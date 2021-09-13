I like to think I am quite clued up on the whole ticketing situation but....
Let's talk League Cup ACS, my cousin (member) registered at the time when they wanted one game (Arsenal) recorded. He got an email last week saying you can enrol from Mon 6 Sept. He has been on, selected a seat but then it says 'You are not eligible to select a seat for this ACS at this time, please check availability criteria for further details'. The seat is not added to his basket and his bank card details are up to date.
Now, I thought enrol would mean select a seat? Or does it mean he will get the opportunity later on to select a seat?
Any advice appreciated, cheers.