Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 08:48:55 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:43:22 am
Email was only about CL as far as I can see, so that all I've changed. We got decent a row/height in MS but tucked over by the Kop, I've had much better seats in the past but you learn lessons every fucking year!

Queues and panics aren't nice :)

We only got one email which definitely just said Champions League so I've left the League Cup alone. Think we've done ok, ended up with L7 row 13.

Thought we were done with all the panic when we got the ST's but then they brought in the NFC and I picked seats we couldn't sit in!

Still worse for members though, glad we're not having to go into any ballots.
Legacy fan

Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 09:03:50 am »
Quote from: TTB on Today at 08:47:06 am
Anyone else getting "Series is not available for sale." on every seat they click on. Can't add to basket.

If you're a member the sale is on Monday at 2pm.

I don't get why they didn't just send the email yesterday with the ballot result and instructions on it, I've seen so many people think they could just log on and select their seat straight away.
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 09:13:01 am »
Fuck me it's been confusing all this compared to other years
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 09:16:32 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm
If this isn't a good enough reason for the ACS to look at multiple seasons worth of credits than I don't know what is.

Soz anyway mate

with UEFA taking a chunk of tickets for their delegates and sponsors, unless they went back over a decade I wonder if mathematically there would always be someone with long history missing out

would probably create a bit of a closed shop too overall which i guess they're trying to avoid, but at 10+ years of history it feels equitable to give some sort of priority.
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 09:19:10 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm
The club's communication is absolutely dogshit Chris. Most people that work high demanding jobs and have families dont have the time to sit constantly refreshing the LFC news page in the hope they release some information that people can understand.

Then as you've just highlighted below, they do release information and it's confusing to most:



Except on the issue of picking seats it hasn't Dave as it clearly said on the release that you can enrol on Monday 6th September. Yes the communication at times is shit but some things are clear and when to enrol was in the release from the start.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 09:26:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:03:50 am
If you're a member the sale is on Monday at 2pm.

I don't get why they didn't just send the email yesterday with the ballot result and instructions on it, I've seen so many people think they could just log on and select their seat straight away.

Despite the page telling them to check whether they were successful telling them they couldn't?

There's a lot the club and the ticket office get wrong, I can't help but think a lot of people are running about checking things and trying to basket a ticket without looking for the information first.

It's not specific to the club. Plenty people in my work don't read an email with information on it
Offline TTB

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 09:27:08 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:03:50 am
If you're a member the sale is on Monday at 2pm.

I don't get why they didn't just send the email yesterday with the ballot result and instructions on it, I've seen so many people think they could just log on and select their seat straight away.

Season ticket holder trying to move my seat.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 09:29:13 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 08:48:55 am
We only got one email which definitely just said Champions League so I've left the League Cup alone. Think we've done ok, ended up with L7 row 13.

Thought we were done with all the panic when we got the ST's but then they brought in the NFC and I picked seats we couldn't sit in!

Still worse for members though, glad we're not having to go into any ballots.

I had a quick scan at the availability of areas before and after the STH move this morning and most of the blocks that have gone red were predominantly in the lower kenny and L5-L7. Apart from the kop, theyre the best seats in the housethe joys of being a STH.

I dread to think what will be available for members by the time the rest of the STHs get there hands on them haha.

Count yourself to be in a very fortunate position..
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 09:31:27 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:26:23 am
Despite the page telling them to check whether they were successful telling them they couldn't?

There's a lot the club and the ticket office get wrong, I can't help but think a lot of people are running about checking things and trying to basket a ticket without looking for the information first.

It's not specific to the club. Plenty people in my work don't read an email with information on it

Yeah fair enough, it just seems like they usually just email with the ballot result so why not do it this time, some of us were stressing for ages from 6.30 yesterday. And at least then people couldn't say it was hard to find the info on the website if it was all in an email - although I get your point that some will always find a way ;D
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 09:36:42 am »
Feel pretty disillusioned with things this morning after seemingly missing out due to the clubs recent obsession with ballots.

Not missed a home European game since the 2014 CL group stage, everyone that was in the ground for that Europa draw against Sion near the end of Brendans reign should have been automatically in the ACS for life if you ask me  ;D

I know there will be some with even longer history (theres been some in this very thread since 6.30 last night of course) that have missed out. Would any other club let this madness happen!?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 09:38:44 am »
Btw I love the way they can't even get the key correct on the seat layouts, showing grey as being unavailable when in actual fact it's red on the plan :D
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:31:27 am
Yeah fair enough, it just seems like they usually just email with the ballot result so why not do it this time, some of us were stressing for ages from 6.30 yesterday. And at least then people couldn't say it was hard to find the info on the website if it was all in an email - although I get your point that some will always find a way ;D

Granted that wasn't great. My mate and his son thinking they had 0/2 to 1/2 to 2/2.

But if you were like a lot of us and checking then I'd imagined you'd had a glimpse on the site or on here.

As I said, it's the world today. Im promised next day delivery then I expect next day not "in about four days"
Online John C

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
I'm a bit pissed off with our seats so I had another look and for some reason there were 2 better seats in the centre of the lower Kenny stand than what we were moved from. Of course it wouldn't let me change my selection though. Mad that though!

