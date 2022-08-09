Definitely.More applied than there were spaces though so be interesting to know why people decided not to bother.
Went on holiday and completely forgot about the CL Auto enrollment. Logged in today and got 129 row28 is that really bad!? Is that the block where you sit facing the awas in Annie Rd or am I mixing that one with block 128!??.Also if I give the ticket back to club later on would I be able to try and get better seat for game in the group?!?
Reckon 977 will get a chance when it drops?
Found upper main atmosphere for CL pretty underwhelming last season so hoping that switching to the lower annie will be better.
I've been annie road since 2015 always in 128, and we love it. It's not Kop but its got its own feel and I dont even try to get Kop - I've had some boss night in there and everyone gets up for it - especially barca
Mad how the LC 3rd round isnt until November
Are we joining it in R3 as usual?
FA Cup and League cup ACS dropping to Season Ticket holders and then Members with no credit on the 18th and 22nd August at 10am CL ACS dropping to waiting list positions 1-326 on the 18th at 10am
Thats good news for the people on the waiting list but with the remaining tickets being sold to go on the ACS, well be stuck in a ballot again for the CL next year unless they go back more than one season! Or will we
off topic, does anyone know where i could find matchdays for the 2023/2024 season yet. the misses wants to plan a holiday but dont want it to clash with any cup games if they change the priority.Have tried google but nothing yet
International Breaks, 2023-24 SeasonThe weekends of:September 9, 2023October 14, 2023November 18, 2023March 23, 2024I just googled but not sure if that is enough detail
Was successful in ballot, but was on holidays and missed the email, now missed the deadline of 11th August.Anyone had experience of this and can the Ticket Office help? Thanks
