty!
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5692 on: May 18, 2023, 11:46:21 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 11:39:46 am
Do you think that will be the case moving forward? I'm trying to plan my life around the games for next year but looking at the European games i may be away one game week and if were at home i wouldnt want to lose the credit or the seat go empty!
No I think that it will change next season so if you transfer it then you lose the credit although I guess we'll find out soon enough for certain, hopefully its the same with season tickets as well.
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5693 on: May 18, 2023, 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: ABJ on May 18, 2023, 11:46:21 am
No I think that it will change next season so if you transfer it then you lose the credit although I guess we'll find out soon enough for certain, hopefully its the same with season tickets as well.

Yeah i think the season tickets and members should have the same credit rules! Guess the only way to pass on would be to give someone your log in so they could download the NFC pass
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5694 on: May 18, 2023, 11:50:09 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 11:48:24 am
Yeah i think the season tickets and members should have the same credit rules! Guess the only way to pass on would be to give someone your log in so they could download the NFC pass
Its long overdue, members lose the credit if they transfer plain and simple (is right BTW) but seasies can transfer as many as they want without losing anything, thats ok in the eyes of some though, the sense of entitlement is quite incredible.
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5695 on: May 18, 2023, 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: ABJ on May 18, 2023, 11:50:09 am
Its long overdue, members lose the credit if they transfer plain and simple (is right BTW) but seasies can transfer as many as they want without losing anything, thats ok in the eyes of some though, the sense of entitlement is quite incredible.

yeah i personally think don't attend don't keep the credit! Obviously if there are loopholes people will exploit them however rules should be the same across the board,
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5696 on: May 18, 2023, 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 11:51:59 am
yeah i personally think don't attend don't keep the credit! Obviously if there are loopholes people will exploit them however rules should be the same across the board,
100%!
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5697 on: May 18, 2023, 11:54:10 am »
Quote from: ABJ on May 18, 2023, 11:53:26 am
100%!

I dont get how people sell to tout sites like livefootballtickets and still manage to keep the credits
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5698 on: May 18, 2023, 06:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 11:54:10 am
I dont get how people sell to tout sites like livefootballtickets and still manage to keep the credits

Doesnt livefootballtickets just act like a 3rd party platform that you can use to sell on your ticket and they take a cut. Not sure though never used it
Offline walterwhite

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5699 on: May 18, 2023, 09:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 18, 2023, 11:54:10 am
I dont get how people sell to tout sites like livefootballtickets and still manage to keep the credits

They use the code from android phones on a screenshot, I know someone who used them and I got him to send on the screenshot to me as I'm going to report the seats when the year is up
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5700 on: May 18, 2023, 09:39:05 pm »
In terms of the extra seats for the european comp, will there be any pre requisite or will it be first come first serve you reckon
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5701 on: May 19, 2023, 10:11:53 am »
What will the odds be roughly in the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period? And are you any more likely if you've got three credits, rather than the required one?

I've read this but can't see an answer https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5702 on: May 19, 2023, 11:13:49 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on May 19, 2023, 10:11:53 am
What will the odds be roughly in the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period? And are you any more likely if you've got three credits, rather than the required one?

I've read this but can't see an answer https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

Im sure last year any ACS was guaranteed all games and then anyone with any credit got put into a ballot but the more you had the higher chance! im not 100% so dont quote me on it
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5703 on: May 19, 2023, 01:19:54 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2023, 11:08:26 am
Oh I get that. What I mean is I suspect they'll be people shocked come 2024/2025 who were in the ACS for 2023/2024 and think they'll be on it forever

Aren't those on the auto cup scheme guaranteed year to year? They have stated ST holders are guaranteed a place on it with all 4 credits. Or is just a case of switching seats year to year
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5704 on: May 22, 2023, 10:35:30 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on May 19, 2023, 01:19:54 pm
Aren't those on the auto cup scheme guaranteed year to year? They have stated ST holders are guaranteed a place on it with all 4 credits. Or is just a case of switching seats year to year

I think everyone who recorded 4/4 this year member or ST is guaranteed ACS with the new Annie road extension. However as more members build up credits each year it will mean that we have to go into a draw for ACS each year 
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5705 on: May 22, 2023, 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on May 22, 2023, 10:35:30 am
I think everyone who recorded 4/4 this year member or ST is guaranteed ACS with the new Annie road extension. However as more members build up credits each year it will mean that we have to go into a draw for ACS each year 

There's no official communication. It depends on the number in ACS they have available. The increase in capacity also presumably means more away tickets available so that would be factored in.

Either way, my thinking is more on if we are back in the Champions League the following year, they'll be some cats who were on ACS in 23/24 wondering why they are in a ballot for the ACS 24/25
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5706 on: May 22, 2023, 03:07:50 pm »
The language in the ST holder Autocup web page is interesting: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

Logically all with 4/4 should have the right to enrol.

Whilst I agree with the sentiment tht there a lot of members (like me) who qualify with 4/4, there are a fair few of us....

WHAT IS THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA?
To ensure a fair process for all supporters, season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s). 

The qualifying criteria for Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2023/24 will be based on home cup games recorded during season 2022/23:

 

European

Real Madrid (21.02.23)
Napoli (01.11.22)
Rangers FC (04.10.22)
Ajax (13.09.22)
Season Ticket holders who recorded all four European home games will be eligible for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.

