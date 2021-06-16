« previous next »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 16, 2021, 01:04:14 pm
Should I renew my membership now or do i still have time if i want to enrol onto the league/fa cup games?

thanks

Probs have another week ish, when the ACS is announced (late this week or early next week) they'll say when the cutoff is
Any indication at all when the members sale might be? I suppose it's impossible to schedule with not knowing when restrictions will be lifted.
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 16, 2021, 01:04:14 pm
Should I renew my membership now or do i still have time if i want to enrol onto the league/fa cup games?

thanks

Still plenty of time, theyve not even announced selling details yet, once that happens they normally say when you have to of renewed by.

Im leaving it until the last minute to see if there are other government announcements.
Quote from: 30fiver on June 16, 2021, 03:18:59 pm
Probs have another week ish, when the ACS is announced (late this week or early next week) they'll say when the cutoff is
Quote from: jonnypb on June 16, 2021, 08:02:24 pm
Still plenty of time, theyve not even announced selling details yet, once that happens they normally say when you have to of renewed by.

Im leaving it until the last minute to see if there are other government announcements.

Excellent thanks - as you mentioned, i'm also trying to leave it as late as possible to see what government announcements are made.
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 16, 2021, 05:42:46 pm
Any indication at all when the members sale might be? I suppose it's impossible to schedule with not knowing when restrictions will be lifted.

Should be  the week of July 19th - were always going to be. Club will refund any game they can't accommodate closer to the game.
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 16, 2021, 08:49:57 pm
Excellent thanks - as you mentioned, i'm also trying to leave it as late as possible to see what government announcements are made.

Unless you're travelling from abroad what announcements will impact?

Under the highly unlikely circumstances that we don't have a full house, the club would reimburse
Anyone any idea when the enrolment period will be for members?

I guess covid restrictions and uncertainty over attendance numbers might be holding it up..
Sorry if this has been asked/answered before.
But after my understanding anyone that attended 4 matches in the CL 2019/20 wouldnt be able to join the ACS unless they were already in at the start of the 19/20 season?
This in order to give people with previous credits from prior seasons first dips?
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Sorry if this has been asked/answered before.
But after my understanding anyone that attended 4 matches in the CL 2019/20 wouldnt be able to join the ACS unless they were already in at the start of the 19/20 season?
This in order to give people with previous credits from prior seasons first dips?

Nope that's incorrect. It had been suggested but doesn't seem to be the case

Anyone with all 4 games in 2019/20 whether that be ACS or just through the late sales will have to enter a ballot to join the ACS
Has anything been mentioned for the additional sale for season ticket holders for the auto cup? Those who qualify but like to sit elsewhere than their normal season ticket seat. Thanks.
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 08:18:15 am
Has anything been mentioned for the additional sale for season ticket holders for the auto cup? Those who qualify but like to sit elsewhere than their normal season ticket seat. Thanks.

No, was waiting for the gov announcement before announcing ticket sales and dates

Fully expect to have full details between now and Friday at the very latest
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 08:18:15 am
Has anything been mentioned for the additional sale for season ticket holders for the auto cup? Those who qualify but like to sit elsewhere than their normal season ticket seat. Thanks.

What is happening with STHs this season. Are they now required to meet a pre requisite or can all attend?  I cant remember if I read it somewhere about the requirement for previous attendance
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:11:35 am
What is happening with STHs this season. Are they now required to meet a pre requisite or can all attend?  I cant remember if I read it somewhere about the requirement for previous attendance

They could only join the ACS on renewal if they had the credits

2019/20 was the last opportunity to sign up without criteria

Obviously new season ticket holders get the option to sign up for ACS on their first season regardless of membership history.
This also applies to the 250 people who were offered 1 year season tickets, from the 250 tickets returned through 'Season ticket holidays'
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:09:27 am
Nope that's incorrect. It had been suggested but doesn't seem to be the case

Anyone with all 4 games in 2019/20 whether that be ACS or just through the late sales will have to enter a ballot to join the ACS

So now its not even a sale, its a ballot?? This is getting worse and worse for every year
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:23:09 am
They could only join the ACS on renewal if they had the credits

