Author Topic: Autocup

AR48

Re: Autocup
Reply #5560 on: September 21, 2022, 11:05:14 pm
I was thinking before, would it benefit the club/fan to offer an option to pay upfront for 3 European group stage games at a marginally discounted rate? Money upfront for the club and save a few quid for the fan. Obviously not compulsory. But for example, my Kop tickets for champs lge is 42 a ticket. If the club offered in Aug a £120 one off payment for the group stage, it would save the unexpected bank charge, plus a few quid and you could plan for all in one payment.

Again, not compulsory. But could it have some mutual benefits for club/fan ala ST sales?
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 02:36:37 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 21, 2022, 07:41:13 pm
Since the change it has been all of them, so 3 last season and Ajax plus ??

If it is to do with my bank and I can contact them to rectify that is good, but I wasn't aware I could.

Anyone else had this issue and managed to sort it please?

Not so much to sort it out, all I mean is the Financial Conduct Authority recently required all financial institutions to put in checks with online card payments.

These are supposedly random and are the alerts you get to confirm payment with your bank app.

It's not clear how the club process these payments but to all eyes it could be that some banks will highlight these transactions.

It's worth the question of your bank at least. Has it been the same provider all the time?
Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 09:53:37 am
Forgot it's my credit card so Tesco. But they don't contact me, its just the TO
DOG-LFC8

Re: Autocup
Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 am
still no auto cup payment taken from me
diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Autocup
Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 12:52:43 pm
Anyone having the same problem. I'm get an alert from my CC company that payment from LFC was declined (full balance available) This card is NOT on my LFC account having been deleted a while ago. I have spoken to my CC company who said the problem lies with LFC. LFC are failing to to take payment from the card registered on my account. I buy in the 3/4 day window!
friendofrocky

Re: Autocup
Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 03:12:28 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 11:59:37 am
still no auto cup payment taken from me

Mine taken at 3pm  - no email, just checked it in my bank account
RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
Quote from: marios_moustache on September 13, 2022, 12:40:03 pm
Utter disaster for the game today!

Me and my match going party (5 in total) are unable to attend. I agreed to transfer tickets to my cousin and friends and now they are unable to go. I have no one else on F&F who can go....so the seats are going to waste!!!

out of interest, were you able to do anything or did seats just go empty? did you not have an email distribute option?

i'm not convinced LFC intended this to be only open for certain people which is what this thread seemed to suggest the other day
cmccarthy81

Re: Autocup
Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
I've had nothing from LFC or payment from credit card? What's the consensus; do I need to worry yet?

or have plenty not had payments taken?
RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 05:41:33 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
I've had nothing from LFC or payment from credit card? What's the consensus; do I need to worry yet?

or have plenty not had payments taken?

don't think they've finished - you'll get an email anyway if it fails or is successful
friendofrocky

Re: Autocup
Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 06:07:01 pm
They said all ACS payments would be processed by Friday, so theres still a day to go.
tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 06:22:37 pm
Mine taken today at 5pm.
77kop05

Re: Autocup
Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm
Nowt taking out of mine yet. Normally pretty prompt. 
cmccarthy81

Re: Autocup
Reply #5572 on: Today at 12:42:00 pm
Still nothing from mine; when do we contact?
Divock

Re: Autocup
Reply #5573 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm
Mine's been down as a pending transaction since yesterday. Wouldn't worry just yet
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Reply #5574 on: Today at 02:18:28 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 12:42:00 pm
Still nothing from mine; when do we contact?

Wait until you get the email.  Emails are sent once ALL payments have been processed, so you'll either get one saying the payment has been successful, or the payment has failed and telling you what you need to do.
didopich

Re: Autocup
Reply #5575 on: Today at 02:47:39 pm
Just got my e-mail
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Reply #5576 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:47:39 pm
Just got my e-mail

Same just come through now
courty61

Re: Autocup
Reply #5577 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm
Ours failed again.

The lad who's credit card it is then logged in to box his ticket, used the saved card on his account, and it went straight through.

Couldn't make it up.

Also he can't seem to update his details, as they are greyed out. Any ideas?
