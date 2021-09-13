« previous next »
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm »
Anyone had the  cash taken out yet , got an email last week saying from Monday but still no debit out the bank
Offline liversaint

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm
Anyone had the  cash taken out yet , got an email last week saying from Monday but still no debit out the bank

Now from today onwards on official site updates
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 02:17:47 pm
Now from today onwards on official site updates

Ah thanks for that
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm
Anyone had the  cash taken out yet , got an email last week saying from Monday but still no debit out the bank

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices

From today onwards. Link also shows ticket price costs. Buzzing that you can get kids prices in the kop, £51 for 2 tickets in the kop for European games is pretty good value for money.
Offline includo

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
They still show but cant basket...

Had someone message me at 1pm asking when can they choose their league cup seat cos they were succesful  :butt

That 3 in 107 is now 1 for example
Offline PaulKS

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices

From today onwards. Link also shows ticket price costs. Buzzing that you can get kids prices in the kop, £51 for 2 tickets in the kop for European games is pretty good value for money.

Yeah can't knock them on the ticket prices tbf

£37 adult for the UCL is more than fair IMO
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 04:12:49 pm »
Prices are just the same as league games
Offline VVM

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm »
No clue what price band my main stand upper seat falls into. That'll be a nice surprise.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 05:06:09 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
No clue what price band my main stand upper seat falls into. That'll be a nice surprise.
What block and row is it?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 05:15:51 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
No clue what price band my main stand upper seat falls into. That'll be a nice surprise.

If its the lower rows it will be £53, if its further up it will be £46
Offline joely88

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm »
I've had a few things going on at home so missed the pick my seat part of this before the cutoff (was successful in the ballot) .

Is that me done now? :(
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm »
Quote from: joely88 on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
I've had a few things going on at home so missed the pick my seat part of this before the cutoff (was successful in the ballot) .

Is that me done now? :(

For autocup, yes.

You can still buy the games individually. Milan sale for 4 credits is tomorrow at 2pm.
Offline joely88

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm
For autocup, yes.

You can still buy the games individually. Milan sale for 4 credits is tomorrow at 2pm.

Top man, thank you very much
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm »
Quote from: joely88 on Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm
Top man, thank you very much

No problem mate. Youre not the first Ive heard of who missed it due to personal circumstances. They could have probably kept it open a bit longer.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm »
Payment has just come out
Offline rk1

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Same here. Payment came out about 10 mins ago
Offline shayne66

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 06:20:15 am »
No payment taken here yet.

Although did notice that when selecting seats i was logged into misses account and then used my card details, shouldn't be a problem though hopefully ??
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 08:14:47 am »
Quote from: shayne66 on Today at 06:20:15 am
No payment taken here yet.

Although did notice that when selecting seats i was logged into misses account and then used my card details, shouldn't be a problem though hopefully ??
The payment for your ticket will be taken from whatever saved card you have in your own account.
Offline Smudge

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 08:39:10 am »
I like to think I am quite clued up on the whole ticketing situation but....

Let's talk League Cup ACS, my cousin (member) registered at the time when they wanted one game (Arsenal) recorded. He got an email last week saying you can enrol from Mon 6 Sept. He has been on, selected a seat but then it says 'You are not eligible to select a seat for this ACS at this time, please check availability criteria for further details'. The seat is not added to his basket and his bank card details are up to date.

Now, I thought enrol would mean select a seat? Or does it mean he will get the opportunity later on to select a seat?

Any advice appreciated, cheers.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 08:41:11 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:39:10 am
I like to think I am quite clued up on the whole ticketing situation but....

Let's talk League Cup ACS, my cousin (member) registered at the time when they wanted one game (Arsenal) recorded. He got an email last week saying you can enrol from Mon 6 Sept. He has been on, selected a seat but then it says 'You are not eligible to select a seat for this ACS at this time, please check availability criteria for further details'. The seat is not added to his basket and his bank card details are up to date.

Now, I thought enrol would mean select a seat? Or does it mean he will get the opportunity later on to select a seat?

Any advice appreciated, cheers.

The enrolment period ended Wednesday morning- club just haven't taken it off the website yet
Offline Smudge

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 08:44:33 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 08:41:11 am
The enrolment period ended Wednesday morning- club just haven't taken it off the website yet
Ah ok, thanks for that. He'll have to hope they open it up again.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:44:33 am
Ah ok, thanks for that. He'll have to hope they open it up again.

They wont.

He will have to buy games individually now
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
ACS payment has just been taken from my account.
Offline timmit

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 09:02:01 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:14:47 am
The payment for your ticket will be taken from whatever saved card you have in your own account.

