Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 274165 times)

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Can't imagine letting other people get to you as much as that.. bizarre
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!
jesus fucking christ
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
Feel like a bit of a self entitled gimp for ranting about not being successful in the first ballot now.  I don't mind admitting it  :)

Seems everyone with the last 4 CL homes got sorted for ACS anyway.

Best I could get was Anny Road lower but really looking forward to it now as I was in there for Olympiakos and Dortmund.  Great memories.  Especially watching Stevie's rocket from directly behind.

Usually sit in the KOP so don't get to see the flags properly in full glory.  Another bonus of the Anny.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Missed one of the greatest ever European nights  :o
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:28:27 am
100%

I've been in the 300s for years for the league, CL and FA Cup. At the minimum of 19 league games, 3 CL and 1 FA Cup that's £437 a year saved so if we have a big run in both competitions it's over £500. It's a shit load of money

No 305 no party  ;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 10:04:25 am
Payment has come out for the two left on my card, waiting to hear if the other 3 (where we changed the payment cards) have come out correctly......
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 09:56:48 am
Us neither. Gets me so paranoid that something has gone wrong.

No payment taken yet from my card either. Starting to get a bit concerned now.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Jesus christ...... you deserved to miss that Barca game for that.  While the main stand isn't the Kop, it still had an ok atmosphere on the European games, especially in the knock out stages and for the Barca game.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: redalan on Yesterday at 01:24:46 pm
No payment taken yet from my card either. Starting to get a bit concerned now.

One out of 5 of our group has been taken up to now, don't worry they will take your money as long as the card details are correct. If they aren't they will be in touch.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!


What a fucking idiot
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm »
Your queue number: 4104
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 3853
Your estimated wait time is: 39 minutes

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 02:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm
One out of 5 of our group has been taken up to now, don't worry they will take your money as long as the card details are correct. If they aren't they will be in touch.

B@stards have taken the money ;D ;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 02:17:01 pm »
Took mine too, plus an email with the following which is helpful for anyone like me and others needing to transfer one of the tickets. Interestingly the transfer can be to anyone, does not have to be in friends and family.

"If you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.

To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account."
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm »
Is anyone's Milan ticket showing in their tickets section yet?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm »
No. They are still taking payments, it wont be till after that

They have sent an email today saying so
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm
Is anyone's Milan ticket showing in their tickets section yet?

No, but I imagine it will be in there sometime today or early tomorrow going by that part of the email I posted.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm »
Is it showing for anyone now?  ;D

What's the panic?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 03:11:48 pm »
I think Hoppy and his lad do the flags on the kop, so imagine a big part of it is just that - being a part of it.
I get it.
Footy is about different things to different people. It can also be if you're not 100% going to enjoy aspects of it, maybe you can't justify the cost either.


Also hindsight is wonderful. I'll be sure to miss that dreadful Villa semi final under Rodgers if I get the chance again.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 03:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 02:09:36 pm
B@stards have taken the money ;D ;D

Wheres the ACS money, John?!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm »
My mate was unsuccessful in champions league ballot but should qualify today but when I select auto Cup additional enrolment it only shows league Cup. Any ideas where I'm going wrong
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm
My mate was unsuccessful in champions league ballot but should qualify today but when I select auto Cup additional enrolment it only shows league Cup. Any ideas where I'm going wrong

ACS has finished I think. It's just game by game tickets now. If you don't qualify (or already have a ticket) you won't see the sale, you'll need to log in as him I think

Edit: this is what it says

Enrolment update
Supporters who registered to enrol, have recorded 4 Champions League home games during season 19/20 but were unsuccessful in the ballot can enrol online from 2pm Tuesday 7 September until 9am Wednesday 8 September.


For game by game, go to the ticket availability page or click on https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/home-tickets and log in, if you can buy it should be there, but as I said you might need to log in as him if you already have a ticket (or don't qualify yourself)
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm »
Above is correct
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm »
if you got a ticket in the autocup, but you can't go to one of the homes (i can't make the milan game just got told by boss can't leave early on 15th) can i redistribute the ticket to f&f... its paid for and got the email. but can't see the redistribute under tickets, it only has 'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22' under product. Do i redistribute that? tar
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 05:25:33 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
if you got a ticket in the autocup, but you can't go to one of the homes (i can't make the milan game just got told by boss can't leave early on 15th) can i redistribute the ticket to f&f... its paid for and got the email. but can't see the redistribute under tickets, it only has 'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22' under product. Do i redistribute that? tar

Yes you can redistribute, you should have received an emal today advising you of that.

