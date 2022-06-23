« previous next »
James_1906

Re: Autocup
June 23, 2022, 09:01:06 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 23, 2022, 08:21:22 pm
Not everyone got sorted for the CL ACS last season
Everyone that wanted did after they did the unsiccessful ballot sale
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 23, 2022, 09:34:38 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on June 23, 2022, 09:01:06 pm
Everyone that wanted did after they did the unsiccessful ballot sale

I did not know that. Good news
Hij

Re: Autocup
June 24, 2022, 12:47:10 am
Might be more difficult this year but even then the chances should be at like 95% or something.  Be fuming if I lose out on it, but I'm more bothered about making sure I'm in 304 haha.
AR48

Re: Autocup
June 24, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
Would the league cup and fa cup likely be guaranteed autocup for all members and st (with credits)?
 Im a ST and thinking Ill wait to sign up with member mates. Dont think Ill take the risk for Europe though and go in for the next enrolment period and move to the kop for atmosphere and price!
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 24, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
Quote from: AR48 on June 24, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
Would the league cup and fa cup likely be guaranteed autocup for all members and st (with credits)?
 Im a ST and thinking Ill wait to sign up with member mates. Dont think Ill take the risk for Europe though and go in for the next enrolment period and move to the kop for atmosphere and price!

Thought they were stopping STHs from moving seat in the ACS? I thought you get to enrol in the ACS for your own seat then thats it
AR48

Re: Autocup
June 25, 2022, 07:27:12 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 24, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
Thought they were stopping STHs from moving seat in the ACS? I thought you get to enrol in the ACS for your own seat then thats it

I actually did as well but this suggests not?

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

This additional enrolment period is strictly for qualifying SEASON TICKET HOLDERS that do not enrol during the season ticket renewal period.

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

The main benefits of this enrolment period are:

1. The option to select a different seat to your usual Premier League seat.

2. A guaranteed opportunity to select seats with other eligible season ticket holders youd like to attend the match with.

From the autocup page on the site.
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 25, 2022, 09:18:11 am
Quote from: AR48 on June 25, 2022, 07:27:12 am
I actually did as well but this suggests not?

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

This additional enrolment period is strictly for qualifying SEASON TICKET HOLDERS that do not enrol during the season ticket renewal period.

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

The main benefits of this enrolment period are:

1. The option to select a different seat to your usual Premier League seat.

2. A guaranteed opportunity to select seats with other eligible season ticket holders youd like to attend the match with.

From the autocup page on the site.

Thats good for you but not us members  :)

Slim pickings in the kop by the time it gets to members. Its got worse since the Klopp Europa league days getting a ticket. Should be limited to so many tickets   
John C

Re: Autocup
June 25, 2022, 01:34:14 pm
Quote from: AR48 on June 25, 2022, 07:27:12 am

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

Does anyone know when the date is?
James_1906

Re: Autocup
June 25, 2022, 03:42:30 pm
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2022, 01:34:14 pm
Does anyone know when the date is?
All they have said is that itll be announced in June so will find out next week.
John C

Re: Autocup
June 25, 2022, 05:53:18 pm
Ta James.
Origi-nal

Re: Autocup
June 26, 2022, 05:34:30 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 25, 2022, 09:18:11 am
Thats good for you but not us members  :)

Slim pickings in the kop by the time it gets to members. Its got worse since the Klopp Europa league days getting a ticket. Should be limited to so many tickets
some are Kop STH moving to another Kop to sit with mates, not sure why the STH shouldn't be able to move seats.
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 26, 2022, 05:59:25 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on June 26, 2022, 05:34:30 pm
some are Kop STH moving to another Kop to sit with mates, not sure why the STH shouldn't be able to move seats.

Not sure why STHs get first pick of the ground. Lucky to be given first option on their prem ST seat for a cup game IMO.
Origi-nal

Re: Autocup
June 26, 2022, 07:08:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 26, 2022, 05:59:25 pm
Not sure why STHs get first pick of the ground. Lucky to be given first option on their prem ST seat for a cup game IMO.

No not sure either, maybe something to do with paying up front for all 19 games in May.

not sure either why it annoys so many that someone entitled to be able to renew ACS in May should be able to enroll in June or July. I don't think that many move for cheaper seats, more to sit with others in the same stand. I'm just as likely to go for 207 than my current 208 which would leave a cheaper seat available in 208.
TTB

Re: Autocup
June 27, 2022, 12:12:46 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 26, 2022, 05:59:25 pm
Not sure why STHs get first pick of the ground. Lucky to be given first option on their prem ST seat for a cup game IMO.

Some of us don't have a choice. One of our three seats gets moved because of champions league allocations.
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 27, 2022, 12:15:21 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on June 26, 2022, 07:08:23 pm
No not sure either, maybe something to do with paying up front for all 19 games in May.

not sure either why it annoys so many that someone entitled to be able to renew ACS in May should be able to enroll in June or July. I don't think that many move for cheaper seats, more to sit with others in the same stand. I'm just as likely to go for 207 than my current 208 which would leave a cheaper seat available in 208.

