Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 273171 times)

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 11:55:23 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:44:26 am
even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Can't imagine letting other people get to you as much as that.. bizarre
Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!
jesus fucking christ
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Feel like a bit of a self entitled gimp for ranting about not being successful in the first ballot now.  I don't mind admitting it  :)

Seems everyone with the last 4 CL homes got sorted for ACS anyway.

Best I could get was Anny Road lower but really looking forward to it now as I was in there for Olympiakos and Dortmund.  Great memories.  Especially watching Stevie's rocket from directly behind.

Usually sit in the KOP so don't get to see the flags properly in full glory.  Another bonus of the Anny.
Offline Oh Campione

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Missed one of the greatest ever European nights  :o
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:28:27 am
100%

I've been in the 300s for years for the league, CL and FA Cup. At the minimum of 19 league games, 3 CL and 1 FA Cup that's £437 a year saved so if we have a big run in both competitions it's over £500. It's a shit load of money

No 305 no party  ;D
Online redalan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:04:25 am
Payment has come out for the two left on my card, waiting to hear if the other 3 (where we changed the payment cards) have come out correctly......
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 09:56:48 am
Us neither. Gets me so paranoid that something has gone wrong.

No payment taken yet from my card either. Starting to get a bit concerned now.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!

Jesus christ...... you deserved to miss that Barca game for that.  While the main stand isn't the Kop, it still had an ok atmosphere on the European games, especially in the knock out stages and for the Barca game.
Online Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: redalan on Today at 01:24:46 pm
No payment taken yet from my card either. Starting to get a bit concerned now.

One out of 5 of our group has been taken up to now, don't worry they will take your money as long as the card details are correct. If they aren't they will be in touch.
Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:44:26 am
Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!


What a fucking idiot
Offline MaskedBenitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 02:01:58 pm »
Your queue number: 4104
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 3853
Your estimated wait time is: 39 minutes

Online Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 01:46:05 pm
One out of 5 of our group has been taken up to now, don't worry they will take your money as long as the card details are correct. If they aren't they will be in touch.

B@stards have taken the money ;D ;D
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 02:17:01 pm »
Took mine too, plus an email with the following which is helpful for anyone like me and others needing to transfer one of the tickets. Interestingly the transfer can be to anyone, does not have to be in friends and family.

"If you are unable to attend the game, you can forward your ticket using the temporary ticket distribution option from 9am tomorrow morning. The person attending does not have to be an LFC Official Member or be part of your Friends & Family list, but they must be able to access the stadium using the new NFC technology.

To use Ticket Distribution, go to the Tickets section within My Account."
Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Is anyone's Milan ticket showing in their tickets section yet?
Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
No. They are still taking payments, it wont be till after that

They have sent an email today saying so
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 02:35:46 pm
Is anyone's Milan ticket showing in their tickets section yet?

No, but I imagine it will be in there sometime today or early tomorrow going by that part of the email I posted.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
Is it showing for anyone now?  ;D

What's the panic?
Online davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 03:11:48 pm »
I think Hoppy and his lad do the flags on the kop, so imagine a big part of it is just that - being a part of it.
I get it.
Footy is about different things to different people. It can also be if you're not 100% going to enjoy aspects of it, maybe you can't justify the cost either.


Also hindsight is wonderful. I'll be sure to miss that dreadful Villa semi final under Rodgers if I get the chance again.
Online anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 03:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 02:09:36 pm
B@stards have taken the money ;D ;D

Wheres the ACS money, John?!
