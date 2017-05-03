« previous next »
Author Topic: The Happy Birthday Thread  (Read 751 times)

The Happy Birthday Thread
« on: May 3, 2017, 11:50:17 pm »
I'd like to wish my Mum a happy 98th birthday if she was still here.

Also, tragically injured speedway riders Alan Wilkinson and Darcy Ward who's birthday it is also.

Please add people you know and love on their birthday...............
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #1 on: May 4, 2017, 12:21:52 am »
Its my mums birthday today. Happy Birthday Mother dear. :)

Its also Rory Mcilroy's, Cesc Fabregas and Man Utd legend Eric Djema Djemba's birthday but they are all wankers.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #2 on: January 21, 2022, 03:10:24 pm »
Happy Birthday VivaBobbyGraham, enjoy your day Paul.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #3 on: January 21, 2022, 03:31:03 pm »
Whats that, a letter from the Queen + some ivory?

Happy Birthday you old, old man
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:07:45 am »
Happy Birthday Any @ Allerton, enjoy your day mate :)
