Or just try to register again. Won't let you.
For all the "I didn't get an email about the ACS" people.
It's just landed.
Ive got another email just now about registering for the FA Cup only - did all three comps on Tuesday and got confirmation emails for all three at the time.
So a bit confused as to what this new email is all about, anyone the wiser?
Edit: now got one for the LC and CL too - so guessing theyre just reminder emails. Isnt half confusing to receive them when youve already done all this though!