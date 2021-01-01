« previous next »
Offline RainbowFlick

  Re: Autocup
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Autocup
Reply #5280 on: Today at 10:30:43 am
annoying that second queue. they seemingly are further limiting sessions on the individual ACS links but surely just do that for the main ACS page to start with. avoids people being angry and those not so familiar with the technology thinking they'd been 'kicked out' of the queue (it's a separate queue)
Logged
YNWA.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,535
Re: Autocup
Reply #5281 on: Today at 10:31:09 am
Think WFH is making this much harder, loads can now sit at home and be in the queue, before they had to relay on mates buying for them, so it was just one person queueing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5282 on: Today at 10:31:42 am
All done, got to admit I had a little panic when it put me in to another queue!
Logged

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5283 on: Today at 10:31:49 am
Just jumped from 32 back to 52 minutes. Hopefully get in before I have to go to work
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5284 on: Today at 10:31:55 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:31:09 am
Think WFH is making this much harder, loads can now sit at home and be in the queue, before they had to relay on mates buying for them, so it was just one person queueing.

It'll add more people in but I'd suspect it would move quicker as when one of you is in the others would drop off
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5285 on: Today at 10:32:32 am
No second queue for me, pair for Kop in all three competitions. Lots of kop singles left too in the 100s for CL, not much further back
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:40 am by timmit »
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline Paragon

  • of Virtue. David N'Gog's biggest fan, why did we sell?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: Autocup
Reply #5286 on: Today at 10:38:22 am
I've just gone from 40 minutes of waiting time back to "over an hour" but my queue number hasn't changed... 🙃🙃🙃
Logged
Quote from: surfer on June 15, 2014, 01:35:41 am
Would be even more fun if you could stand up to a hook to the jaw for being a snidey bastard. But then that's reality! No one needs to 'swim or drown' in a coward's paradise.

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5287 on: Today at 10:39:15 am
Quote from: Paragon on Today at 10:38:22 am
I've just gone from 40 minutes of waiting time back to "over an hour" but my queue number hasn't changed... 🙃🙃🙃
It's just estimating on the basis of how long people are taking when they get in
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,535
Re: Autocup
Reply #5288 on: Today at 10:40:30 am
Once in, no second queue for me. Back in the Kop after two seasons main stand!


Looks like the 300s are gone now, but loads of orange further down in the Kop.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:42:57 am
Sorted all on three together on Kop - Just!! 

Seems to get harder every year that passes.
Logged

Offline ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
Re: Autocup
Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:43:16 am
All sorted in the Kop for all 3! Can't wait to get started again :)
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2683

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:43:17 am
Do we know how many are in each ACS?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,727
Re: Autocup
Reply #5292 on: Today at 10:44:57 am
Got in after 40 minutes. Got all 3 easily - loads of availability.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,362
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Autocup
Reply #5293 on: Today at 10:45:05 am
Got sorted in 304 for LC and 103 for the FA Cup. 3 together. Happy enough. Done for another season.

So am I right in saying these can be distributed to F&F and I won't fall out of the scheme? Just in case I can't make one.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Autocup
Reply #5294 on: Today at 10:49:00 am
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 10:45:05 am
Got sorted in 304 for LC and 103 for the FA Cup. 3 together. Happy enough. Done for another season.

So am I right in saying these can be distributed to F&F and I won't fall out of the scheme? Just in case I can't make one.
Yes.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: Autocup
Reply #5295 on: Today at 10:49:08 am
Are there any pairs left on the Kop?
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • JFT 97
Re: Autocup
Reply #5296 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Love getting the auto scheme sorted and in for all 3 comps.
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5297 on: Today at 10:54:16 am
Quote from: Tim on Today at 10:49:08 am
Are there any pairs left on the Kop?

Nope
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online nutsandbolts

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5298 on: Today at 10:55:30 am
Same three seats in Kop 208 for all comps   :D
Logged

Offline Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
Re: Autocup
Reply #5299 on: Today at 10:56:05 am
couldn't get 4 on the KOP for European, ended up in Annie Road lower, does that stand for CL games?
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
Reply #5300 on: Today at 10:56:24 am
Quote from: Tim on Today at 10:49:08 am
Are there any pairs left on the Kop?

Few singles for CL, but tickets do keep reappearing.  There's pairs for FA and LC.
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Autocup
Reply #5301 on: Today at 11:01:06 am
Anny Road for CL. 1st time in my memory I've not been in The Kop for CL. No pairs left.
Other 2 comps both in The Kop.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
Re: Autocup
Reply #5302 on: Today at 11:01:15 am
Sorry for sounding stupid but can't locate this, gone in through my normal ticket account with no queue showing and cant find anything about buying autocup.
Anybody help?
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • JFT 97
Re: Autocup
Reply #5303 on: Today at 11:03:55 am
Quote from: 18and6 on Today at 11:01:15 am
Sorry for sounding stupid but can't locate this, gone in through my normal ticket account with no queue showing and cant find anything about buying autocup.
Anybody help?
Click on auto cup scheme enrolment tab near the top of the page.
Logged

Online kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5304 on: Today at 11:06:20 am
Crikey, The CL, managed to grab a last single in the Kop, but one of those cannot add to basket.
Got it though.

