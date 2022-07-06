« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 360508 times)

Offline Thomas

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5000 on: July 6, 2022, 10:13:17 am »
Quote from: ste7391 on July  6, 2022, 10:10:53 am
I didnt receive the e-mail confirmation after applying to this, only the one for Prem games. Anybody else?

check your history, showing on there
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5001 on: July 8, 2022, 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on July  6, 2022, 10:13:17 am
check your history, showing on there

Or just try to register again. Won't let you.

For all the "I didn't get an email about the ACS" people.

It's just landed.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5002 on: July 8, 2022, 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July  8, 2022, 03:11:38 pm
Or just try to register again. Won't let you.

For all the "I didn't get an email about the ACS" people.

It's just landed.

Ive got another email just now about registering for the FA Cup only - did all three comps on Tuesday and got confirmation emails for all three at the time.

So a bit confused as to what this new email is all about, anyone the wiser?

Edit: now got one for the LC and CL too - so guessing theyre just reminder emails. Isnt half confusing to receive them when youve already done all this though!
Offline courty61

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5003 on: July 8, 2022, 03:18:54 pm »
I just got an email about the ACS

When my mate registered me for it, earlier this week.

Showing on my history that I've registered so I think everything is all ok
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5004 on: July 8, 2022, 03:54:09 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on July  8, 2022, 03:16:00 pm
Ive got another email just now about registering for the FA Cup only - did all three comps on Tuesday and got confirmation emails for all three at the time.

So a bit confused as to what this new email is all about, anyone the wiser?

Edit: now got one for the LC and CL too - so guessing theyre just reminder emails. Isnt half confusing to receive them when youve already done all this though!

Some people had clearly not seen/had an ACS email asking them to enter the ballot.

My guess is the team in the ticket office were working on the league ballot emails as they were time sensitive.

The selection for this was almost certainly done as just select anyone eligible regardless of whether they have already registered for the ballot or not
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5005 on: July 8, 2022, 04:22:30 pm »
apparently i qualify for the FA Cup ballot but i don't remember what match it was lol. almost certain i've only been to FA Cup aways the past few seasons. annoying you can't easily tell by history.
Offline Biscuitman

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5006 on: July 8, 2022, 04:26:23 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on July  8, 2022, 03:18:54 pm
I just got an email about the ACS

When my mate registered me for it, earlier this week.

Showing on my history that I've registered so I think everything is all ok

So if I registered earlier this week for all cup ACS schemes I dont have to do anything else?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5007 on: July 8, 2022, 06:45:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  8, 2022, 04:22:30 pm
apparently i qualify for the FA Cup ballot but i don't remember what match it was lol. almost certain i've only been to FA Cup aways the past few seasons. annoying you can't easily tell by history.

Yeah I wish there was a filter option for cup comps etc. i buy for other people too so theyre on the same list as me.
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5008 on: July 8, 2022, 09:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on July  8, 2022, 04:26:23 pm
So if I registered earlier this week for all cup ACS schemes I dont have to do anything else?

If the registrations appear in your ticket history then no.
Offline Biscuitman

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5009 on: July 8, 2022, 10:20:44 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  8, 2022, 09:14:48 pm
If the registrations appear in your ticket history then no.

Cheers fella, thanks for confirming. Really confusing to receive those emails and think Id been unsuccessful in all of the cup schemes. Might have been handy if the club had added onto those emails that if youve already registered then theres nothing more to do, considering most people will have already done it earlier in the week.
Offline James_1906

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5010 on: July 9, 2022, 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  8, 2022, 04:22:30 pm
apparently i qualify for the FA Cup ballot but i don't remember what match it was lol. almost certain i've only been to FA Cup aways the past few seasons. annoying you can't easily tell by history.
The best way to differentiate for me as I buy league games for 2 of us on my account is that the same game will show next to eachother for both of us so like
Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19
Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19

But then for the League Cup game that season as it was through cup schemes there is only a single

Liverpool vs Chelsea 18/19

I dont understand why in the history tab it doesnt just say credits from previous season name each competiion and a simple number next to it so:
Premier league home: x
Prem away:  x
FA cup home: x
etc.
Offline Dagro

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5011 on: July 9, 2022, 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on July  8, 2022, 10:20:44 pm
Cheers fella, thanks for confirming. Really confusing to receive those emails and think Id been unsuccessful in all of the cup schemes. Might have been handy if the club had added onto those emails that if youve already registered then theres nothing more to do, considering most people will have already done it earlier in the week.

