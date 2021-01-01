Not the time for petty jokes. It's a fucking disgrace



It is a disgrace, I've not missed a European home for a long long time and there's a chance I might not be successful in the ballot as it's bound to be over subscribed with only going off the 4 homes.I'm hoping that this is a one off for next season though as these credits don't count moving forward.There had been some mention that if you had ACS in 19/20 (You needed 6 homes from 18/19 for ACS in 19/20) then it would be guaranteed for 20/21, but obviously Covid happened...... Would be nice to think that they'd implement that for the 22/23 season, but people need to contact the club with their views about this. As has been discussed over the last couple of days, Cup homes are the only ones where loyalty isn't rewarded in the same way league homes, or aways are.Good luck to everyone in the ballot..... Yet to be successful in any ballot