Or not my payment has come out of my sons account as he was the one the picked our seats. Ridiculous
Offline Paragon

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 09:07:35 am »
My payment was taken first thing this morning but unlike in previous seasons, I haven't received a confirmation email. Moreover, the ticket isn't showing in my account. It's still saying:

Next Game

 
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22
13/09/2021 15:00
Ballot Outcome, Stand: N/A / Area: N/A /
Offline anitrella

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 09:11:40 am »
Quote from: Paragon on Today at 09:07:35 am
My payment was taken first thing this morning but unlike in previous seasons, I haven't received a confirmation email. Moreover, the ticket isn't showing in my account. It's still saying:

Next Game

 
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22
13/09/2021 15:00
Ballot Outcome, Stand: N/A / Area: N/A /

Likewise
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 09:17:08 am »
Same for everyone.

It will update nearer the time

Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 09:37:33 am »
No payment taken for me yet..... can't get on the online chat either...
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 09:56:48 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 09:37:33 am
No payment taken for me yet..... can't get on the online chat either...

Us neither. Gets me so paranoid that something has gone wrong.
Offline Levitz

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 10:04:25 am »
Payment has come out for the two left on my card, waiting to hear if the other 3 (where we changed the payment cards) have come out correctly......
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 09:56:48 am
Us neither. Gets me so paranoid that something has gone wrong.

Usually takes a couple of days, I usually have mine taken 2/3 days after its reported on here.

Also they will email you if payments fails, giving you a chance to sort it before you lose it.
Online stuartheal

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
£42 leaving my bank for this. Ive been in main stand for last two Euro seasons on auto cup. £42 compared to £59 makes such a difference.
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 10:56:45 am
£42 leaving my bank for this. Ive been in main stand for last two Euro seasons on auto cup. £42 compared to £59 makes such a difference.

This is why people care about getting on the site early and getting the spec they want. In is in and all that but if you miss out on the area you want you're potentially paying several hundred more a year for your tickets
Online stuartheal

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:04:39 am
This is why people care about getting on the site early and getting the spec they want. In is in and all that but if you miss out on the area you want you're potentially paying several hundred more a year for your tickets

Saving of £102 if we get to the semis. Queued for just over 90 mins too. Only small sacrifice was mate who I go with is sitting two rows in front instead of next to me. Worth that though.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:04:39 am
This is why people care about getting on the site early and getting the spec they want. In is in and all that but if you miss out on the area you want you're potentially paying several hundred more a year for your tickets

Exactly.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 11:28:24 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:04:39 am
This is why people care about getting on the site early and getting the spec they want. In is in and all that but if you miss out on the area you want you're potentially paying several hundred more a year for your tickets

We all have different reasons for getting in early, for the league I go on my own (in the 13+ club) so want to get in the Kop to save the cash - for the cups I want to sit with my mum and dad (both Season ticket holders) but as they are both pushing 70 they ideally want end of an aisle, near to an exit in the main stand.
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 11:28:27 am »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 11:09:54 am
Saving of £102 if we get to the semis. Queued for just over 90 mins too. Only small sacrifice was mate who I go with is sitting two rows in front instead of next to me. Worth that though.

100%

I've been in the 300s for years for the league, CL and FA Cup. At the minimum of 19 league games, 3 CL and 1 FA Cup that's £437 a year saved so if we have a big run in both competitions it's over £500. It's a shit load of money
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:28:24 am
We all have different reasons for getting in early, for the league I go on my own (in the 13+ club) so want to get in the Kop to save the cash - for the cups I want to sit with my mum and dad (both Season ticket holders) but as they are both pushing 70 they ideally want end of an aisle, near to an exit in the main stand.

Oh we do but the face is the place I want to be is also the cheapest for me and that works brilliantly.
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 11:44:26 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:04:39 am
This is why people care about getting on the site early and getting the spec they want. In is in and all that but if you miss out on the area you want you're potentially paying several hundred more a year for your tickets

Not even all about the price either, for me and my lad we always go in the 300s for all home games as we see all our mates there, stand and sing and have a laugh.
Compare that to sitting in silence with wierdos all around. Had to do that a few seasons ago because a system fuck up meant we got booted out and ended up with upper main stand.for European cup. Did one game there and it was dire, sold all the rest and watched them at home, even sold the Barcelona and watched at home coz it was that crap up there.!!
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4239 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
Ha ha. I've stood on the kop for European games with weirdos.

Well done. You missed the best home European game