I was telling my lad that I think I fucked up in haste to select and he reminded me going to be in the same place as last time and close to where Trent took his corner against Barca :)

Fuck me I'll do better next year though  ::)
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 10:10:36 am »
This movement period is only available to season ticket holders who were told to move, or didn't select to renew on renewal of their St (as the FAQs said they could register closer to the time to move and sit with mates, this turned into the register your interest period after the club overlooked these supporters) so they sent out an email to season ticket holders explaining

So if you renewed your acs on renewal that's why you can't change seat it was for ones who chose to wait (as the club said they could)
Offline sidneyroughdiamond

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 10:14:44 am »
As a season ticket holder who gained all the relevant home Champions league games from the previous season (and also indicated as part of my renewal that I wished to rejoin the ACS scheme for this season) how do I verify that my seat is secure for this year's campaign ?
Offline sidneyroughdiamond

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 10:15:47 am »
My seat seems to be available for others to choose via the relocation scheme ?
Online John C

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on Today at 10:14:44 am
As a season ticket holder who gained all the relevant home Champions league games from the previous season (and also indicated as part of my renewal that I wished to rejoin the ACS scheme for this season) how do I verify that my seat is secure for this year's campaign ?

If you haven't been email to say you're getting moved then you're ok mate. No change.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:29:13 am
Count yourself to be in a very fortunate position..

I do, don't worry about that. Spent years on the other end of it.

Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on Today at 10:14:44 am
As a season ticket holder who gained all the relevant home Champions league games from the previous season (and also indicated as part of my renewal that I wished to rejoin the ACS scheme for this season) how do I verify that my seat is secure for this year's campaign ?


You should be able to log in to your account and check what competitions they have you signed up for. Sounds a bit odd that you can see your seat available.
Offline Van_Pur

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 10:41:31 am »
So monday 6th from 2pm what should we do?
Enrol on My Account/AutoCupScheme/Enrol button?
Or somewhere else?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 10:44:11 am »
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:14:48 am
If 95% of people were eligible then how many people in total missed out I.e. 5% = ?

Im in support of getting more locals in the ground, Ive used the process myself but theyre offering 500 local tickets for each of the European games? If people who have been going for years are missing out then this should be an option to look at to accommodate the remaining 5%.

There seems to be plenty more locals at the European games, its the league thats the problem as its accessible to the masses
Where are you getting this figure of 95% from? Have the club announced that or is it just guess work?
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 10:52:04 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:44:11 am
All the stress and worry may be pointless, if any of this is true

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-teams-could-forfeit-home-advantage-in-champions-league-ties-over-unvaccinated-players-1177462

Portugal, Spain and Italy are all on the amber list at the moment so we're fine.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 10:55:22 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:52:04 am
Portugal, Spain and Italy are all on the amber list at the moment so we're fine.

Not if the players arriving from these countries aren't fully vaccinated, and given what prem league managers were saying a couple of weeks ago there's quite a lot of prem players aren't vaccinated, so would imagine the same in Europe

Hence UEFA demanding dispensation for non vaccinated players
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:52:04 am
Portugal, Spain and Italy are all on the amber list at the moment so we're fine.

Err, if you're not vaccinated from an amber country you are subject to quarantine.
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:55:32 am
Err, if you're not vaccinated from an amber country you are subject to quarantine.

Then its ridiculous that the home clubs are the ones being punished when the away clubs will be at fault!
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 11:15:31 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:45:47 am
Where are you getting this figure of 95% from? Have the club announced that or is it just guess work?

I want to give a definitive answer but i read it a couple of pages ago so I dont know the source.

Can anyone confirm?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:42:15 pm
95% of those on 4+ will be successful in the ballot

This?
Online Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 11:21:09 am »
When are we expecting the emails to confirm we are successful then?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 11:21:45 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:21:09 am
When are we expecting the emails to confirm we are successful then?

They said sometime today - so probably in about a week once the sale has ended!
Online Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 11:26:21 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:21:45 am
They said sometime today - so probably in about a week once the sale has ended!
I was thinking the same
Online vicar

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 11:30:13 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:21:09 am
When are we expecting the emails to confirm we are successful then?

I just logged into myAccount and looked under 'tickets' section and I can see two successful ballots - but no email yet....
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 11:31:54 am »
Oh yeah, League Cup has been added to mine too this morning.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:45:47 am
Where are you getting this figure of 95% from? Have the club announced that or is it just guess work?

From someone who works in the ticketing department, and that's if every individual entered they said "around a 95% chance"

My group had 50+ acs entries and only 1 missed out
Online includo

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 11:42:11 am »
honestly if that 95% figure is true i'm honestly gutted to be unsuccessful  :'(  I know theres always the late sales but does that go down to ST's first who didn't do autocup?
Offline ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 11:43:58 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:38:43 am
From someone who works in the ticketing department, and that's if every individual entered they said "around a 95% chance"

My group had 50+ acs entries and only 1 missed out
Ta mate.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 11:42:11 am
honestly if that 95% figure is true i'm honestly gutted to be unsuccessful  :'(  I know theres always the late sales but does that go down to ST's first who didn't do autocup?

In the past yeah but won't do going forward since their last chance to join the ladder
