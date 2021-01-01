Right.
NO ONE is getting on the ACS if they haven't been to CL games last season, the new Season Ticket Holders included, EVERYONE has to have CL game history from last season.
The Club will be asking EVERYONE who attended at least one game to register, there are several reasons for this:
1. They want everyone to get used to this process
2. They don't know how many people will want attend
3. They want to see who wants to go and to start tracking numbers more accurately.
They will only use a ballot if there are too many people and too few tickets. So if they can accommodate everyone with four, there is no ballot for them, just straight in. Any ballot will be for those with three and so until sold out.