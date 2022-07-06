apparently i qualify for the FA Cup ballot but i don't remember what match it was lol. almost certain i've only been to FA Cup aways the past few seasons. annoying you can't easily tell by history.



The best way to differentiate for me as I buy league games for 2 of us on my account is that the same game will show next to eachother for both of us so likeLiverpool vs Chelsea 18/19Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19But then for the League Cup game that season as it was through cup schemes there is only a singleLiverpool vs Chelsea 18/19I dont understand why in the history tab it doesnt just say credits from previous season name each competiion and a simple number next to it so:Premier league home: xPrem away: xFA cup home: xetc.