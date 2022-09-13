The language in the ST holder Autocup web page isLogically all with 4/4 should have the right to enrol.Whilst I agree with the sentiment tht there a lot of members (like me) who qualify with 4/4, there are a fair few of us....WHAT IS THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA?To ensure a fair process for all supporters,The qualifying criteria for Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2023/24 will be based on home cup games recorded during season 2022/23:EuropeanReal Madrid (21.02.23)Napoli (01.11.22)Rangers FC (04.10.22)Ajax (13.09.22)Season Ticket holders who recorded all four European home games will be eligible for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.Season Ticket holders and Official Members who recorded one or more European home games will be eligible to register their interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period.*The Club is allowing Season Ticket Holders to enrol into the European Auto Cup Scheme in the event that Liverpool is involved in a European campaign. If Liverpool does not qualify then Auto Cup Scheme payments will not be taken.