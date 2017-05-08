Just watched the last one, and its made me even more angry than I was when I first remember it all happening. I still remember the feeling on Merseyside in the days after the shooting. I remember the whisperings of who done it; and everyone seemed to know. I remember watching the Everton game on television the day the parents stepped out, and I remember applauding with the rest of the fans, there bravery.



Watching this - just makes you realise how almost impossible the task would be to lose someone in this way; whilst I'm not a parent, I can well imagine being totally torn apart. How do you get on day to day with everyday normal mundane tasks, when nothing like that would matter anymore.



For Mercer to say what he said - and for the little remorse from the words he has spoken in prison, just makes me think that actually some of humanity are so lost - its pointless ever giving them a normal life.



I have to wonder when he comes out what type of life can he possibly lead? Will tax payers be paying to hide him, like the bulgers?



Sometimes things like this - just makes me feel there has to be more than Prison/Life outside for these people. What - I wouldn't like to speculate. And it isn't for this thread anyway.



Very well acted, really well done, and I'm just glad the parents are back together and have each other for support.