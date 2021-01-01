Yeah they shouldn’t miss out, but unless the club has moved them because if the red zone they shouldn’t get priority of picking tickets over anyone else? If someone wants to move their ST seat to somewhere else in the ground through their own choice, then they should be in the sale with everyone else.



They should be before the ST/members sale because the FAQ's said there would be a sale before the usual members sale. This is no different to other years.They are not necessarily moving to other areas of the ground either, I like to move mine to another area of the Kop so I can sit with someone I don't usually get chance to. If the choice was between the risk of the ballot and enrolling at renewal I would probably go for the guaranteed one at renewal. Members are not missing out because of this.As has already been mentioned before, the number of ST seat moves are very small, all need to have 4 credits, it's not like there are any with 1, 2 or 3 credits fancying a group with Atletico and Milan and choosing to enroll late.