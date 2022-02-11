« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 315398 times)

Offline BigRed07

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4640 on: February 11, 2022, 09:22:43 pm »
My payment hasnt been taken yet. Im sure they know what they are doing though.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4641 on: February 11, 2022, 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on February 11, 2022, 09:22:43 pm
My payment hasnt been taken yet. Im sure they dont know what they are doing.

Ive changed it for you!
Logged

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4642 on: February 12, 2022, 07:41:55 pm »
I was at the ground yesterday afternoon (Friday) and spoke to the ticket office. They said because of all the games they were still working on the Inter Milan home ATS. See what happens by Tuesday before I head to Milan away.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4643 on: February 14, 2022, 03:46:33 pm »
Still no payment come out
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4644 on: February 14, 2022, 11:53:23 pm »
Emirates FA Cup

Liverpool v Norwich City to be played at Anfield on Wednesday 2 March, Kick-off 8.15pm.

Auto Cup payments will be processed from Wednesday February 16.

UEFA Champions League

Liverpool v Internazionale to be played at Anfield on Tuesday 8 March Kick Off 8pm

Auto Cup payments are currently being processed and this page will be updated to advise when the payments will end.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 am »
FA Cup v Norwich details released

Info on sales here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-norwich-city-fa-cup-ticket-details

Ticket prices here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/fa-cup-price-update
An increase of £2 a ticket on the Cardiff prices

Autocup payments to begin from 16th Feb
Logged

Offline Robbo_

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm »
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 01:19:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:08:06 am
FA Cup v Norwich details released

Info on sales here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-norwich-city-fa-cup-ticket-details

Ticket prices here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/fa-cup-price-update
An increase of £2 a ticket on the Cardiff prices

Autocup payments to begin from 16th Feb
Theyre pretty fair ticket prices.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Robbo_ on Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
Me neither

Mine has but my mates hasnt still, he does have something in the reservations part of his account though.

Assume they just got to much going on at moment and cant cope managing it all.
Logged

Offline Robbo_

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm »
They've said wait for an email
Mines reservations to but wont let me buy it
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • IFWT
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 02:54:55 pm »
Anyone had a failed payment email yet?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 