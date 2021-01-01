Quote

Problems Faced



When my first browsers got in as soon as you pressed to look at an auto cup scheme map of the ground you got bumped into a another queue- this set off the panic at first.



When adding the autocup tickets it didn't immediately put them into a basket, you had to type in your credit card details and then click "add items" to put into the basket.



One mate didn't qualify for the league cup, so i couldnt add any of those even though was logged into his account and would have to remember who do later.



I started crossing off who i had bought for on a bit of paper and then the website kicked four tickets out of my basket (probably the fa cup) and then i wasnt sure which ones it had kicked out



Unlike previous times the timer of 20 minutes wasnt resetting, so my first window got down to 1 minute 20 seconds when I checked out - so I ended up sticking a Dad and his Son apart.



At one point the "proceed" button wasn't appearing - I risked hitting refresh and then thank the lord, it appeared

That was quite possibly the worst sale I've ever experienced.Still though 29 sorted for mates in all 3 comps and all on the Kop. Most of them adjacent rows as well so actually went quite well all things told, but it wouldn't be a Liverpool sale without you having to do some sort of mission impossible obstacle course through the website and various different browsers open at the same time.Worst was two mates in 306 rather than in 304 with us for CL and then that Dad and Son not together but all things considered I'll take that. We're further back than usual but whatever, in is in.