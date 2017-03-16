I've only just realised I don't have Arsenal in my history, not had the email either... anyone else in the same boat? Weird
Got my confirmation email through for payment for the seat I originally picked, even though they emailed me the other week to say they've moved me to a different block!
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
For Arsenal in the LC or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup? Like yourself, I was also moved from my ACS spec but for the FA Cup, not the LC.
Cardiff payment taken this afternoon.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Anyone else unable to distribute their autocup ticket for Cardiff? The tick box to distribute is just greyed out - am I trying to do it too early perhaps?
too early - they said the 21st or 24th i cant remember
Just had a payment come out without warning - I'm assuming it is for the Inter home game already.
Bit fuckin early innit for Inter, christ
it's only 4 weeks tbf closer than you think
Surely that much planning is too advanced for LFC?Love leaving things last min, even the transfers