This was my first thought when I opened the emails!
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5012 on: July 9, 2022, 08:35:46 pm »
Had same emails but initially you needed 4 games for champions league but on email says you only need 1 to register.
Offline gregor

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5013 on: July 10, 2022, 12:59:10 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on July  9, 2022, 08:35:46 pm
Had same emails but initially you needed 4 games for champions league but on email says you only need 1 to register.

You only needed one to register initially too, but you're not going to get on it with one.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5014 on: July 10, 2022, 04:59:06 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July  8, 2022, 03:54:09 pm
Some people had clearly not seen/had an ACS email asking them to enter the ballot.

My guess is the team in the ticket office were working on the league ballot emails as they were time sensitive.

The selection for this was almost certainly done as just select anyone eligible regardless of whether they have already registered for the ballot or not

Yeah, me!  Just saw the email about the league game ballot, but didn't realise ACS registration was in there. Glad they sent another email about ACS!
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5015 on: July 11, 2022, 07:35:08 pm »
I went to all Champions League home games last season does that mean i qualify for group stages this season?
Offline James_1906

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5016 on: July 11, 2022, 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on July 11, 2022, 07:35:08 pm
I went to all Champions League home games last season does that mean i qualify for group stages this season?
No. Only if you have 19/20 credits.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5017 on: July 12, 2022, 05:33:45 pm »
Got a holiday in September so might need to transfer a ticket but don't want to be removed from future ACS's

Do we lose the credit if we don't attend or transfer this upcoming season?
Offline courty61

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5018 on: July 12, 2022, 05:52:09 pm »
I read from the announcement from the club that the changes only effect the bulk member sales, the late availability and the local sales. Not had chance to read the faqs yet
Offline redmen27

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5019 on: July 12, 2022, 06:57:37 pm »
For Cup games the credits stay with the purchaser and not transferred along with the seat if transferred to a friends and family account
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5020 on: July 12, 2022, 08:19:05 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on July 11, 2022, 07:57:48 pm
No. Only if you have 19/20 credits.
I have all them as well up to and including Atletico Madrid
Offline ldsn

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5021 on: July 13, 2022, 02:19:58 pm »
Does anyone know what happens if you're on the autocup but can't attend and can't find a mate on your F&F list to attend either? i.e does an empty seat mean I'd fall off the autocup? Shouldn't come to that, but curious to know in the rare instance it might.

The new FAQs aren't that clear as they're all prem games focused.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5022 on: July 13, 2022, 04:10:04 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on July 13, 2022, 02:19:58 pm
Does anyone know what happens if you're on the autocup but can't attend and can't find a mate on your F&F list to attend either? i.e does an empty seat mean I'd fall off the autocup? Shouldn't come to that, but curious to know in the rare instance it might.

The new FAQs aren't that clear as they're all prem games focused.
it's basically as before so you just have to leave seat as the only way to return the seat is to contact the club and get them to take you off ACS
Offline pl_kop_1969

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5023 on: July 13, 2022, 04:45:41 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on July 13, 2022, 02:19:58 pm
Does anyone know what happens if you're on the autocup but can't attend and can't find a mate on your F&F list to attend either? i.e does an empty seat mean I'd fall off the autocup? Shouldn't come to that, but curious to know in the rare instance it might.

The new FAQs aren't that clear as they're all prem games focused.