But you can't do it yet, need to wait for Milan to appear in 'tickets'
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
if you got a ticket in the autocup, but you can't go to one of the homes (i can't make the milan game just got told by boss can't leave early on 15th) can i redistribute the ticket to f&f... its paid for and got the email. but can't see the redistribute under tickets, it only has 'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22' under product. Do i redistribute that? tar

Post 4251 a bit further up the page.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 05:26:22 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
if you got a ticket in the autocup, but you can't go to one of the homes (i can't make the milan game just got told by boss can't leave early on 15th) can i redistribute the ticket to f&f... its paid for and got the email. but can't see the redistribute under tickets, it only has 'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22' under product. Do i redistribute that? tar

Tickets haven't appeared as yet I don't think, someone said earlier should be able to reallocate from 9 am tomorrow

This is what it says in the email from the club confirming payments are going out re Milan:

f you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.

To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm »
My payment says 'pending'. I imagine tomorrow it will update in my wallet or if it doesn't at least I should be able to download the NFC pass again so it does.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 pm »
if it's not showing in your NFC pass, turning off and on auto update changes it to Milan. maybe the tickets otherwise only update at a certain time/date but i just happened to try.

would be useful if they did a FAQ on when the NFC pass will update etc.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm »
SOS have just put a tweet out, it'll be updated after all payments have been taken. Game isn't til next Wednesday so people need to have some patience and let it update by itself instead of checking every 20 minutes
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm »
it's also not SOS' job to be communicating that.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm »
Probably not but the club have put comms out saying that your pass will be updated ahead of the game if your payment is successful. It doesn't matter whether it does it today, tomorrow or Tuesday it'll still let you into the ground. Like I said, people need patience. No one was doing this for fancards fretting about why they hadn't had their text message 5 days before the game.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 12:08:20 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm
What a fucking idiot
He's really not. he's one of the nicest blokes that you could ever wish to meet.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 03:01:16 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:08:20 am
He's really not. he's one of the nicest blokes that you could ever wish to meet.

That may be so. However his reasoning for binning the European cup off was likely to illicit a response seen on here.

It's actually disrespectful to anyone who doesn't want to or can't get on the Kop.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 07:52:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
Probably not but the club have put comms out saying that your pass will be updated ahead of the game if your payment is successful. It doesn't matter whether it does it today, tomorrow or Tuesday it'll still let you into the ground. Like I said, people need patience. No one was doing this for fancards fretting about why they hadn't had their text message 5 days before the game.

Maybe they weren't but at least there were statuses about printed or upload, there's not as far as I know not in this system (happy to be corrected)

You could always see the history of purchases as soon as you'd bought a ticket, you can't here. History didn't appear and disappear as it does here

The old system would log you out as soon as you'd purchased, here it is doesn't, and leaves 1000's waiting in a queue, why people who have already purchased log in and log out as they please.

Yesterday people who had already bought their Milan tickets, and were trying to buy for mates in their F&F list who qualified with 4 credits, but couldn't

Mine, my Mrs and lots of other android phone owners tickets never update, and you have to re-download the NFC pass, yes that's a minor thing, but shouldn't have to do it

I've contacted the club 3 times through chat and once via E-Mail (no response yet). There is no real way of getting any answers. The fact that you can't speak to anybody, as phone lines are very not often available.

The communication around the system, and also about tickets has been utterly appalling

If the issues where from a non league club, then it would to be expected, for a multi billion pound business I personally think it's unacceptable.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 08:14:16 am »
Is anyone else still seeing their payment as 'pending' in their account? Mine said pending for yesterday but still hasn't been taken from the club.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 08:19:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:14:16 am
Is anyone else still seeing their payment as 'pending' in their account? Mine said pending for yesterday but still hasn't been taken from the club.

On the LFC site or with your card provider?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:00 am
On the LFC site or with your card provider?

Card provider. I've checked on the members page and my card details are correct.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4276 on: Today at 08:41:29 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:36:01 am
Card provider. I've checked on the members page and my card details are correct.

Don't worry then. It will take a few days from pending to moving to confirmed.

LFC know they have the money and your provider know it's coming out, happens with any card purchase.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 08:45:12 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:08:20 am
He's really not. he's one of the nicest blokes that you could ever wish to meet.

I have no doubt that he is.

If he did that in future seasons he will lose the credits.




