Author Topic: Autocup

Welshred

Re: Autocup
Reply #2960 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.
RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
Reply #2961 on: Today at 12:42:07 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 12:23:42 pm
If you enter as a group you're either all successful or unsuccessful

What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.

First time in the ticket thread?
Craig S

Re: Autocup
Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:13:33 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
MKB

Re: Autocup
Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:13:33 pm
No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it makes sense.  Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed.  That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket.  That doesn't change on either system.  Suppose there are are four people on your application:

One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probability

Four individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability

If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach.  You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:54:32 pm
So doing all ten individually was bad? Great.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Reply #2966 on: Today at 02:10:10 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:30:32 pm
You could have posted this a few days ago ;D
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
Reply #2967 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm
Im sure when I went into the ballot for the CL final I went into it with another person. I was unsuccessful but the other was successful