2019/20 was the last opportunity to sign up without criteria

Obviously new season ticket holders get the option to sign up for ACS on their first season regardless of membership history.
This also applies to the 250 people who were offered 1 year season tickets, from the 250 tickets returned through 'Season ticket holidays'

Thought all new ST holders had to have the required criteria from their members days in order to qualify? I'm sure that was communicated out.
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 11:24:22 am
So now its not even a sale, its a ballot?? This is getting worse and worse for every year
Absolutely ridiculous isnt it? Dont get this recent fascination with ballots. All because they cant be bothered implementing a proper sales process for it or investing in a decent ticketing website.
The club haven't done the registration for the ACS yet and don't know how many people will be entering for next season so there might not even be a ballot.
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:35:24 am
Thought all new ST holders had to have the required criteria from their members days in order to qualify? I'm sure that was communicated out.

If you put your name on the list in 2001 and havent been a member since what are you supposed to do?

A season ticket covers every comp not just the league...
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 11:24:22 am
So now its not even a sale, its a ballot?? This is getting worse and worse for every year

Where has this ballot thing come from? Not seen anything to suggest that except here (though, tbf, not been paying huge amounts of attention)
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:47:37 am
The club haven't done the registration for the ACS yet and don't know how many people will be entering for next season so there might not even be a ballot.

It wasn't about registration for the ACS it was 'if the number of members who qualify exceed the availability' (which it always does)

The pre-registration is for the bulk sales only I believe not ACS

You only enter the ballot if you want to go on ACS, maybe the ballot will be classed as a registration period... if not enough sign up you're guaranteed
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:49:38 am
Where has this ballot thing come from? Not seen anything to suggest that except here (though, tbf, not been paying huge amounts of attention)

FAQ's

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-a-ballot-be-in-place-for-eligible-supporters-to-enrol-into-the-auto-cup-schemes-similar-to-premier-league-games
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:49:56 am
It wasn't about registration for the ACS it was 'if the number of members who qualify exceed the availability' (which it always does)

The pre-registration is for the bulk sales only I believe not ACS

You only enter the ballot if you want to go on ACS, maybe the ballot will be classed as a registration period... if not enough sign up you're guaranteed

Not what I'm being told from a member of the ticketing group. There'll be a pre-registration for the ACS and it'll only go to ballot if oversubsribed.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:53:29 am
Not what I'm being told from a member of the ticketing group. There'll be a pre-registration for the ACS and it'll only go to ballot if oversubsribed.

Glad thats the case, I'd only been told the registration period was for the bulks, although the suggestion was it would be done before the end of june ready for july sales (which the ACS typically is in July)

My personal belief for them doing the pre-registration is so they know how many tickets they need for 13+ each game, then they know whats left, can ballot that out then have 1 big sale for all 10,000 who qualify through ballot and 13+ in 1 go

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:48:15 am
If you put your name on the list in 2001 and havent been a member since what are you supposed to do?

A season ticket covers every comp not just the league...

The top one is a whole can of worms IMO and not for this thread.

The point was made in one of Graeme Smiths post I think around new season tickets holders had to have the required history in the relevant cup to be able to sign up as a ST holder. This was an agreed change of the clubs process to prevent members who have history missing out on the auto cup to a new ST holder who didn't have the required history.
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 11:44:51 am
Absolutely ridiculous isnt it? Dont get this recent fascination with ballots. All because they cant be bothered implementing a proper sales process for it or investing in a decent ticketing website.

Yes it is! Just like everything else ticket related this is just another excuse like you say not to spend money on a proper system/software for selling tickets  :butt
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:09:51 pm
Yes it is! Just like everything else ticket related this is just another excuse like you say not to spend money on a proper system/software for selling tickets  :butt

Absolutely spot on   :wellin
As stated above, everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest, IF they have enough tickets to help everyone with a certain number of games you will be able to buy straight away if not they will do a ballot.  Not sure what the problem is with that, it seems fair enough and given the changes to the way Season Ticket holders can enrol (not just a free for all) I think it all makes sense and is fair.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:26:59 pm
As stated above, everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest, IF they have enough tickets to help everyone with a certain number of games you will be able to buy straight away if not they will do a ballot.  Not sure what the problem is with that, it seems fair enough and given the changes to the way Season Ticket holders can enrol (not just a free for all) I think it all makes sense and is fair.

