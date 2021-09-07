« previous next »
Offline Levitz

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 12:32:09 pm
Tickets available for those unsuccesful in ACS ballot this afternoon at 2pm:

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERS WHO HAVE RECORDED ALL FOUR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOME GAMES PLAYED DURING SEASON 19/20 AND WERE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOTENROL SOON
Tue 7 Sep 2021, 2:00pm

Enrol online from 2pm Tuesday 7 September until 9am Wednesday 8 September

Please ensure you select the relevant price type in the shopping basket to ensure you are correctly charged for all European home cup games.

Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who were initially unsuccessful in the ballot and have recorded all 4 of the Champions Legaue Home games during season 19/20, will now see CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 07/09/21 showing in the Tickets section within My Account. 

Taken from ticket availability section on website

So basically everyone who went in for ACS now will be on it if they want to be?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 01:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:37:14 pm
So basically everyone who went in for ACS now will be on it if they want to be?

That's exactly how I read it, but if you read this then it's not

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/additional-enrolment-members-st
Offline nearly40

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 12:32:09 pm
Tickets available for those unsuccesful in ACS ballot this afternoon at 2pm:

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERS WHO HAVE RECORDED ALL FOUR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOME GAMES PLAYED DURING SEASON 19/20 AND WERE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOTENROL SOON
Tue 7 Sep 2021, 2:00pm

Enrol online from 2pm Tuesday 7 September until 9am Wednesday 8 September

Please ensure you select the relevant price type in the shopping basket to ensure you are correctly charged for all European home cup games.

Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who were initially unsuccessful in the ballot and have recorded all 4 of the Champions Legaue Home games during season 19/20, will now see CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 07/09/21 showing in the Tickets section within My Account. 

Taken from ticket availability section on website

Perfect clash with the Leeds sale-gotta love the ticket office!
Offline Levitz

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:45:16 pm
That's exactly how I read it, but if you read this then it's not

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/additional-enrolment-members-st

Thats quite confusing. Is there another ballot of the unsuccessful on 4 now? Some of them will now have success messages in tickets and some wont?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:51:22 pm
Thats quite confusing. Is there another ballot of the unsuccessful on 4 now? Some of them will now have success messages in tickets and some wont?

Exactly, standard LFC comms, rushed out and not thought through
Online Buck Pete

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:51:22 pm
Thats quite confusing. Is there another ballot of the unsuccessful on 4 now? Some of them will now have success messages in tickets and some wont?

Check your history mate

I now have a "CL successful in ballot" message,  Didn't have that for the first ballot
Offline Levitz

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:00:18 pm
Check your history mate

I now have a "CL successful in ballot" message,  Didn't have that for the first ballot

I was successful in the earlier ballot. Just thought it was good if everyone on 4 who wanted ACS now got it but messaging is confusing.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:00:18 pm
Check your history mate

I now have a "CL successful in ballot" message,  Didn't have that for the first ballot

Agreed my mate who wasn't successful, now has, and has bought his

Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:24:20 pm
I was successful in the earlier ballot. Just thought it was good if everyone on 4 who wanted ACS now got it but messaging is confusing.

But totally agree with this, nothing is ever clear with them
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:45:16 pm
That's exactly how I read it, but if you read this then it's not

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/additional-enrolment-members-st

They have forgotten to remove the bit from the old message (with a massive fucking typo in it) because they are absolutely fucking amateur
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 02:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:51:22 pm
Thats quite confusing. Is there another ballot of the unsuccessful on 4 now? Some of them will now have success messages in tickets and some wont?

No. Everyone who was unsuccessful are now 'successful'

That bit in question was supposed to be removed upon the update but they have forgotten.
Online Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 02:39:52 pm »
So when can the previously unsuccessful select their seat now they are successful ;D
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 02:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 02:39:52 pm
So when can the previously unsuccessful select their seat now they are successful ;D

Now, my mate has just done it
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 02:39:52 pm
So when can the previously unsuccessful select their seat now they are successful ;D

From 2pm, so, now.
Offline pallemus

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 03:01:45 pm »
People complaining about ACS and ballot. Still about 1000 tickets left and all on 4 credit in the ballot can now enrol. ???
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: pallemus on Today at 03:01:45 pm
People complaining about ACS and ballot. Still about 1000 tickets left and all on 4 credit in the ballot can now enrol. ???


Yet it was "shocking" yesterday when people had to wait to pick a seat.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:24:03 pm
Will be updated here

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices

Not updated here but SOS are saying it will be taken 15th September
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »
And STHs got an email the other week saying payments will be taken this week

So once again, clear as fucking mud
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
I dont think people realise how much of a shitshow ALL clubs are dealing with at the moment, with the PL, UEFA and the government giving absolutes is nearly impossible at the moment
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:23:20 pm
I dont think people realise how much of a shitshow ALL clubs are dealing with at the moment, with the PL, UEFA and the government giving absolutes is nearly impossible at the moment

I get that but that doesnt make them leave an old bit of info (complete with typo) in a new update so that it now reads completely contradictory.

Thats just basic bad practice
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:26:00 pm
I get that but that doesnt make them leave an old bit of info (complete with typo) in a new update so that it now reads completely contradictory.

Thats just basic bad practice

That is a fair shout
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:26:00 pm
I get that but that doesnt make them leave an old bit of info (complete with typo) in a new update so that it now reads completely contradictory.

Thats just basic bad practice

Everybody accepts that they're under pressure with ever changing restrictions. But it's basic mistake after mistake

So this increases their workloads with even more questions that wouldn't need to be asked if they were clear in their comms
Online lukeypool

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
Bit confused here. Yesterday when got the auto cup seats the next page asked put my payment details in. The people whos seats I got at the same time will they all get charged to my card or does it charge there card
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 04:06:05 pm »
Will be to your card but they should be able to change their card details soon
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:05:09 pm
Bit confused here. Yesterday when got the auto cup seats the next page asked put my payment details in. The people whos seats I got at the same time will they all get charged to my card or does it charge there card

Theres an option on your account to change the payment details but they need to amended by the person who purchased the tickets
Online lukeypool

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:08:32 pm
Theres an option on your account to change the payment details but they need to amended by the person who purchased the tickets
Where can I do this mate
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
Does anyone know why the ACS is listed in both the ACS and Season Ticket tabs. Is the ST tab the one youll use to download the tickets for your NFC?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:10:11 pm
Where can I do this mate

If you go to the Auto Cup Scheme tab..you can select a ticket then theres an option at the top to update payment details. It highlights so Im assuming you can do it now
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:10:42 pm
Does anyone know why the ACS is listed in both the ACS and Season Ticket tabs. Is the ST tab the one youll use to download the tickets for your NFC?

There is no downloading of tickets, your members card/season ticket card automatically updates
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:06:05 pm
Will be to your card but they should be able to change their card details soon

Is that confirmed?  The page says it can only be updated by the person marked as "payer" which is mad