You don't lose the credit this season. Tickets can be transferred up to 3 times though so if nobody on your F&F can go, if any of them have anyone on their F&F that can go they could have it to save it being empty and you out of pocket. By the time you've allowed for 3 transfers, hopefully there will be someone that can use it.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5024 on: July 13, 2022, 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on July 13, 2022, 04:45:41 pm
You don't lose the credit this season. Tickets can be transferred up to 3 times though so if nobody on your F&F can go, if any of them have anyone on their F&F that can go they could have it to save it being empty and you out of pocket. By the time you've allowed for 3 transfers, hopefully there will be someone that can use it.
that's a very fair point and something that'll be very useful for cup games for example
Offline deanloco9

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5025 on: July 13, 2022, 10:22:31 pm »
What happens if you transfer the ticket to someone and then that person decides not to go, Do you lose the credit because they left an empty seat
Offline jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5026 on: July 13, 2022, 11:30:35 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on July 13, 2022, 10:22:31 pm
What happens if you transfer the ticket to someone and then that person decides not to go, Do you lose the credit because they left an empty seat

This doesn't apply to cup games this season, only for home premier league games.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5027 on: July 15, 2022, 11:13:00 am »
When are we expecting the results of these, anyone know?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5028 on: July 15, 2022, 11:17:33 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on July 15, 2022, 11:13:00 am
When are we expecting the results of these, anyone know?

I think it's 5th August.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5029 on: July 15, 2022, 12:18:05 pm »
Ah yes, it is. Just re read email. Must have missed it. Thanks 👍
Offline jonesygeez

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5030 on: July 24, 2022, 08:32:21 pm »
Just looked and its announced aug 5th..........do they really need a whole month to let us know who is successful.  What we thinking odds here for those with 4?
Online AR48

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5031 on: July 24, 2022, 08:52:35 pm »
When is the ST sale?
Online Philipm20

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 09:21:35 am »
Quote from: AR48 on July 24, 2022, 08:52:35 pm
When is the ST sale?

Sure I read week commencing 1st August for the additional season ticket enrolment
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on July 24, 2022, 08:52:35 pm
When is the ST sale?
Tue 2nd Aug @ 0815
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5034 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Does anyone reckon people with all 4 should be guaranteed?
The ACS was guaranteed in the 19/20 for people with all credits so unless theyve changed numbers like give more to hospitality then I dont know why theres a ballot.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5035 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:35:34 pm
Does anyone reckon people with all 4 should be guaranteed?
The ACS was guaranteed in the 19/20 for people with all credits so unless theyve changed numbers like give more to hospitality then I dont know why theres a ballot.

I'd guess it's numbers.

In 18/19 we got to the final.  So someone with all credits had 6 home credits

In 19/20 we didn't so you potentially had everyone on 6 from the previous year who was on the ACS as well as those who had managed to pick up the four from 19/20.

It's just maths really
Online Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5036 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:40:36 pm
I'd guess it's numbers.

In 18/19 we got to the final.  So someone with all credits had 6 home credits

In 19/20 we didn't so you potentially had everyone on 6 from the previous year who was on the ACS as well as those who had managed to pick up the four from 19/20.

It's just maths really
It was like 95% or thereabouts
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5037 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Looking at the availability of the ACS, its awful. Not sure why they cant go back more previous seasons and why STH have an extra enrolment period to move seats still.
Online Strummer77

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5038 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:30:02 pm
It was like 95% or thereabouts

And I think the 5% had the chance to get on after the initial sale too.

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Looking at the availability of the ACS, its awful. Not sure why they cant go back more previous seasons and why STH have an extra enrolment period to move seats still.

But agree with this. Autocup is essentially a mini season ticket, for specific compeitions, so I always thought you should get the chance to roll it over to be honest.
Online Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5039 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Looking at the availability of the ACS, its awful. Not sure why they cant go back more previous seasons and why STH have an extra enrolment period to move seats still.
Some were saying they HAVE to move seats due to sponsors etc so can't do it on renewal. I thought ppl just wanted to swap seats. Not sure why they're allowed though, usually to the Kopn
