pallemus

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4960 on: July 1, 2022, 10:35:29 am »
If you not are STH you have to register



elmothered1

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4961 on: July 1, 2022, 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on July  1, 2022, 10:21:08 am
Just wait till August the 1st mate dont register if you have all credits and are a ST holder
cheers for that will wait till august


tbonejones

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4962 on: July 2, 2022, 08:23:35 pm »
I haven't missed the boat on this have I? On https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/sth-and-members-registration-process it says 'ENROLMENT PERIOD ENDED' next to all the comps and I'm now terrified.









red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4963 on: July 3, 2022, 06:59:08 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on July  2, 2022, 08:23:35 pm
I haven't missed the boat on this have I? On https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/sth-and-members-registration-process it says 'ENROLMENT PERIOD ENDED' next to all the comps and I'm now terrified.

No.. at a push I'd imagine they've forgot to take that off the page from last season.

A little further down

"Eligible supporters can register for the ballot online from 10am Monday July 4 until 7.30am Friday July 15."


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4964 on: July 3, 2022, 07:28:55 am »
Not sure about that page, it has "legacy" in it

The club emailed out about tickets (there wasn't a separate ACS email) and it points not there but here:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

So from tomorrow we can register. And it's only registration, boat is still in the harbour  :)


tbonejones

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4965 on: July 3, 2022, 09:27:38 am »
Thanks lads :D that's a relief.









glasgowsmvp

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4966 on: July 3, 2022, 11:27:22 pm »
So tomorra at 10am we can choose our seat in the autocup scheme or is it purely registering an intent to be part of it?

Also all you need is one game in your history? Gonna be carnage then getting in the queue 😭😭😭


TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 04:27:28 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on July  3, 2022, 11:27:22 pm
So tomorra at 10am we can choose our seat in the autocup scheme or is it purely registering an intent to be part of it?

Also all you need is one game in your history? Gonna be carnage then getting in the queue 😭😭😭
just register interest


claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 06:52:05 am »
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?


Gaius Baltar

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 10:15:19 am »
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 am »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

No, think I only got an email about the members sale registration.



MaskedBenitez

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 12:03:34 pm »
Some queue!


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 12:11:37 pm »
Anyone get an email confirmation once it's gone through?



MKB

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

Same here.  Didn't know anything about this until just now.  I only got an email about registration for the PL members' sale.


kopte4ever

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 12:30:43 pm »
Blimey, i thought id avoid the rush and log in at lunch time - more than an hour!


Thomas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm »
Getting to Anfield becomes less and less enjoyable as time goes on



WanderingRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm
Same here.  Didn't know anything about this until just now.  I only got an email about registration for the PL members' sale.

Probably what they're hoping for so people drop off the ladder - especially with people being on holiday, etc.


UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

Nope never got anything. If I didn't check on here I'd end up with no tickets!




ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm
Nope never got anything. If I didn't check on here I'd end up with no tickets!

It was on the Twitter lfchelp page but no email.


PaulKS

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm »
Just gone on to do mine, thought it would be a breeze... more than an hour queue wtf


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm
Just gone on to do mine, thought it would be a breeze... more than an hour queue wtf

It's members sale registration as well which will be clogging it up.



claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm »
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?


SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?

I believe that is correct.

If you didn't enrol as part of your season ticket renewal then you don't need to do anything if you just want to change seat [ don't know when 'Option 1' enrolment starts though ]. If you didn't enrol yet because you want to sit next to a non-STH then you must register for the ballot and hope you get lucky.

On another note ... did I imagine it or did one of the ACS information pages, on the site, say that your chances of success in the ballot will depend on how many games you have credit for ? As in, my lad has both the qualifying FA Cup games does this improve his chances of getting in the FA ACS compared to people with just one ?

Checking his history it says:

Quote
Auto Cup Scheme FA Cup 2022/23 (Registration for supporters with 2 games)

even though the ticket availability page says "open for ... who recorded one or more"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:01 pm by SalahsLeftFoot »


davidsteventon

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm »
Bit out of the loop have the club confirmed if you can pass on tickets the same as last year for league and cup or have they changed it? Thanks.


SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm
Bit out of the loop have the club confirmed if you can pass on tickets the same as last year for league and cup or have they changed it? Thanks.

I was wondering the same thing because https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information has some very ambiguous wording on it stating:

Quote
Once supporters are enrolled into a scheme the process is as follows:

The Club will announce when payments will be taken here and on the selling notice for each home cup game.
Once the automated payment process has taken place:
If payment is successful, a confirmation email will be sent, and your NFC pass will be updated ahead of the match.
If payment is unsuccessful, your seat will be reserved for a short period of time. You will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase your seat and an SMS will also be sent to your mobile phone.
If you choose not to purchase a seat within the dedicated timeframe, the seat reserved for you will be released for sale.

Following the game, supporters who have not recorded a ticket will automatically be removed from the scheme.


MKB

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
Only took six hours for the confirmation emails to arrive.


Dagro

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 07:02:27 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm
Only took six hours for the confirmation emails to arrive.

Only done mine about 15 minutes ago, and was going to ask about the confirmation email. Seems i still have a bit of wait!


Danny Boys Dad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4987 on: Yesterday at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm
I was wondering the same thing because https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information has some very ambiguous wording on it stating:

I think that just means that if you don't get your ticket through the scheme and don't buy one separately then you will be removed, don't think it makes a difference if you use it or not.



claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4988 on: Yesterday at 08:00:27 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
I believe that is correct.

If you didn't enrol as part of your season ticket renewal then you don't need to do anything if you just want to change seat [ don't know when 'Option 1' enrolment starts though ]. If you didn't enrol yet because you want to sit next to a non-STH then you must register for the ballot and hope you get lucky.

On another note ... did I imagine it or did one of the ACS information pages, on the site, say that your chances of success in the ballot will depend on how many games you have credit for ? As in, my lad has both the qualifying FA Cup games does this improve his chances of getting in the FA ACS compared to people with just one ?

Checking his history it says:

even though the ticket availability page says "open for ... who recorded one or more"

Cheers mate. I like to think I am clued up on ticketing but the level of ambiguity in comms always leaves you seeking confirmation!


ChrisLFCKOP

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4989 on: Yesterday at 08:01:32 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm
Only took six hours for the confirmation emails to arrive.

Still awaiting 8 hours for me.


James_1906

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4990 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm
I was wondering the same thing because https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information has some very ambiguous wording on it stating:
Thats always been the case, if your payment fails and you dont manually but that ticket then you are kicked off of the scheme.


Dagro

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4991 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm »
So you have to wait nearly a month to find out if you are successful in these ballots?


SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4992 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 08:21:21 pm
Thats always been the case, if your payment fails and you dont manually but that ticket then you are kicked off of the scheme.

Yes - but the question was .... what happens if you transfer an ACS ticket for a particular game / round of the competition ? Last year you could do that, for as many games/rounds as you wanted, without punishment. Is that still the case this season ?


30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 07:13:28 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
Yes - but the question was .... what happens if you transfer an ACS ticket for a particular game / round of the competition ? Last year you could do that, for as many games/rounds as you wanted, without punishment. Is that still the case this season ?

Should be - league will be different

Should be comms today if not this week at some point


Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,670
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 08:56:49 am »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
So you have to wait nearly a month to find out if you are successful in these ballots?

That's how long it will take Jim at the Ticket Office to count up all the entries.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
