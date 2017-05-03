Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The Happy Birthday Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Happy Birthday Thread (Read 751 times)
Gaz123456
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,184
2005 - The best and worst year of my life
The Happy Birthday Thread
«
on:
May 3, 2017, 11:50:17 pm »
I'd like to wish my Mum a happy 98th birthday if she was still here.
Also, tragically injured speedway riders Alan Wilkinson and Darcy Ward who's birthday it is also.
Please add people you know and love on their birthday...............
Logged
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,649
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
«
Reply #1 on:
May 4, 2017, 12:21:52 am »
Its my mums birthday today. Happy Birthday Mother dear.
Its also Rory Mcilroy's, Cesc Fabregas and Man Utd legend Eric Djema Djemba's birthday but they are all wankers.
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,444
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
«
Reply #2 on:
January 21, 2022, 03:10:24 pm »
Happy Birthday VivaBobbyGraham, enjoy your day Paul.
Logged
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,005
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
«
Reply #3 on:
January 21, 2022, 03:31:03 pm »
Whats that, a letter from the Queen + some ivory?
Happy Birthday you old, old man
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,444
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:07:45 am »
Happy Birthday Any @ Allerton, enjoy your day mate
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The Happy Birthday Thread
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2