liversaint

Re: Autocup
Reply #4040 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 02:01:52 pm
5700 in front of me for LC

well, work managed to fuck this up completely by me being needed about 5mins before i would have got in and timed out when i got back FFS. Straight to back of the Q.
Logged
Andypandimonium

Re: Autocup
Reply #4041 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:21:04 pm
I think people complained about having the sales on different days and taking time off work for 2 sales.  Do it on the same day and you get longer queue times and people complain, do it on separate days to get shorter queues, but people complain that the sales aren't at the same time lol.

We don't have access to Champions League, which makes it a bit of a pain to be sitting for hours for a non-existent game. Still got nearly 10k ahead of me so will just sack it off for today.
Logged

Jon_YNWA82

Re: Autocup
Reply #4042 on: Today at 03:42:40 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:38:26 pm
Got sorted by my hero ABJ in 306 for this ;D

It's time like this I wish I had more useful mates!! :)
Logged

Rhi

Re: Autocup
Reply #4043 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm
There was only the far back rows in 306 left when I got in so I checked 304 that had some a bit further forward. I opted for 304 and immediately regretted my decision not to just go at the back of 306. First world problems or what!
Logged
1964allezallezallez

Re: Autocup
Reply #4044 on: Today at 03:45:00 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Happened to me. I needed to log in.

Thanks, realised that too. I wasnt using my usual computer.  ::)
Logged

jonesygeez

Re: Autocup
Reply #4045 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm
Got in, wanted annie road as this where i was in 2019...........an got the same seat i had for Barca! Row 4, 126!

Fate...........

Lots at side of kop still
Logged

Biscuitman

Re: Autocup
Reply #4046 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm
The timer for transactions seemed to go down really quickly once in, not looking forward to trying for the remaining league games in the sale coming up
Logged

6 Euros

Re: Autocup
Reply #4047 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:18:08 pm
It keeps you on the site now, it doesn't kick you out after a sale.

Just discovered that, great stuff. I was able to sign out and go back in as my missus to get hers and my daughters tickets.
Logged
ldsn

Re: Autocup
Reply #4048 on: Today at 03:50:48 pm
Managed to get 2 in 304 a couple of seats away from each other. We're in row 71, so trying to work out if that is the little green strip here in regards to prices. Anyone know what row it starts on?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices
Logged

Andy82lfc

Re: Autocup
Reply #4049 on: Today at 03:51:03 pm
Mad there are basically seats in any stand of the ground almost two hours in. Must be a mix of amount the new system is letting on at one time and also the fact browsers can be logged in and left open for hours without being chucked out. Great for people still waiting though!
Logged

Red_Irishman

Re: Autocup
Reply #4050 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm
Still 8k ahead of me. Raging I didnt log in early as had set a reminder and all.
Logged
