apparently i qualify for the FA Cup ballot but i don't remember what match it was lol. almost certain i've only been to FA Cup aways the past few seasons. annoying you can't easily tell by history.
The best way to differentiate for me as I buy league games for 2 of us on my account is that the same game will show next to eachother for both of us so like
Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19
Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19
But then for the League Cup game that season as it was through cup schemes there is only a single
Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19
I dont understand why in the history tab it doesnt just say credits from previous season name each competiion and a simple number next to it so:
Premier league home: x
Prem away: x
FA cup home: x
etc.