Season Ticket holders and Official Members who recorded one or more European home games will be eligible to register their interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period.

*The Club is allowing Season Ticket Holders to enrol into the European Auto Cup Scheme in the event that Liverpool is involved in a European campaign.  If Liverpool does not qualify then Auto Cup Scheme payments will not be taken.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5707 on: May 22, 2023, 03:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on May 22, 2023, 03:07:50 pm
The language in the ST holder Autocup web page is interesting: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

Logically all with 4/4 should have the right to enrol.

Whilst I agree with the sentiment tht there a lot of members (like me) who qualify with 4/4, there are a fair few of us....

WHAT IS THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA?
To ensure a fair process for all supporters, season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s). 

The qualifying criteria for Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2023/24 will be based on home cup games recorded during season 2022/23:

 

European

Real Madrid (21.02.23)
Napoli (01.11.22)
Rangers FC (04.10.22)
Ajax (13.09.22)
Season Ticket holders who recorded all four European home games will be eligible for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.

Season Ticket holders and Official Members who recorded one or more European home games will be eligible to register their interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period.

*The Club is allowing Season Ticket Holders to enrol into the European Auto Cup Scheme in the event that Liverpool is involved in a European campaign.  If Liverpool does not qualify then Auto Cup Scheme payments will not be taken.

I'd argue they are trying to say a STH with one credit will not jump over a member with two. It's clear that a STH with four can guarantee themselves. A member cannot
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5708 on: May 22, 2023, 03:36:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 22, 2023, 03:18:18 pm
I'd argue they are trying to say a STH with one credit will not jump over a member with two. It's clear that a STH with four can guarantee themselves. A member cannot
s
I just dont see how members with 4/4 would not be guaranteed IF they are saying ST are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s) then surely it means Members would qualify as well.

With us drawing Madrid and thousands going to hospitality i think 4/4 should guarantee you but who knows
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5709 on: May 23, 2023, 07:32:12 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 22, 2023, 03:18:18 pm
I'd argue they are trying to say a STH with one credit will not jump over a member with two. It's clear that a STH with four can guarantee themselves. A member cannot

Correct - a few seasons ago STH could drop off ACS, do 0 games in that comp one year and the following season re-enrol

This is what is meant

STH are guaranteed in ACS where as members are not, but only IF they maintain their credit in those comps

Members should be guaranteed this season with the new stand, be back to ballots the year after I guess
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5710 on: May 23, 2023, 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on May 23, 2023, 07:32:12 am
Correct - a few seasons ago STH could drop off ACS, do 0 games in that comp one year and the following season re-enrol

This is what is meant

STH are guaranteed in ACS where as members are not, but only IF they maintain their credit in those comps

Members should be guaranteed this season with the new stand, be back to ballots the year after I guess

Would have thought the numbers would make it guaranteed, but then again there was a lot with the 1+ from 19/20 not on the auto cup but guaranteed in the first sales.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5711 on: May 23, 2023, 12:58:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on May 23, 2023, 07:32:12 am
Correct - a few seasons ago STH could drop off ACS, do 0 games in that comp one year and the following season re-enrol

This is what is meant

STH are guaranteed in ACS where as members are not, but only IF they maintain their credit in those comps

Members should be guaranteed this season with the new stand, be back to ballots the year after I guess

The same thing happened following on from the extension of the main stand. I remember reading that a few members who had been going for years, had dropped off the ACS as more people were able to get tickets.

What they need to do is;
2023/24 ACS guaranteed for all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season

2024/25 ACS guaranteed all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season AND all credits from the 2023/24 season.

This would prevent any chance of regulars dropping off the ladder due to the Annie road expansion


Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5712 on: May 23, 2023, 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 23, 2023, 12:58:47 pm
The same thing happened following on from the extension of the main stand. I remember reading that a few members who had been going for years, had dropped off the ACS as more people were able to get tickets.

What they need to do is;
2023/24 ACS guaranteed for all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season

2024/25 ACS guaranteed all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season AND all credits from the 2023/24 season.

This would prevent any chance of regulars dropping off the ladder due to the Annie road expansion

Yeah not sure why they dont use this as an opportunity to have guaranteed cup sales

They do it for league games at home and every away comp so dont get why cup homes are different - suppose at least the late sales there's a guaranteed one now they never use to be
Offline Sooty89!!!

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5713 on: May 29, 2023, 03:07:24 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 23, 2023, 12:58:47 pm
The same thing happened following on from the extension of the main stand. I remember reading that a few members who had been going for years, had dropped off the ACS as more people were able to get tickets.

What they need to do is;
2023/24 ACS guaranteed for all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season

2024/25 ACS guaranteed all STH/members with 4/4 from 2022/23 season AND all credits from the 2023/24 season.

This would prevent any chance of regulars dropping off the ladder due to the Annie road expansion
Agree with this. Dont see why people who have all credits going back years should miss out to someone who gets all credits next year due to increase in capacity. They should go back more than one season
Offline KM519

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Whens the guaranteed additional entitlement period getting rolled out, post ST renewal period?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm »
Quote from: KM519 on Today at 02:09:39 pm
Whens the guaranteed additional entitlement period getting rolled out, post ST renewal period?

Are you talking about for members?

They'll be the chance to register your interest early July if past years are standard
