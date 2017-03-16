« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 312343 times)

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4600 on: January 6, 2022, 09:52:12 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on January  6, 2022, 09:50:27 am
I've only just realised I don't have Arsenal in my history, not had the email either... anyone else in the same boat? Weird
had neither but they took the money the other day, there's always been a delay between them taking the money and then email/showing in history, wouldn't worry
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4601 on: January 6, 2022, 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on January  6, 2022, 09:50:27 am
I've only just realised I don't have Arsenal in my history, not had the email either... anyone else in the same boat? Weird

Same, payment taken on the 4th. Nothing in the history yet though

Edit: Literally just checked and it's showing now.
« Last Edit: January 6, 2022, 09:54:36 am by lfcrule6times »
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,722
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4602 on: January 6, 2022, 02:39:06 pm »
Got my confirmation email through for payment for the seat I originally picked, even though they emailed me the other week to say they've moved me to a different block!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4603 on: January 6, 2022, 09:38:59 pm »
Three out of our five auto cup payments failed. Despite all being on same credit so may be worth checking under reservations in My Account to check yours were successful. I managed to pay manually. But just a heads up as you only have til Monday to do it.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4604 on: January 6, 2022, 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  6, 2022, 02:39:06 pm
Got my confirmation email through for payment for the seat I originally picked, even though they emailed me the other week to say they've moved me to a different block!
For Arsenal in the LC or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup? Like yourself, I was also moved from my ACS spec but for the FA Cup, not the LC.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,722
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4605 on: January 7, 2022, 09:29:25 am »
Quote from: ABJ on January  6, 2022, 11:13:18 pm
For Arsenal in the LC or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup? Like yourself, I was also moved from my ACS spec but for the FA Cup, not the LC.

For Shrewsbury. It has the new seat details in my "next game" in my account and on my Google Pay so I guess that's the important thing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4606 on: January 14, 2022, 07:12:13 pm »
Cardiff payment taken this afternoon.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4607 on: January 14, 2022, 11:40:41 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 14, 2022, 07:12:13 pm
Cardiff payment taken this afternoon.
same
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,125
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4608 on: January 17, 2022, 09:33:26 pm »
Same, no email or appearance in my account yet though
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,722
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4609 on: January 18, 2022, 03:12:31 pm »
Email for Cardiff just dropped, money finally went out yesterday after showing as pending since last week sometime.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4610 on: January 18, 2022, 08:14:08 pm »
Payment Failed again just like for Arsenal which is weird as it is still the same card as used for the CL & Leicester and nothing has changed. Lets me pay with the exact same card in seconds though.. anybody else had this issue?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,125
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4611 on: January 21, 2022, 10:02:05 am »
Anyone else unable to distribute their autocup ticket for Cardiff? The tick box to distribute is just greyed out - am I trying to do it too early perhaps?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4612 on: January 21, 2022, 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on January 21, 2022, 10:02:05 am
Anyone else unable to distribute their autocup ticket for Cardiff? The tick box to distribute is just greyed out - am I trying to do it too early perhaps?

too early - they said the 21st or 24th i cant remember
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,125
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4613 on: January 21, 2022, 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 21, 2022, 10:31:22 am
too early - they said the 21st or 24th i cant remember

Nice one
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 02:39:49 pm »
Just had a payment come out without warning - I'm assuming it is for the Inter home game already.
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Yeah it is, mine still not proceed.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: GMac1984 on Today at 02:39:49 pm
Just had a payment come out without warning - I'm assuming it is for the Inter home game already.
yeah same it's for Inter, I'm assuming Norwich will be within the next week too
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm »
Bit fuckin early innit for Inter, christ
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:20:10 pm
Bit fuckin early innit for Inter, christ
it's only 4 weeks tbf closer than you think
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:22:17 pm
it's only 4 weeks tbf closer than you think

Surely that much planning is too advanced for LFC?

Love leaving things last min, even the transfers
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:26:14 pm
Surely that much planning is too advanced for LFC?

Love leaving things last min, even the transfers
well they've had about 7 weeks since the draw and theres games every 3/4 days from now until the next break so they are probably still horribly behind somewhere else. In reality taking these payments is probably the click of a Button so maybe someone pressed it early
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
It was planned to be this week as per link I posted before.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 