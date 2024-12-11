« previous next »
Author Topic: The Happy Birthday Thread

Sprouts of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 27,955
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #200 on: December 11, 2024, 11:18:47 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 11, 2024, 10:37:46 pm
How the fuck hasnt he got his own birthday thread?

Let yaself down there RAWK
I was going to start one but thought it'd get locked and posts moved to this thread.

Anyway, I'm sure he's had a great day, flying over the north west in his Cessna then driving home in his new Jag.  ;D 🥳🎂🍻🎈
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Posts: 43,687
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
    https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #201 on: December 11, 2024, 11:42:14 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 11, 2024, 11:18:47 pm
I was going to start one but thought it'd get locked and posts moved to this thread.

Anyway, I'm sure he's had a great day, flying over the north west in his Cessna then driving home in his new Jag.  ;D 🥳🎂🍻🎈
Dont be scared of the mods mate, theyre just like you and me. Just cos John C wears a kilt it doesnt make him hard no matter how he thinks he fucking looks. Hes not BraveHeart.

Hes just a stupid bastard in a Tartan Frock
Sprouts of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 27,955
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #202 on: December 11, 2024, 11:45:46 pm
 ;D

He put the frightners on me, though. Said he'd send Chopper and the boys round if I opened any superfluous threads on here. I did try to butter him up by saying his knees looked great in the kilt, but he was having none of it.  :(
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Posts: 43,687
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
    https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #203 on: December 11, 2024, 11:49:56 pm
 ;D
Ah Fruck Christmas

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  Posts: 19,580
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #204 on: December 12, 2024, 02:02:31 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 11, 2024, 11:42:14 pm
Dont be scared of the mods mate, theyre just like you and me. Just cos John C wears a kilt it doesnt make him hard no matter how he thinks he fucking looks. Hes not BraveHeart.

Hes just a stupid bastard in a Tartan Frock

 ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Santas robbed me shorts

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 50,183
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #205 on: December 12, 2024, 04:26:11 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 11, 2024, 11:18:47 pm
I was going to start one but thought it'd get locked and posts moved to this thread.

Anyway, I'm sure he's had a great day, flying over the north west in his Cessna then driving home in his new Jag.  ;D 🥳🎂🍻🎈

Nah no flying yesterday and the Jag will have to wait until March, can't be arsed buying another car at this time of year. Did go up today for the lad to do an airlaw exam, but the planes were both in for their 50hrs mtce, so no flying sadly.

Did have a great day, brekkie with the missus, chilled in the afternoon and out for an Italian meal last night. The ADFC getting beaten to round the day off nicely ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Ernie Clicker

  Posts: 43,849
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm
Happy birthday Duvva mate.
Good Reds win for you there.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Posts: 43,687
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
    https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Happy birthday Duvva Mert.

Hope youve had a boss day mate xx
Terrys chocolate orange

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Posts: 56,232
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
All the John West, Duvva lad.  :wave
Sprouts of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 27,955
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:49:30 pm
Hope you had a good birthday, Duvva.

🎉🍻🎉
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Posts: 22,970
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
Reply #210 on: Today at 02:21:07 am
Cheers fellas. Appreciate the posts

Love it when they win on my birthday. Always adds to the day
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
