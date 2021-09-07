Tickets available for those unsuccesful in ACS ballot this afternoon at 2pm:SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERS WHO HAVE RECORDED ALL FOUR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOME GAMES PLAYED DURING SEASON 19/20 AND WERE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOTENROL SOONTue 7 Sep 2021, 2:00pmEnrol online from 2pm Tuesday 7 September until 9am Wednesday 8 SeptemberPlease ensure you select the relevant price type in the shopping basket to ensure you are correctly charged for all European home cup games.Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who were initially unsuccessful in the ballot and have recorded all 4 of the Champions Legaue Home games during season 19/20, will now see CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 07/09/21 showing in the Tickets section within My Account. Taken from ticket availability section on website
So basically everyone who went in for ACS now will be on it if they want to be?
That's exactly how I read it, but if you read this then it's nothttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/additional-enrolment-members-st
Thats quite confusing. Is there another ballot of the unsuccessful on 4 now? Some of them will now have success messages in tickets and some wont?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Check your history mateI now have a "CL successful in ballot" message, Didn't have that for the first ballot
I was successful in the earlier ballot. Just thought it was good if everyone on 4 who wanted ACS now got it but messaging is confusing.
So when can the previously unsuccessful select their seat now they are successful
People complaining about ACS and ballot. Still about 1000 tickets left and all on 4 credit in the ballot can now enrol.
Will be updated herehttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices
I dont think people realise how much of a shitshow ALL clubs are dealing with at the moment, with the PL, UEFA and the government giving absolutes is nearly impossible at the moment
I get that but that doesnt make them leave an old bit of info (complete with typo) in a new update so that it now reads completely contradictory. Thats just basic bad practice
Bit confused here. Yesterday when got the auto cup seats the next page asked put my payment details in. The people whos seats I got at the same time will they all get charged to my card or does it charge there card
Theres an option on your account to change the payment details but they need to amended by the person who purchased the tickets
Where can I do this mate
Does anyone know why the ACS is listed in both the ACS and Season Ticket tabs. Is the ST tab the one youll use to download the tickets for your NFC?
Will be to your card but they should be able to change their card details soon
