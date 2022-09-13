Can't you sell them on the Ticket Exchange?
I don't think there's an exchange for euro games
I wonder does that mean you'll keep the credit if you can't exchange and can't go? Would make sense but who knows I'd hate to be in a position now tonight to try weigh up losing a credit and going sick or something
they've made it clear credit stays with purchaser no matter what
Can't wait to see them fuck up and pull everyone out of ACS who forwarded their ticket for Ajax
Why would that happen ?
Was it confirmed that non attendance (no scanning of ticket) meant you are removed from the scheme?
cheers, all the new rules I'm losing track here, cant distinguish between PL and cups now, really only dip in and out of them when I'm affected so not much this year luckily
What happens if the purchaser has 3 tickets? We have 3 tickets (3 different memberships/people) what all come out on 1 debit card but technically only one person buys it...
I'm in the same boat but I suspect it's original owner rather than purchaser
The date has changed on the website to Tuesday the 20th September now.
What actually happens if the payment fails, are you given opportunity to login and manually process the payment?
Thanks for that.
