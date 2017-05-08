« previous next »
Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)

AndyMuller

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #40 on: May 8, 2017, 05:41:57 pm
Been away on holiday and missed this, checked on Virgin catch up and it's only got Episode 2?! Anywhere I can watch this from the start?

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk

XabiArt

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #41 on: May 8, 2017, 05:59:57 pm
itv player in the uk
rob1966

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #42 on: May 8, 2017, 09:11:35 pm
Quote from: MBE on May  8, 2017, 05:08:22 pm
What spoiler?  It's been in the public domain for ten years now.  I know it's a TV programme but it's based on reality, not fiction. 

Easy enough to not know what happened though. I'm learning a lot about what went on from this. I was aware of what happened to Rhys, but I don't live on Merseyside anymore, don't watch the news, stopped reading the echo and don't read other papers, so I only heard little bits and had no idea of the sentence.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #43 on: May 10, 2017, 08:56:04 pm
Here we go, Part 3 of Little Boy Blue. Brilliant so far.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #44 on: May 10, 2017, 08:57:28 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  8, 2017, 05:41:57 pm
Been away on holiday and missed this, checked on Virgin catch up and it's only got Episode 2?! Anywhere I can watch this from the start?

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk



Get it on any Android Box, if you have one.
Rossie

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #45 on: May 12, 2017, 02:44:28 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  8, 2017, 05:41:57 pm
Been away on holiday and missed this, checked on Virgin catch up and it's only got Episode 2?! Anywhere I can watch this from the start?

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk


The three episodes so far all easily found on YouTube. Watched them over past couple of days. Brilliantly acted but tough viewing given the circumstances.
Alf

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #46 on: May 12, 2017, 08:05:52 am
If you watch them on ITV player on Kodi you get no adverts so another reason to watch this.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #47 on: May 14, 2017, 12:42:06 pm
Loving the scene were the so called hard man cried like a baby in the prision ;D
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #48 on: May 15, 2017, 06:54:54 pm
Last episode tonight, PS watching The Moorside at the moment and that mother of Shannon Matthews is scum.
markedasred

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #49 on: May 15, 2017, 09:00:12 pm
Quote from: Sarge on May 15, 2017, 06:54:54 pm
Last episode tonight, PS watching The Moorside at the moment and that mother of Shannon Matthews is scum.
You may be missing the point on the Matthews mom, but wait til its finished first. The courtroom scene helps with my claim there.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #50 on: May 15, 2017, 09:42:48 pm
Quote from: markedasred on May 15, 2017, 09:00:12 pm
You may be missing the point on the Matthews mom, but wait til its finished first. The courtroom scene helps with my claim there.

It did but she was still at fault.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #51 on: May 16, 2017, 06:24:22 pm
That was very good to be honest. Glad Yeats got more time the scummy bastard. Some right filth in that group of people including the parents.
XabiArt

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #52 on: May 16, 2017, 06:39:11 pm
Enjoyed it a lot. Really well done series. Fucking scum the lot of them, no remorse.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #53 on: May 16, 2017, 11:00:41 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on May 16, 2017, 06:39:11 pm
Enjoyed it a lot. Really well done series. Fucking scum the lot of them, no remorse.

Read up on those you gt out of Prision too, scum of the Earth. The parents getting time was interesting also, would have liked to see that story unfold in the series in more detail thnough but an excellent show all the same.
Yiannis

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #54 on: May 17, 2017, 12:07:19 pm
"All this over some fucking kid".

Oh you absolute scum, you deserve the worst that could happen to you.
Ziltoid

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #55 on: May 17, 2017, 07:47:41 pm
My wife spat the C word out at that bit, shes not a fan of swearing. It was a fine line between the actors and actuality, I think that's what made it such a good progrqmme.
rich87

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #56 on: May 17, 2017, 09:03:50 pm
Just watched the last one, and its made me even more angry than I was when I first remember it all happening. I still remember the feeling on Merseyside in the days after the shooting. I remember the whisperings of who done it; and everyone seemed to know. I remember watching the Everton game on television the day the parents stepped out, and I remember applauding with the rest of the fans, there bravery.

Watching this - just makes you realise how almost impossible the task would be to lose someone in this way; whilst I'm not a parent, I can well imagine being totally torn apart. How do you get on day to day with everyday normal mundane tasks, when nothing like that would matter anymore.

For Mercer to say what he said - and for the little remorse from the words he has spoken in prison, just makes me think that actually some of humanity are so lost - its pointless ever giving them a normal life.

I have to wonder when he comes out what type of life can he possibly lead? Will tax payers be paying to hide him, like the bulgers?

Sometimes things like this - just makes me feel there has to be more than Prison/Life outside for these people. What - I wouldn't like to speculate. And it isn't for this thread anyway.

Very well acted, really well done, and I'm just glad the parents are back together and have each other for support.
oldfordie

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #57 on: May 18, 2017, 12:06:02 am
Quote from: get confused on May 17, 2017, 09:03:50 pm
Just watched the last one, and its made me even more angry than I was when I first remember it all happening. I still remember the feeling on Merseyside in the days after the shooting. I remember the whisperings of who done it; and everyone seemed to know. I remember watching the Everton game on television the day the parents stepped out, and I remember applauding with the rest of the fans, there bravery.

Watching this - just makes you realise how almost impossible the task would be to lose someone in this way; whilst I'm not a parent, I can well imagine being totally torn apart. How do you get on day to day with everyday normal mundane tasks, when nothing like that would matter anymore.

For Mercer to say what he said - and for the little remorse from the words he has spoken in prison, just makes me think that actually some of humanity are so lost - its pointless ever giving them a normal life.

I have to wonder when he comes out what type of life can he possibly lead? Will tax payers be paying to hide him, like the bulgers?

Sometimes things like this - just makes me feel there has to be more than Prison/Life outside for these people. What - I wouldn't like to speculate. And it isn't for this thread anyway.

Very well acted, really well done, and I'm just glad the parents are back together and have each other for support.
Ive often thought that as well. Mercers mother was a £50 a go prostitute at the time of the killing, he's probably never been any guidance or discipline in his life, I think if you dont get this from an early age then theres a good chance a lad will grow up without any conscience, they have no guilt or remorse for their victims, it's all about them and nobody else. as you say some reach a stage when there beyond help. how you deal with them ive no idea but I think we have to start looking at some parents attitudes in the hope of reducing the amount of young kids with this attitude. if their kids are starting to get out of control and they dont seem interested or bothered then something should be done, which is for another debate as well.
Sarge

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #58 on: May 19, 2017, 03:54:05 pm
Quote from: Yiannis on May 17, 2017, 12:07:19 pm
"All this over some fucking kid".

Oh you absolute scum, you deserve the worst that could happen to you.

Mr. Yeats is a right scumbag indeed, seen a real pic of him and he is the image of what a horrible little srote i thought he was like.
AndyMuller

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #59 on: May 19, 2017, 04:42:26 pm
Watched the first 2 episodes on wednesday and finishing it off tonight, such a sad story that's weird to view considering I used to hang around with 1 of those that was involved about a year before this happened. Bad, bad people.

Sent from my SM-J320FN using Tapatalk

kavah

Re: Little Boy Blue (TV Drama 2017)
Reply #60 on: Today at 05:43:19 am
Got round to watching this and its a superb TV show. Stephen Graham is a good actor. I wasnt really familiar with the case, I knew Rhys was murdered but not much more. Superb police and forensic work.
So sad, and a hard watch.
RIP Rhys