Why should a member thats been in the ACS for 5+ years miss out to a new STH that hasnt been to Anfield once since registered for the ST waiting list in 2000?
I know this is just a hypothetical scenario, but thats wrong as previous attendees should be rewarded?

In a more realistic scenario why should someone in the ACS for years miss out to someone that bought 4 hospitality tickets last year and never before attending a CL match?


The issue is that they just use the matches from the previous seasons and not going back 2,3,4,5 seasons like they do for say FA cup away matches..
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Why should a member that’s been in the ACS for 5+ years miss out to a new STH that hasn’t been to Anfield once since registered for the ST waiting list in 2000?
I know this is just a hypothetical scenario, but that’s wrong as previous attendees should be rewarded?

In a more realistic scenario why should someone in the ACS for years miss out to someone that bought 4 hospitality tickets last year and never before attending a CL match?


The issue is that they just use the matches from the previous seasons and not going back 2,3,4,5 seasons like they do for say FA cup away matches..

Not sure what you mean here, season ticket holders cannot just join the ACS now, they have to have been to a number of games the previous season now, or am I missing something here?

So what you are saying is that we should have a closed shop like the away games?  not sure I agree with that, I think they have been more than fair with this.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:26:59 pm
As stated above, everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest, IF they have enough tickets to help everyone with a certain number of games you will be able to buy straight away if not they will do a ballot.  Not sure what the problem is with that, it seems fair enough and given the changes to the way Season Ticket holders can enrol (not just a free for all) I think it all makes sense and is fair.

Glad they changed it so they need the criteria to enter, although some might not think it's fair they're guaranteed ACS if they have criteria where as members aren't with the same criteria
How many people with all the credits will even miss out?  if you don't get a ticket now you will most likely get one anyway in the lead up to the first match?
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:54:41 pm
Glad they changed it so they need the criteria to enter, although some might not think it's fair they're guaranteed ACS if they have criteria where as members aren't with the same criteria

That's a fair point although I do think they have made every effort to make this right, it is far fairer than it was ever before.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:55:05 pm
How many people with all the credits will even miss out?  if you don't get a ticket now you will most likely get one anyway in the lead up to the first match?

I'd imagine a few thousand given we only did 4 games in 19/20

The issue isn't the first game its when you get to the later rounds and uefa return less and less allocation, so people miss out

Lets say as an example, uefa return 4000 seats per group game, 3000 for the last 16, 2000 for the quarters and 1000 for the semi

Those seats are all sold but aren't there for ACS the following year as uefa might take them

Loads missed out on Roma, City, Barca and even a few I know on Atletico

As a result, the further you get in the comp the fewer members actually qualify for ACS the following year
So because we didnt get that far, in my example above there'd be 3000 member qualifying for ACS seats that don't exist
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:26:59 pm
As stated above, everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest, IF they have enough tickets to help everyone with a certain number of games you will be able to buy straight away if not they will do a ballot.  Not sure what the problem is with that, it seems fair enough and given the changes to the way Season Ticket holders can enrol (not just a free for all) I think it all makes sense and is fair.

So there would be a ballot for everyone with at least one game? In which case in theory some with full ACS could miss out over some with less? That doesn't seem fair, surely they could do full ACS first and count down, like with aways and like they did for the restricted capacity ballot for Palace?

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:30:25 pm
So there would be a ballot for everyone with at least one game? In which case in theory some with full ACS could miss out over some with less? That doesn't seem fair, surely they could do full ACS first and count down, like with aways and like they did for the restricted capacity ballot for Palace?



I think you've read this wrong mate. If there's enough tickets for people with all 4 credits from 19/20 then there'd be a guaranteed sale, moving down until there wasn't a guaranteed sale where a likely ballot would be held.
