Charlie Satterthwaite

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 12:50:42 pm
Got the same problem - I've just had to change plans due to work, no-one on my f&f list can go (or they've already got tickets) and I can't give it back to the club. Such a waste compared to last season when you could just email to anyone.
marios_moustache

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 12:53:32 pm
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on September 13, 2022, 12:48:06 pm
Can't you sell them on the Ticket Exchange?

Can you do that as a member? I didnt know
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 12:55:28 pm
I don't think there's an exchange for euro games
marios_moustache

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 01:05:21 pm
Doesnt look like there is
30fiver

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 01:18:03 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 13, 2022, 12:55:28 pm
I don't think there's an exchange for euro games

There isnt for cup games
walterwhite

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 01:57:12 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 13, 2022, 12:55:28 pm
I don't think there's an exchange for euro games

I wonder does that mean you'll keep the credit if you can't exchange and can't go? Would make sense but who knows I'd hate to be in a position now tonight to try weigh up losing a credit and going sick or something
TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 01:58:29 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on September 13, 2022, 01:57:12 pm
I wonder does that mean you'll keep the credit if you can't exchange and can't go? Would make sense but who knows I'd hate to be in a position now tonight to try weigh up losing a credit and going sick or something
they've made it clear credit stays with purchaser no matter what
walterwhite

Re: Autocup
September 13, 2022, 02:01:35 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September 13, 2022, 01:58:29 pm
they've made it clear credit stays with purchaser no matter what

 ;D cheers,  all the new rules I'm losing track here, cant distinguish between PL and cups now, really only dip in and out of them when I'm affected so not much this year luckily
DOG-LFC8

Re: Autocup
September 14, 2022, 01:57:46 pm
Rangers auto-cup payments starting tomorrow
ant

Re: Autocup
September 14, 2022, 02:43:46 pm
UEFA Champions League 2022/23
Liverpool v Rangers to be played at Anfield, Tuesday October 4, Kick Off 8pm
Auto Cup payments will be processed from Thursday 15 September.

UEFA Champions League 2022/23
Liverpool v Napoli to be played at Anfield, Tuesday November 1, Kick Off 8pm
Auto Cup payments will be processed week commencing 10 October.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/ticket-prices

YNWA
Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
September 14, 2022, 08:00:55 pm
Bet mine doesn't work again ::) Thought it would work this season but no. Not sure what else we can do when we enter the card info. I do watch out but....
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 07:21:46 am
Can't wait to see them fuck up and pull everyone out of ACS who forwarded their ticket for Ajax :D
Hij

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:21:46 am
Can't wait to see them fuck up and pull everyone out of ACS who forwarded their ticket for Ajax :D
Why would that happen ?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:10:19 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm
Why would that happen ?
losing the credit so being kicked off
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:12:36 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm
Why would that happen ?
Because LFC
Barrowred

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:59:25 pm
Was it confirmed that non attendance (no scanning of ticket) meant you are removed from the scheme?
Levitz

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:50:08 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 01:59:25 pm
Was it confirmed that non attendance (no scanning of ticket) meant you are removed from the scheme?

no, the opposite
deanloco9

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on September 13, 2022, 02:01:35 pm
;D cheers,  all the new rules I'm losing track here, cant distinguish between PL and cups now, really only dip in and out of them when I'm affected so not much this year luckily

What happens if the purchaser has 3 tickets?

We have 3 tickets (3 different memberships/people) what all come out on 1 debit card but technically only one person buys it...
walterwhite

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
What happens if the purchaser has 3 tickets?

We have 3 tickets (3 different memberships/people) what all come out on 1 debit card but technically only one person buys it...

I'm in the same boat but I suspect it's original owner rather than purchaser
deanloco9

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:37:35 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm
I'm in the same boat but I suspect it's original owner rather than purchaser

Surely think this is the case too,

Last year we did this and we kept the credit, I distributed 2/3 of them as the two of us was on holiday with family so hopefully the club don't mess up.
James_1906

Re: Autocup
Today at 05:09:43 pm
Anyone actually had rangers payment taken yet? Supposed to be from yesterday but havent heard of anyone yet.
tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
Today at 05:23:13 pm
Just checked, mine also not taken yet. I reckon it will be in the next few days.
