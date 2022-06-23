Thought they were stopping STHs from moving seat in the ACS? I thought you get to enrol in the ACS for your own seat then thats it
I actually did as well but this suggests not?
ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD OPTION ONE
This additional enrolment period is strictly for qualifying SEASON TICKET HOLDERS that do not enrol during the season ticket renewal period.
Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.
The main benefits of this enrolment period are:
1. The option to select a different seat to your usual Premier League seat.
2. A guaranteed opportunity to select seats with other eligible season ticket holders youd like to attend the match with.
From the autocup page on the site.