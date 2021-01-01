« previous next »
shayne66

Re: Autocup
Reply #4280 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 11:42:37 am
Has anyone had their payment taken for the Milan game on the ACS yet?

Yes, came out yesterday.

If you goto my account, then history and select payments it should be listed on there.

Has to be done on the payer account that set up the ACS
anfieldash

Re: Autocup
Reply #4281 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: shayne66 on Today at 12:01:06 pm
Yes, came out yesterday.

If you goto my account, then history and select payments it should be listed on there.

Has to be done on the payer account that set up the ACS

Well spotted, thank you. I wasn't seeing anything, but using that tab I can now see payment was done yesterday so presumably tickets will show up in due course.
scouser102002

Re: Autocup
Reply #4282 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:36:01 am
Card provider. I've checked on the members page and my card details are correct.

If it says pending in your bank account then it's been taken.

Look at your available balance for proof, it should be your current balance minus all your pending transactions.
ripsaw19

Re: Autocup
Reply #4283 on: Today at 12:54:59 pm
Quote from: shayne66 on Today at 12:01:06 pm
Yes, came out yesterday.

If you goto my account, then history and select payments it should be listed on there.

Has to be done on the payer account that set up the ACS
Just found it, thank you 😊
anfieldash

Re: Autocup
Reply #4284 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm
Just forced an update on iPhone ST and Milan now appeared so hopefully they are getting onto it for everyone now.
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Reply #4285 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm
SOS have just put a tweet out, it'll be updated after all payments have been taken. Game isn't til next Wednesday so people need to have some patience and let it update by itself instead of checking every 20 minutes

Wonder if people checked every 20 mins to see if their members card changed to 'upload' on the old site... doubt it
Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Reply #4286 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:24:56 pm
Wonder if people checked every 20 mins to see if their members card changed to 'upload' on the old site... doubt it

You can't honestly be defending this system and the comms around it and ticket sales? As I posted earlier

You could always see the history of purchases as soon as you'd bought a ticket, you can't here. History didn't appear and disappear as it does here

The old system would log you out as soon as you'd purchased, here it is doesn't, and leaves 1000's waiting in a queue, why people who have already purchased log in and log out as they please.

Yesterday people who had already bought their Milan tickets, and were trying to buy for mates in their F&F list who qualified with 4 credits, but couldn't

Mine, my Mrs and lots of other android phone owners tickets never update, and you have to re-download the NFC pass, yes that's a minor thing, but shouldn't have to do it

I've contacted the club 3 times through chat and once via E-Mail (no response yet). There is no real way of getting any answers. The fact that you can't speak to anybody, as phone lines are very not often available.

The communication around the system, and also about tickets has been utterly appalling

If the issues where from a non league club, then it would to be expected, for a multi billion pound business I personally think it's unacceptable.
Levitz

Re: Autocup
Reply #4287 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm
For a business that regularly relies on people buying tickets and attending an event they put on I do think there is room for serious improvement. Some things undoubtedly are beyond their control but the new ticketing platform is, quite frankly, absolutely shite with seemingly no user testing before it's been rolled out. Yes it was shit before and they have improved some aspects but others are worse and really not user friendly, and I really do think they should be doing, and we should expect them to be doing, better at this. I personally have had no problem with the NFC stuff but obviously it's still causing worry, the fact that it's so difficult to contact the ticket office (for a public facing business) is really abject.
Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Reply #4288 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:46:25 pm
For a business that regularly relies on people buying tickets and attending an event they put on I do think there is room for serious improvement. Some things undoubtedly are beyond their control but the new ticketing platform is, quite frankly, absolutely shite with seemingly no user testing before it's been rolled out. Yes it was shit before, but I really do think they should be doing, and we should expect them to be doing, better at this. I personally have had no problem with the NFC stuff but obviously it's still causing worry, the fact that it's so difficult to contact the ticket office (for a public facing business) is really abject.

Absolutely spot on mate. I test software and websites for a living and can absolutely guarantee that this site has had next to no User Acceptance Testing it's a COTS package and the club will have accepted the assurances that'll it'll all be OK as it's been used before

But with every COTS package there are differences in each clients requirements that can be configured and tested to be proven that the meet the require standards. From what I see here, there has been next to none on LFC's end. They know that the tickets will sell out, so why be bothered about a few glitches

Also as you say how can it be nigh on impossible to contact a multi billion pound business to sort out issues
Andy82lfc

Re: Autocup
Reply #4289 on: Today at 02:01:54 pm
Milan Tickets now available in tickets section.
Origi-nal

Re: Autocup
Reply #4290 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm
I don't think you need to keep downloading passes if they're not showing.

I assume for members as is for ST's that you just use the same pass in your wallet?

As was the case for the fancards, the information as whether you could get in was on the server side, the phone/NFC pass only identifies the member.

The next match information not displaying correctly in your Google Pay app isn't helpful but it won't stop you getting in.
scouser102002

Re: Autocup
Reply #4291 on: Today at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 02:33:07 pm
I don't think you need to keep downloading passes if they're not showing.

I assume for members as is for ST's that you just use the same pass in your wallet?

As was the case for the fancards, the information as whether you could get in was on the server side, the phone/NFC pass only identifies the member.

The next match information not displaying correctly in your Google Pay app isn't helpful but it won't stop you getting in.

I do agree, however, on the email the club sent round yesterday it said to make sure the match was showing on your pass before you try to enter.

UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
Reply #4292 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:01:54 pm
Milan Tickets now available in tickets section.

Mine is showing now under tickets and I've had the email with my seat but my NFC pass on Samsung is still showing Chelsea tickets and when I click my Milan game on my lfc account it won't let me click 'download NFC pass' which is how I updated from Burnley to Chelsea seats the other week.
Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Reply #4293 on: Today at 02:47:35 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:46:05 pm
Mine is showing now under tickets and I've had the email with my seat but my NFC pass on Samsung is still showing Chelsea tickets and when I click my Milan game on my lfc account it won't let me click 'download NFC pass' which is how I updated from Burnley to Chelsea seats the other week.

You download membership mate, not the ticket
Andy82lfc

Re: Autocup
Reply #4294 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:46:05 pm
Mine is showing now under tickets and I've had the email with my seat but my NFC pass on Samsung is still showing Chelsea tickets and when I click my Milan game on my lfc account it won't let me click 'download NFC pass' which is how I updated from Burnley to Chelsea seats the other week.

This I was mentioning more for being able to distribute, but yeah I see the NFC is greyed out. I had the refresh issue on my Iphone, I went into settings and turned off and on the 'automatically update' option, assuming there will be similar on android. I did that then pulled down to refresh and it worked. Maybe trying something similar will do the trick.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
Reply #4295 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:47:35 pm
You download membership mate, not the ticket

Yes I have my pass in Google Pay but its showing my Chelsea seats from 2 weeks ago. I only managed to get it to show my Chelsea seats changed from the Burnley game by downloading the pass again on My account but it won't let me do that for this Milan game so I'm assuming it will actually be automatically updated this time. It wasn't automatically updated before Chelsea with 2 days left to the match.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
Reply #4296 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:49:18 pm
This I was mentioning more for being able to distribute, but yeah I see the NFC is greyed out. I had the refresh issue on my Iphone, I went into settings and turned off and on the 'automatically update' option, assuming there will be similar on android. I did that then pulled down to refresh and it worked. Maybe trying something similar will do the trick.

This isn't an option for Samsung users. They have to download the pass again or hope it automatically updates which mine didn't do for the Chelsea game.
