Re: Autocup
« Reply #5360 on: August 9, 2022, 04:22:41 am »
Quote from: Hij on August  8, 2022, 10:26:02 pm
Definitely.

More applied than there were spaces though so be interesting to know why people decided not to bother.
you'll get better specs in the sales before the games considering UEFA take a lot of good seats, although personally I wouldn't risk it but I understand why some would
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5361 on: August 9, 2022, 06:24:51 am »
Reckon 977 will get a chance when it drops?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5362 on: August 9, 2022, 07:25:05 am »
Had Kop bagged for all 3 comps. Checked out and email came through showing my Champions League seat had been changed to Anny Rd.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5363 on: August 9, 2022, 09:35:33 am »
Went on holiday and completely forgot about the CL Auto enrollment. Logged in today and got 129 row28 is that really bad!? Is that the block where you sit facing the awas in Annie Rd or am I mixing that one with block 128!??.
Also if I give the ticket back to club later on would I be able to try and get better seat for game in the group?!?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5364 on: August 9, 2022, 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: didopich on August  9, 2022, 09:35:33 am
Went on holiday and completely forgot about the CL Auto enrollment. Logged in today and got 129 row28 is that really bad!? Is that the block where you sit facing the awas in Annie Rd or am I mixing that one with block 128!??.
Also if I give the ticket back to club later on would I be able to try and get better seat for game in the group?!?

That's fine. Far away from the away fans (they have 121-124). View will be fine as well. Row 33-35 are the ones to avoid. Decent atmosphere in 129 for European nights as well. Would definitely take it as if we get to quarters and semis you may not be guaranteed in game by game. Also saves you the hassle of buying each game.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5365 on: August 9, 2022, 10:25:49 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on August  9, 2022, 06:24:51 am
Reckon 977 will get a chance when it drops?

Im 700 on the waiting list and not having too much hope. Need a miracle
« Reply #5366 on: August 9, 2022, 07:29:02 pm »
Quote from: VVM on August  8, 2022, 11:14:47 pm
Found upper main atmosphere for CL pretty underwhelming last season so hoping that switching to the lower annie will be better.

I've been annie road since 2015 always in 128, and we love it.  It's not Kop but its got its own feel and I dont even try to get Kop - I've had some boss night in there and everyone gets up for it - especially barca ;)
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5367 on: August 10, 2022, 02:14:20 pm »
Quote from: jonesygeez on August  9, 2022, 07:29:02 pm
I've been annie road since 2015 always in 128, and we love it.  It's not Kop but its got its own feel and I dont even try to get Kop - I've had some boss night in there and everyone gets up for it - especially barca ;)

Agree with this. Annie road can be class. If I've missed out on the kop I always try to get near 128. Was there for United at home last season
« Reply #5368 on: August 11, 2022, 02:15:49 pm »
Got mine after an hour wait in 106 for UCL so well happy with that

Front row of centenary upper again for the FA Cup which is always a nice treat, and then front row of the main stand upper for the league cup

Mad how the LC 3rd round isnt until November
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5369 on: August 11, 2022, 02:44:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on August 11, 2022, 02:15:49 pm


Mad how the LC 3rd round isnt until November

Are we joining it in R3 as usual?
« Reply #5370 on: August 11, 2022, 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 11, 2022, 02:44:28 pm
Are we joining it in R3 as usual?

Yeah think its cos they cramming the euro games in first then theres an int break too all b4 nov
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5371 on: August 11, 2022, 03:08:53 pm »
off topic, does anyone know where i could find matchdays for the 2023/2024 season yet. the misses wants to plan a holiday but dont want it to clash with any cup games if they change the priority.
Have tried google but nothing yet
« Reply #5372 on: August 11, 2022, 03:25:08 pm »
FA Cup and League cup ACS dropping to Season Ticket holders and then Members with no credit on the 18th and 22nd August at 10am

CL ACS dropping to waiting list positions 1-326 on the 18th at 10am
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5373 on: August 11, 2022, 03:34:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 11, 2022, 03:25:08 pm
FA Cup and League cup ACS dropping to Season Ticket holders and then Members with no credit on the 18th and 22nd August at 10am

CL ACS dropping to waiting list positions 1-326 on the 18th at 10am

Thats good news for the people on the waiting list but with the remaining tickets being sold to go on the ACS, well be stuck in a ballot again for the CL next year unless they go back more than one season! Or will we
« Reply #5374 on: August 11, 2022, 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 11, 2022, 03:34:00 pm
Thats good news for the people on the waiting list but with the remaining tickets being sold to go on the ACS, well be stuck in a ballot again for the CL next year unless they go back more than one season! Or will we

next season should be fine, loads of new seats coming online
« Reply #5375 on: August 11, 2022, 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 11, 2022, 03:34:00 pm
Thats good news for the people on the waiting list but with the remaining tickets being sold to go on the ACS, well be stuck in a ballot again for the CL next year unless they go back more than one season! Or will we

Expansion next year

Their chance to make it guaranteed going forward
« Reply #5376 on: August 11, 2022, 03:50:39 pm »
Thanks both!
« Reply #5377 on: August 11, 2022, 03:54:26 pm »
Anyone know roughly how many seats are left? Can't see now the AEP is over. Got a mate with no credits for the domestics who's wanting to sign up.
« Reply #5378 on: August 11, 2022, 05:06:19 pm »
Do you reckon that 1-326 are the remaining people on 4 creds? Or it stems into some with 3
« Reply #5379 on: August 11, 2022, 05:38:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 11, 2022, 03:25:08 pm
FA Cup and League cup ACS dropping to Season Ticket holders and then Members with no credit on the 18th and 22nd August at 10am

CL ACS dropping to waiting list positions 1-326 on the 18th at 10am

I mean honestly. How many STH not on the ACS are desperate to get on?
« Reply #5380 on: August 11, 2022, 06:17:44 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on August 11, 2022, 03:08:53 pm
off topic, does anyone know where i could find matchdays for the 2023/2024 season yet. the misses wants to plan a holiday but dont want it to clash with any cup games if they change the priority.
Have tried google but nothing yet
International Breaks, 2023-24 Season
The weekends of:

September 9, 2023
October 14, 2023
November 18, 2023
March 23, 2024

I just googled  but not sure if that is enough detail
« Reply #5381 on: August 11, 2022, 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on August 11, 2022, 06:17:44 pm
International Breaks, 2023-24 Season
The weekends of:

September 9, 2023
October 14, 2023
November 18, 2023
March 23, 2024

I just googled  but not sure if that is enough detail

Appreciated that helps a bit, was more after the LC &CL. But can work with that. Thank you
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 11:42:12 pm »
Was successful in ballot, but was on holidays and missed the email, now missed the deadline of 11th August.

Anyone had experience of this and can the Ticket Office help?

Thanks
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 11:45:35 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 11:42:12 pm
Was successful in ballot, but was on holidays and missed the email, now missed the deadline of 11th August.

Anyone had experience of this and can the Ticket Office help?

Thanks
If am honest, you are probably fucked when it comes to the cup scheme. But if you qualified for the cup scheme then you should qualify to purchase on a game by game basis and have no issues getting a ticket.