Got everything else easy
Logged

Offline Flyhalf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 603
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5305 on: Today at 11:06:42 am
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 10:56:05 am
couldn't get 4 on the KOP for European, ended up in Annie Road lower, does that stand for CL games?

I have done in 125. Had seats there for the CL for as far back as I can remember but last season after the first match, they moved me to the Kenny stand without notifying me. I only realised when my CC statement said Id paid £5 more for a ticket. I was bloody livid as it was a shit seat. No apology when I contacted them and said I shouldnt be paying extra when theyve moved me, they just said It was because of the UEFA allocation
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5306 on: Today at 11:06:49 am
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:01:06 am
Anny Road for CL. 1st time in my memory I've not been in The Kop for CL. No pairs left.
Other 2 comps both in The Kop.
There was singles an pairs popping up in the kop.
Just got myself a pair and two other singles in there  ;D
Logged

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
Re: Autocup
Reply #5307 on: Today at 11:08:49 am
Found it, good man, thanks.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,661
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
Reply #5308 on: Today at 11:18:06 am
That was quite possibly the worst sale I've ever experienced.

Quote
Problems Faced

When my first browsers got in as soon as you pressed to look at an auto cup scheme map of the ground you got bumped into a another queue- this set off the panic at first.

When adding the autocup tickets it didn't immediately put them into a basket, you had to type in your credit card details and then click "add items" to put into the basket.

One mate didn't qualify for the league cup, so i couldnt add any of those even though was logged into his account and would have to remember who do later.

I started crossing off who i had bought for on a bit of paper and then the website kicked four tickets out of my basket (probably the fa cup) and then i wasnt sure which ones it had kicked out

Unlike previous times the timer of 20 minutes wasnt resetting, so my first window got down to 1 minute 20 seconds when I checked out - so I ended up sticking a Dad and his Son apart.

At one point the "proceed" button wasn't appearing - I risked hitting refresh and then thank the lord, it appeared

Still though 29 sorted for mates in all 3 comps and all on the Kop. Most of them adjacent rows as well so actually went quite well all things told, but it wouldn't be a Liverpool sale without you having to do some sort of mission impossible obstacle course through the website and various different browsers open at the same time.

Worst was two mates in 306 rather than in 304 with us for CL and then that Dad and Son not together but all things considered I'll take that. We're further back than usual but whatever, in is in.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:16 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,704
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Autocup
Reply #5309 on: Today at 11:24:05 am
Slim pickings after an hours wait. Usually in the 300s. Wanted to be closer than row 61 where I was last year as I can barely make out whats happening when the balls up the Annie Road end. Lots of refreshing and managed to bag a single in 206, row 38. Happy with that but seemed a lot more difficult this year.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
Reply #5310 on: Today at 11:33:53 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 11:24:05 am
Slim pickings after an hours wait. Usually in the 300s. Wanted to be closer than row 61 where I was last year as I can barely make out whats happening when the balls up the Annie Road end. Lots of refreshing and managed to bag a single in 206, row 38. Happy with that but seemed a lot more difficult this year.

Probably because you only needed 4 home credits to get on the ACS this time round.  It was definitely easier the year after the Madrid final as we had 6 homes that year so not as many will have been eligible for the ACS the following year.
Logged

Online scouser100000

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5311 on: Today at 11:35:05 am
If I have two adult memberships but want to take a child to all cup games, are you allowed to sign up on ACS as one adult and one child today? Thanks
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,661
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
Reply #5312 on: Today at 11:36:15 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:30:06 am
You had to be on the holding page for the ACS before 10am, not for members tickets.
I was on the ACS page- loaded, clicked into the CL bit to do them first and instantly put me in a queue again haha :)
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
Reply #5313 on: Today at 11:37:18 am
Quote from: scouser100000 on Today at 11:35:05 am
If I have two adult memberships but want to take a child to all cup games, are you allowed to sign up on ACS as one adult and one child today? Thanks

No, same as league
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5314 on: Today at 11:38:55 am
Have some sympathy. I was 3000 in the queue and my little ones health visitor knocked for her review, just as I was 10 mins away! Now trying again!
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,661
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
Reply #5315 on: Today at 11:44:33 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:38:55 am
Have some sympathy. I was 3000 in the queue and my little ones health visitor knocked for her review, just as I was 10 mins away! Now trying again!
Ouch!

My missus step Dad turned up to help fit the new washing machine and he's in his 70's- I was like "I can't help right now, give him a coffee or something" ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Reply #5316 on: Today at 11:49:16 am
Really surprised. Got KOP for the domestic cups. Any still appearing for the CL? Or should I just pick else where. Happy to keep refreshing!
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,661
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
Reply #5317 on: Today at 11:51:49 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:49:16 am
Really surprised. Got KOP for the domestic cups. Any still appearing for the CL? Or should I just pick else where. Happy to keep refreshing!
Occassionally the front 4-5 blocks are going orange/yellow - so maybe be the odd single if you wait a little bit of the 20 minutes just in case.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
