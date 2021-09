Had a nightmare today. Was in Kent on holiday with the kids. Managed to open my laptop and download some browsers in a cafe at midday and then turned it off to save battery. Turned it on again on the promenade tethering from my missus phone and for some reason it had 3% battery. So I hightailed it to a cafe and asked for a charger port and just about managed to get it on and browsers loaded for the sale. All of mine were over 6500, but thankfully a mate got in and managed to get 10 in one single row in 304 - and far enough back for the rail seating. Perfect.