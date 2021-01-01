Wonder if people checked every 20 mins to see if their members card changed to 'upload' on the old site... doubt it



You can't honestly be defending this system and the comms around it and ticket sales? As I posted earlierYou could always see the history of purchases as soon as you'd bought a ticket, you can't here. History didn't appear and disappear as it does hereThe old system would log you out as soon as you'd purchased, here it is doesn't, and leaves 1000's waiting in a queue, why people who have already purchased log in and log out as they please.Yesterday people who had already bought their Milan tickets, and were trying to buy for mates in their F&F list who qualified with 4 credits, but couldn'tMine, my Mrs and lots of other android phone owners tickets never update, and you have to re-download the NFC pass, yes that's a minor thing, but shouldn't have to do itI've contacted the club 3 times through chat and once via E-Mail (no response yet). There is no real way of getting any answers. The fact that you can't speak to anybody, as phone lines are very not often available.The communication around the system, and also about tickets has been utterly appallingIf the issues where from a non league club, then it would to be expected, for a multi billion pound business I personally think it's unacceptable.