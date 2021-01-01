Can I confirm that season ticket holders who didnt tick auto cup at renewal did have to join the ballot if they wanted to be in the ACS (had all the 4 games)? It seems that if you did and where successful you cant now enrol in the additional season ticket sale in the morning as thats for season ticket holders who didnt register for the ballot. I thought everyone had to register season ticket holders and members.
Seemed to be the original intention, but now the clubs fucked them and put them in with the members where as seasies who didn't tick on renewal and didn't register their interest can sign up at 8.15 🤣 couldn't make it up
So the seasies who listened get put behind the ones who didn't
Gives seasies who listened the chance to sit with pals who are members tho
Also, hopefully clears up Welsh reds complaints about seasies choosing to move getting priority - they don't it seems!