Probably not but the club have put comms out saying that your pass will be updated ahead of the game if your payment is successful. It doesn't matter whether it does it today, tomorrow or Tuesday it'll still let you into the ground. Like I said, people need patience. No one was doing this for fancards fretting about why they hadn't had their text message 5 days before the game.



Maybe they weren't but at least there were statuses about printed or upload, there's not as far as I know not in this system (happy to be corrected)You could always see the history of purchases as soon as you'd bought a ticket, you can't here. History didn't appear and disappear as it does hereThe old system would log you out as soon as you'd purchased, here it is doesn't, and leaves 1000's waiting in a queue, why people who have already purchased log in and log out as they please.Yesterday people who had already bought their Milan tickets, and were trying to buy for mates in their F&F list who qualified with 4 credits, but couldn'tMine, my Mrs and lots of other android phone owners tickets never update, and you have to re-download the NFC pass, yes that's a minor thing, but shouldn't have to do itI've contacted the club 3 times through chat and once via E-Mail (no response yet). There is no real way of getting any answers. The fact that you can't speak to anybody, as phone lines are very not often available.The communication around the system, and also about tickets has been utterly appallingIf the issues where from a non league club, then it would to be expected, for a multi billion pound business I personally think it's unacceptable.