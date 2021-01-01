« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
I was thinking before, would it benefit the club/fan to offer an option to pay upfront for 3 European group stage games at a marginally discounted rate? Money upfront for the club and save a few quid for the fan. Obviously not compulsory. But for example, my Kop tickets for champs lge is 42 a ticket. If the club offered in Aug a £120 one off payment for the group stage, it would save the unexpected bank charge, plus a few quid and you could plan for all in one payment.

Again, not compulsory. But could it have some mutual benefits for club/fan ala ST sales?
Today at 02:36:37 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm
Since the change it has been all of them, so 3 last season and Ajax plus ??

If it is to do with my bank and I can contact them to rectify that is good, but I wasn't aware I could.

Anyone else had this issue and managed to sort it please?

Not so much to sort it out, all I mean is the Financial Conduct Authority recently required all financial institutions to put in checks with online card payments.

These are supposedly random and are the alerts you get to confirm payment with your bank app.

It's not clear how the club process these payments but to all eyes it could be that some banks will highlight these transactions.

It's worth the question of your bank at least. Has it been the same provider all the time?