I understand what youre saying. Id like to see numbers as over the years, you can see its getting gradually more difficult with less seats being available for members in the kop. See what happens
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
June 27, 2022, 12:15:46 pm
Quote from: TTB on June 27, 2022, 12:12:46 pm
Some of us don't have a choice. One of our three seats gets moved because of champions league allocations.

Yeah thats fair enough.
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:24:12 am
Any ticket from 2019/2020?

Was that the same for last season?
RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:28:22 am
think people seem to have misread the registration requirements as being the ballot requirements (not on here, but mates etc).

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:30:49 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:28:22 am
think people seem to have misread the registration requirements as being the ballot requirements (not on here, but mates etc).

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."

Nice one fella   :boxhead
timmit

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:36:09 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:28:22 am
think people seem to have misread the registration requirements as being the ballot requirements (not on here, but mates etc).

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."

There will be more applications than places for people with all 4 in the CL so Im not sure why they are using 1 game as a pre req? Will just give people false hope
PaulKS

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:40:04 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:28:22 am
think people seem to have misread the registration requirements as being the ballot requirements (not on here, but mates etc).

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."

Yeah this is what they did last season
stonecold_jpm

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:44:45 am
 Just ONE CL game? It was all 4 last season. That has to be wrong surely???
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:00:29 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:44:45 am
Just ONE CL game? It was all 4 last season. That has to be wrong surely???

No it wasnt...

Read the full sale notice

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."

It's structured this way so people on 2 and 3 can enter their 'interest' (that what this is... register your interest) and if there's say 20,000 seats, and only 18,000 on 4+ who registered then they can open it up to those on 3 or 2

Did the same with the fa cup last year those with 1 got into ACS
didopich

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:11:33 pm
So no news still on the friends and family situation if they are finally going to implement the 20 only list etc
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:37:14 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:11:33 pm
So no news still on the friends and family situation if they are finally going to implement the 20 only list etc

If they bring in the 20 only list, it might as well be a free for all haha
VVM

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:55:15 pm
Asking for registration with just 1 game for CL seems like casting a bit of a wide net but must be a reason.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:55:57 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:00:29 pm
No it wasnt...

Read the full sale notice

"Following the registration period, if the number of ballot registrations exceeds the capacity of each Auto Cup Scheme, a ballot will take place and where applicable, priority will be given to those supporters with the higher number of games within that competition."

It's structured this way so people on 2 and 3 can enter their 'interest' (that what this is... register your interest) and if there's say 20,000 seats, and only 18,000 on 4+ who registered then they can open it up to those on 3 or 2

Did the same with the fa cup last year those with 1 got into ACS

No chance whatsoever itll go down to 3 though nevermind 2 or 1, just causes confusion and you can bet that come choosing your seat day youll get those with just 1 clogging up the queue cos they havent a clue either.
ToneLa

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:57:25 pm
Gonna do the domestic cups if I can this year

Flexible wfh job, only got to one game last season

It is TIME. don't need to necessarily attend the big matches. Some of my fav games have been early cup draws where we our "second string" batter minnows

Under Klopp its not like our second string are second best
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 01:56:03 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:57:25 pm
Gonna do the domestic cups if I can this year

Flexible wfh job, only got to one game last season

It is TIME. don't need to necessarily attend the big matches. Some of my fav games have been early cup draws where we our "second string" batter minnows

Under Klopp its not like our second string are second best

Last season was a bit of an outlier for me in that I did a lot more than usual. My location sort of precludes matching that in any way for me now with the cost of diesel unfortunately.

But generally speaking I actually spend large parts of the season usually just doing all domestic cup homes and aways, and the European cups at homes as my sort of bare minimums. Works well on the wallet as well I find!
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 02:31:56 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 12:55:57 pm
No chance whatsoever itll go down to 3 though nevermind 2 or 1, just causes confusion and you can bet that come choosing your seat day youll get those with just 1 clogging up the queue cos they havent a clue either.

Why is that the case?

Last season, they balloted for 4 and it didnt sell out, so they opened it up to people unsuccessful and it still didnt sell out..

This will allow them to then open it to people on 3 and 2 and so on.. and it let people in the FA cup last year get on with just 1 credit
timmit

Re: Autocup
Today at 03:18:06 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:31:56 pm
Why is that the case?

Last season, they balloted for 4 and it didnt sell out, so they opened it up to people unsuccessful and it still didnt sell out..

This will allow them to then open it to people on 3 and 2 and so on.. and it let people in the FA cup last year get on with just 1 credit

I think hes right because of last season. Ill be amazed if its not sold out on 4.
ToneLa

Re: Autocup
Today at 06:59:01 pm
From last time I did autocup I think with the domestic cups I had an easier time getting a seat i wanted vs league games

Is that fair? Not counting CL obviously. Only ever gotten the Kop for the league cup

"get to games" is my priority. Is this memory right or am I wrong?
upthereds95

Re: Autocup
Today at 07:04:51 pm
What date is the season tickets additional enrolment period?
Dagro

Re: Autocup
Today at 07:09:58 pm
Was this emailed to people today? I received the members ticket sale registration, but haven't had this ACS registration email, even though i've been enrolled in the ACS for the last few years.
