Mr.Savage

Re: Autocup
Reply #5240 on: Today at 10:07:37 am
Had 6 mins and clicked into European scheme and its give me another 8 min queue
NickoH

Re: Autocup
Reply #5241 on: Today at 10:08:18 am
Best I've got is 9995, over an hour
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Reply #5242 on: Today at 10:08:43 am
Got straight in, clicked on CL ACS and got put back in another queue! Luckily only for a few minutes, all sorted now for all three comps.
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Reply #5243 on: Today at 10:08:49 am
Weird, once you get in you have the option to select the competition for the ACS, click on the competition and then puts you in another queue!?
WanderingRed

Re: Autocup
Reply #5244 on: Today at 10:08:54 am
Have your debit/credit cards ready if you need to update them - it won't let you check out until you've done so

Seems to be only singles dotted around the Kop for the CL ACS
GMac1984

Re: Autocup
Reply #5245 on: Today at 10:09:23 am
Quote from: GMac1984 on Today at 10:05:22 am
Straight in...however when selecting my seat I get a message saying I'm not eligible to select a seat for ACS at this time!!!  WTF.....successful in ballot as welll

My bad.  In my excitement at getting in early I selected the FA Cup section rather than CL.  All sorted now and back into the Kop!!
Jon_YNWA82

Re: Autocup
Reply #5246 on: Today at 10:09:25 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:56:43 am
May as well spill now considering it's gone? Curious to know how haha.

Could you press a number code or something to bypass it?

Involved timing the recorded message, and using the digital clock on my work computer. 

Found out some years later that RAWK clock was common knowledge back then but I wasnt on the forum at the time!! ;D
Roy Cropper

Re: Autocup
Reply #5247 on: Today at 10:09:44 am
what the script with this. Is it just members getting them today or season ticket holders too?
LFCStuart

Re: Autocup
Reply #5248 on: Today at 10:09:49 am
When I logged on in December for last year's FA Cup ACS seat selection I had no queuing time and was in and out with my seat chosen in 4 minutes. I assume the long wait times today will be due to all 3 competitions being active at the same time?
TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
Reply #5249 on: Today at 10:10:32 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:07:31 am
Pretty much the same seats as the league games all in 305, plenty of availability
great luck on the queue times there mate
red and white liz

Re: Autocup
Reply #5250 on: Today at 10:10:33 am
Bloody hell, in done and out FA and CL boxed
devilfysh

Re: Autocup
Reply #5251 on: Today at 10:10:41 am
just done that with me now waiting another 10 mins
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #5252 on: Today at 10:11:22 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:08:43 am
Got straight in, clicked on CL ACS and got put back in another queue! Luckily only for a few minutes, all sorted now for all three comps.


Same to me, only I'm still in the queue
Rhi

Re: Autocup
Reply #5253 on: Today at 10:11:36 am
Is row 65 rail seating?
Hij

Re: Autocup
Reply #5254 on: Today at 10:11:41 am
I'm clicking to click into the Champions League auto cup and then going into another queue? LOL
J_Kopite

Re: Autocup
Reply #5255 on: Today at 10:11:53 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:08:49 am
Weird, once you get in you have the option to select the competition for the ACS, click on the competition and then puts you in another queue!?

Yeah, this - wtf?
MKB

Re: Autocup
Reply #5256 on: Today at 10:12:06 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:57:58 am
I loved those days.

The call centre was in Kirkby or that knowsley tech park I think. My mate worked there and added my number as an engineer.

Every time I called I got- "You are now at position number:  1".

Twenty years ago, I used to get tickets for home games simply by faxing the ticket office a few days before asking if they had any returns, and could I have one.
PHIL.

Re: Autocup
Reply #5257 on: Today at 10:12:08 am
Great stuff.

Got to the end of my queue time, it put me into the website, selected the competition I wanted, and back in a new queue.

Classic.
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Reply #5258 on: Today at 10:12:20 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:11:41 am
I'm clicking to click into the Champions League auto cup and then going into another queue? LOL

Yep, seems like it happened to us all!
Hij

Re: Autocup
Reply #5259 on: Today at 10:14:26 am
Fantastic stuff not like I'm supposed to be working or anything.
pl_kop_1969

Re: Autocup
Reply #5260 on: Today at 10:14:35 am
Quote from: devilfysh on Today at 10:10:41 am
just done that with me now waiting another 10 mins

Does anyone know if there's any way of avoiding the second queue mentioned here?
TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
Reply #5261 on: Today at 10:15:29 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:14:26 am
Fantastic stuff not like I'm supposed to be working or anything.
why is this sale not 8:15? Just off 5 nights in a row and I'm sitting here fucked in a queue for another hour, could you be arsed? I would've woke up at 3pm to the same choice of seats im gonna get anyway
WanderingRed

Re: Autocup
Reply #5262 on: Today at 10:15:37 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:12:20 am
Yep, seems like it happened to us all!

Didn't happen to me - I joined the pre queue at half 9 by clicking on the ACS Period and hit that queue.

They must have multiple queues depending on what you want to do on the site
Red_Irishman

Re: Autocup
Reply #5263 on: Today at 10:16:04 am
WTF I got in and had to login, then booted to another 12 min queue.
redbyrdz

Re: Autocup
Reply #5264 on: Today at 10:19:44 am
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 10:09:49 am
When I logged on in December for last year's FA Cup ACS seat selection I had no queuing time and was in and out with my seat chosen in 4 minutes. I assume the long wait times today will be due to all 3 competitions being active at the same time?

No, it's because you got extremely lucky last time.
MKB

Re: Autocup
Reply #5265 on: Today at 10:20:30 am
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 10:09:25 am
Involved timing the recorded message, and using the digital clock on my work computer. 

Found out some years later that RAWK clock was common knowledge back then but I wasnt on the forum at the time!! ;D

That stopped working towards the end when they stopped opening the lines on the dot at 08:15:00.  You'd connect then and still be told they were closed.  Could take a minute or two before they flicked the switch.
andy07

Re: Autocup
Reply #5266 on: Today at 10:20:30 am
Loads left in the corners of The Kop for CL.
Red_Irishman

Re: Autocup
Reply #5267 on: Today at 10:20:32 am
Can't believe this second queue. I had 3 together selected in 305 for the FA cup. 100% gone now.
VVM

Re: Autocup
Reply #5268 on: Today at 10:21:20 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:19:44 am
No, it's because you got extremely lucky last time.

To be fair I think I remember everyone having a much easier time with that FA cup sale.
