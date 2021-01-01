« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 220771 times)

Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
Quote from: mabbympb on Today at 11:13:51 am
That can only happen if the number of tickets available for acs are less than what they have done in the previous season, no?

Basically sounds like they will be allocating seats to general sale or corporate to me

No... same quantity of seats but people bought UEFA returns, local seats and hospo - those seats are no longer there as they are assigned back to UEFA, local sales and hospo

So effectively the club sells seats to members and gives them credits, which wont be available for said member next year.

Same thing happens in the league, but worse with the season ticket returns!
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 11:23:51 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:22:28 am
If they go to ballot it's almost certain some will.

I'll be raging if it's any of ours to be honest. Got to register 8 of us on Monday and then fingers crossed we all make the sale.

I'll be entering all of ours separately easier to pick up 1 card each match than misses out than a full bank of 4 each match
Offline evanz89

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Been to every European game last 5 years and somehow nothing is showing to enrol. Ive got the e-mail today but nothing comes up when I click enrol so currently waiting on online chat help.  :butt
Offline mabbympb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:10:52 am
The club gave ample information last season saying credits wouldn't be accrued due to the unpredictable nature of the season, your purchase history would be protected and that you didn't need to buy a membership if you didn't want to. If you chose to pay your membership last season and you're not happy about it that's on you not the club.

That wasn't the case. I have an email 3rd June 2020 stating they took the membership money. There are no other notifications before that with regards to the ample information you claim they issued to members. The last email from the club prior to that was 'ynwa issue 27' received 9th April 2020.
Online Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Quote from: evanz89 on Today at 11:25:34 am
Been to every European game last 5 years and somehow nothing is showing to enrol. Ive got the e-mail today but nothing comes up when I click enrol so currently waiting on online chat help.  :butt

Monday at 10am is the enrolment date I believe mate.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: evanz89 on Today at 11:25:34 am
Been to every European game last 5 years and somehow nothing is showing to enrol. Ive got the e-mail today but nothing comes up when I click enrol so currently waiting on online chat help.  :butt

Maybe if you read your email properly you'd see it doesnt open till monday...  :lickin
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 11:27:58 am »
If I miss out on any sort of ballot for CL tickets I will have attended my last ever Liverpool live game
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:27:58 am
If I miss out on any sort of ballot for CL tickets I will have attended my last ever Liverpool live game

Why's that? Choice?

You can still buy before each match... and more importantly this seasons worth nothing credit wise so you'll qualify for the ballot again next year
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 11:33:01 am »
Quote from: mabbympb on Today at 11:25:37 am
That wasn't the case. I have an email 3rd June 2020 stating they took the membership money. There are no other notifications before that with regards to the ample information you claim they issued to members. The last email from the club prior to that was 'ynwa issue 27' received 9th April 2020.

It was the case. There was ample information from the club that you didn't need to renew your membership for last season or that you could request a refund. I know plenty who didn't because of this reason. The club aren't to blame here.
Offline evanz89

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
Im hungover lads thanks for the info  ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Got all 3 of my emails here for the cups.
Offline NickoH

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:29:34 am
Why's that? Choice?

You can still buy before each match... and more importantly this seasons worth nothing credit wise so you'll qualify for the ballot again next year

I've been every European home game for over 25 years and every away besides a couple for about 10 years. Why should I go into a ballot?
Online Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:34:35 am
Got all 3 of my emails here for the cups.
Just see the league cup one. Nice one.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:39:51 am
I've been every European home game for over 25 years and every away besides a couple for about 10 years. Why should I go into a ballot?

Because the club wanna sell more memberships :p
Offline bertiemee

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:00:34 am
If we go to a ballot it's almost certain that this will happen to someone.

Begs the question why are we doing a ballot then?
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 11:44:01 am »
Should be a points system to stop long timers missing out
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:43:27 am
Begs the question why are we doing a ballot then?

£££££££££££££££££££
Offline bertiemee

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:43:26 am
Because the club wanna sell more memberships :p

Not the time for petty jokes. It's a fucking disgrace
Online Mr.Savage

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 11:46:28 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:44:01 am
Should be a points system to stop long timers missing out

100%, loyalty needs to be rewarded. They can sell new memberships and let them battle it out for the game by games sales
Online Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:43:27 am
Begs the question why are we doing a ballot then?
Fan turnover of legacy fans.
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 11:54:42 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:44:23 am
Not the time for petty jokes. It's a fucking disgrace

It is a disgrace, I've not missed a European home for a long long time and there's a chance I might not be successful in the ballot as it's bound to be over subscribed with only going off the 4 homes.

I'm hoping that this is a one off for next season though as these credits don't count moving forward. 

There had been some mention that if you had ACS in 19/20 (You needed 6 homes from 18/19 for ACS in 19/20) then it would be guaranteed for 20/21, but obviously Covid happened...... Would be nice to think that they'd implement that for the 22/23 season, but people need to contact the club with their views about this.  As has been discussed over the last couple of days, Cup homes are the only ones where loyalty isn't rewarded in the same way league homes, or aways are.

Good luck to everyone in the ballot..... Yet to be successful in any ballot  ::)
Online Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
Conversely we might want to miss out this season if it's unlikely you'll miss out on two 90%~ in a row ;D
Online gray19lfc

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
So you need one game to register an interest first, then from that group that have registered an interest, people with 4 games are offered the chance to enrol first. Is that right?

Any idea when that first enrolment (those with 4 games) will be?  Assuming it will be from 19th July after the registration window ends on 16th.

And this season no credits will be recorded?
Online loveisreal

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm »
I don't think people need to worry about missing out on the CL autocup with 4 credits; there'll be a lot of people who don't take up the scheme this year and by the time next season rolls around we'll have had two seasons worth of attrition + any benefits arising from fan updates / use of tech etc.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 12:17:08 pm »
I dont understand why people think not being in the ACS means you cant go to games for instance. I wasnt in the champions league ACS last year and went to every champions league game. 
Online scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
Quote from: evanz89 on Today at 11:25:34 am
Been to every European game last 5 years and somehow nothing is showing to enrol. Ive got the e-mail today but nothing comes up when I click enrol so currently waiting on online chat help.  :butt

Get off the chat and read the email properly :D
