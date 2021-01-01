I dont think anyone is disputing that therell be a ballot based on the information available. But why a ballot? Why the sudden shift from putting the tickets on sale to holding a ballot?
It's a fairer allocation process than someone sitting there with 10+ devices compared to 70 year old John who hardly knows how to use a phone
The old system people missed out, first come first served
Much fairer way to give people plenty of panic free time to sign up for a ballot over a few days, to then know they're guaranteed a ticket in the sale, even if they can't make it at 8.15am